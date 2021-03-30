Column: Kamala Harris was adamant about gun control on the campaign trail. The reality tells another story

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Z. Barabak
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit with children in a classroom at West Haven Child Development Center in West Haven, Conn., Friday, March 26, 2021. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris has backed away from her bold rhetoric on guns to align with President Biden's position. (Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant)

As a candidate for president, Kamala Harris was adamant. Once she assumed office, she said, Congress would have 100 days to pass sweeping gun control legislation. If lawmakers failed to act, she vowed, she would do so unilaterally through executive action.

"They've had years to figure it out," California's then-senator declared at a 2019 gun safety forum. "If they can't figure it out in 100 days, I'm taking action with no apologies whatsoever."

There is, of course, a vast difference between the technicolor rhetoric of campaigning and the gray reality of governance.

The morning after 10 people were slaughtered at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket, Vice President Harris appeared on "CBS This Morning," where she called on Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and strengthening the background checks needed to buy a gun. Enough, she said, with the false choice between regulating firearms and repealing the 2nd Amendment.

Harris repeatedly dodged, however, questions about unilateral actions that President Biden might take given the extreme likelihood the Senate, split 50-50, does nothing whatsoever.

There were no vice presidential ultimatums should lawmakers fail to act by the 100th day of the administration, April 30.

It was neither the first — nor, surely will it be the last — time that Harris displayed the deference and zippered lips expected of the president's understudy. It is Biden who sets the administration's priorities and controls the agenda. It is Harris who is expected to fall in line.

After the CBS interview, at the president's first full-fledged news conference, Biden was asked what actions he would take after mass shootings, less than a week apart, in Atlanta and Boulder. "It's a matter of timing," he said, declaring that infrastructure repair, not addressing gun violence, would come next on his legislative to-do list.

The response was greeted with dismay by gun control advocates, who doubtless would prefer the kind of bold-stroke measures the vice president had promised as a presidential hopeful.

But asked the next day about the "very creative, aggressive" ways she had spoken of using executive action, Harris turned the discussion away from guns to the purpose of her visit with schoolkids in Connecticut, promoting the administration's pandemic relief package. "I think the president has been quite obvious in his intention to be bold," Harris told reporters, as she quickly moved on.

(She also allowed as how Biden did a "really great job in his press conference yesterday," noting he "answered everything for over an hour" — the kind of praise that has become another job requirement of the modern vice presidency.)

Harris made curtailing gun violence a major theme of her White House bid, which came as a pleasant surprise to those who pursued tougher gun laws in Sacramento.

Harris was "cautious but helpful" during two terms as California attorney general, said Amanda Wilcox, who helps lead the state chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. "She wasn't out there pushing the envelope. But overall she was fine."

Establishing herself as a champion of gun control was a way for Harris, as a former prosecutor, to enhance her liberal credentials in a large and crowded Democratic primary field. (Though others, most notably former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, ventured even further left.)

But her stance was also a matter of deep personal conviction. Harris' time as San Francisco district attorney, surveying countless crime scenes and autopsy photos, left a powerful impression. She was particularly shaken by the murder of 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

"They should have closed the chambers of Congress, on the House and the Senate side ... and spread out the autopsy photos of those babies and require them to look at those photographs," Harris said at a 2015 campaign appearance during her run for U.S. Senate. "And then vote your conscience."

That passion carried over to her campaign for president, though it sometimes collided with the hard truth of getting things done in an epically divided Washington — a fact Biden, no less, saw fit to point out.

"Some really talented people are seeking the nomination," Biden said in an August 2019 interview with Black political reporters, but "you have no constitutional authority to issue that executive order ... 'I'm going to eliminate assault weapons.' Can't do it by executive order, any more than [President] Trump can do the things he's trying to do by executive order."

Asked about that remark the following month during one of the Democratic debates, Harris responded mirthfully. "Hey, Joe," she said, with a laugh, "instead of saying, 'No, we can't,' let's say, 'Yes, we can!'"

Harris is used to being her own boss. It’s been that way since she was elected district attorney in 2003. But