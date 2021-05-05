Column: Should Fox News have to pay for its shameful election coverage? A court will decide

Nicholas Goldberg
·5 min read
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for President Donald Trump, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell peddled conspiracy theories on Fox News about two election technology companies in the weeks after the 2020 election. (AP)

Donald Trump’s lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell said a lot of outrageous things in the weeks after the 2020 election, when the president was desperately trying to cast doubt on the outcome of the race. Among other things, they peddled baseless conspiracy theories about two companies they said were engaged in election fraud — Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.

If they defamed the companies, Giuliani and Powell should certainly be held accountable.

But how about their buddies over at Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News? Should the network be punished, too, for airing the baseless allegations? After all, Fox News featured numerous news stories and commentaries on the supposed role of the two companies in “stealing” the election. Fox invited Giuliani and Powell onto the air over and over, allowing them to repeat these falsehoods.

Was Fox a co-conspirator in the effort to hoodwink the American people? Or was it merely doing its job by covering a newsworthy national debate?

Those will be key questions in the $2.7-billion defamation suit brought by Smartmatic against not just Giuliani and Powell, but also Fox News and several of its hosts. (Dominion has also filed a $1.6-billion defamation suit.)

It all dates back to the weeks after the election, when Powell and Giuliani made a lot of wild statements they never backed up, including that Smartmatic had been founded at the direction of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez to rig elections. They alleged, again without evidence, that the two election technology companies “dumped” and “flipped” votes in numerous states to ensure Trump’s loss. They alleged a vote-stealing scandal of historic proportions and “massive corruption across the country.”

And Fox News allowed them to repeat those allegations ad nauseam on network shows.

This is not an open and shut case. For journalists like me, it raises some troubling issues about reporting on controversial issues.

In filings late last month, Fox insisted that it was the newsworthy allegations, not Fox’s coverage of them, that put Smartmatic in the spotlight, and said the lawsuit posed "a glaring threat to core First Amendment freedoms."

As Fox lawyers put it in asking for the suit to be summarily dismissed, "providing a forum for newsworthy individuals to make claims that can be tested in the crucible of robust debate is too important to allow suits against the media, rather than against those making the claims.”

It’s hard to argue with that broad statement of principle.

But is it true that Fox was merely providing a neutral forum for a fair testing of newsworthy claims?

I’m no lawyer and can’t tell you exactly how the courts will — or should — rule under the law in New York state where the suit was filed. To prove defamation under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1964 ruling in New York Times vs. Sullivan, Smartmatic may have to show not only that false statements were made, but also that Fox either knew they were untrue or published them with reckless disregard for the truth. That’s a high bar.

But I can tell you as a journalist what makes the difference between covering a story responsibly and irresponsibly.

It’s not enough to say in your own defense: “Hey, we were just quoting someone else.” Of course it was newsworthy that the president's representatives were making the allegations, but in covering a controversial story like this one, it was Fox’s journalistic obligation to do so fairly. It should have done enough of its own reporting on the wild statements to distinguish for viewers between facts and unsubstantiated assertions, making clear what it knew and what it didn’t know. It should have been careful about attribution, so viewers could evaluate the assertions in their proper context.

Fox should have asked the Trump team for evidence to back up its explosive allegations, and if none was forthcoming, Fox should have pointed that out clearly. Even on its “opinion” shows, it should have been scrupulous in noting that the allegations against Smartmatic and Dominion had been denied by the companies and contradicted by election officials and voting experts.

When news organizations follow these rules in good faith, it seems to me, they deserve robust legal protection. There is a reason so many other news outlets that reported on the allegations weren't named in the lawsuit.

Sure, every now and then Fox hosts acknowledged that Smartmatic and Dominion denied the allegations. Some presenters — including, to his credit, Tucker Carlson — questioned the assertions much more vehemently than others. Fox News says it offered Smartmatic an opportunity to come on the air. And after Smartmatic accused it of airing false and defamatory statements, Fox News aired a segment featuring a non-partisan election expert disputing many of the claims of the president's legal team.

But for the most part, hosts like Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro acted more like unskeptical cheerleaders than responsible journalists.

In its court papers, Smartmatic points to 192 statements it says were defamatory in the course of 41 broadcasts, articles and social media posts — and 77 of those statements were made by Fox News hosts themselves.

Pirro, for instance, called Smartmatic “one big criminal conspiracy.” Dobbs thanked Giuliani for “pursuing what is the truth.” He denounced what he said was a “coverup,” and he repeated falsehoods, including that Smartmatic’s servers were located outside the country where they could not be audited.

That’s not “covering” the controversy. That’s passing on bad information, with an endorsement.

Only a few segments noted that Smartmatic denied the allegations, according to the company’s court filings. Almost none of the segments included a countervailing point of view.

It's no coincidence that after Powell and Giuliani's disinformation campaign — which was amplified enthusiastically by Fox — more than half of all Republicans came to believe the 2020 election had been stolen, further enflaming American politics and undermining faith in democracy. That, in turn, led directly to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fox would no doubt characterize its coverage as “fair and balanced.” But true fairness and balance require intellectual honesty and a rigorous search for the truth.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

    Just a few weeks ago, Representative Liz Cheney survived her vote to impeach Donald Trump for his actions instigating the riotous events of January 6. A motion to remove her from leadership was defeated easily. But, just a few months later she is very likely to be ousted from her position in Republican House Leadership. Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on a hot mic discussing her fate. “I think she’s got real problems. . . . I’ve had it with her. . . . I’ve lost confidence,” he said. Former President Donald Trump is clearly enjoying the prospect of Cheney’s demotion, and there’s no doubt he’ll be taking phone calls from potential Cheney primary challengers in 2022. A Cheney spokesperson put out a statement in response: “This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6.” People who dislike Cheney’s particular foreign policy, or who want to see the Trumpian revision of the Republican Party continue, are loudly insisting that Cheney’s views have no constituency beyond a few Never Trump pundits. This is not true. Look no further than the results of the Senate elections in Georgia. You don’t have to squint in the results to find Republicans who were demoralized by Trump’s false claims and his rabble-rousing. And then there are those who, after Georgia, were demoralized by the riot. Cheney’s views do not represent a majority. Not even close. But room for the sentiment she represents may be crucial to actually rebuilding a majority in purple states, and to holding Republican institutions together. And, speaking as a longtime critic of Cheneyism in foreign policy, I nonetheless think Cheney’s view on Trump also happens to be true. Trump lost, and admitting this is the only way to recover sense enough to understand the political terrain. And in that terrain, truth is not a perfect defense. The political costs of Cheney’s stand are certain to be catastrophic for her. The political position from which Liz Cheney is making her stand is an exceptionally weak one, for reasons largely beyond her control. First, the structure of the congressional Republican Party is working against her. Unable to gather itself into separate but durable and stable fractions, the Republican Party’s individual members in the House often look for political shelter in an ersatz national unity. A few backbenchers can get away with letting their libertarian flags fly. But the Republican Party has very little internal coalition building. It is always in a crisis for its soul because all its internal debates are not negotiations, but attempts at national rebranding. The House leadership team has an overwhelming imperative to define and police the bounds of this faked unity. They also have an implied duty to represent it. A House caucus that had a larger, visible, and organized faction of Republicans who relied on the kinds of suburban voters who held their nose and voted for Trump but were repulsed by January 6 could protect a figure like Cheney and even demand that leadership include someone like her. No such thing exists. And that brings us to the plain fact that makes her political position truly untenable: the nature of her district. Liz Cheney represents Wyoming. Trump, who fared unusually well among rural voters, won nearly 70 percent of the state’s vote. He just slightly bettered Cheney’s own result in 2020. This is a rural state with a political structure that is shaped by voters who care deeply about energy policy. It favors Trump, who tossed the Paris Climate Accord out the window, and consistently sought to advantage America’s resource-extraction industries. The Cheney family has been historically identified with these industries as well. Congresswoman Cheney sits on the natural Resources Committee. But Liz Cheney, like her father, is politically defined by her passion for an assertive and active foreign policy. She does not support primary challengers against Republicans who have different views on energy, but does when they have different views on foreign policy. Cheney would be in much stronger position if she were a figure like Senator Susan Collins, who has the relative freedom of the Senate, and a credible claim to a distinctive political brand that is suited to winning elections that are otherwise difficult for Republicans. Right now, Donald Trump’s political power makes for an unstable GOP. Even in defeat, he still has the unstinting loyalty of a large share of the Republican electorate. But his promotion of election conspiracy theories divides Republicans. He forced two viable Senate candidates to repeat these theories in Georgia and they lost. Rejecting the same theory very likely will make Cheney electorally unviable in Wyoming. It’s not even clear that majority of Republicans really believe Trump’s claims of electoral fraud, or if they just don’t want to look like they are giving aid to Democrats by admitting he lost. And so, for now the only thing that can unite the Republican conference is to stop litigating Trump and square up against the Biden White House and the Democratic Congress that empowers him. As Peter Spiliakos points out, Mitch McConnell condemned President Trump’s actions on January 6. But now that Biden is president, McConnell has been focused on opposing Democrats. In this environment, any Republicans who seem genuinely more passionate about opposing other Republicans than Democrats — Mitt Romney also comes to mind — will find themselves in jeopardy.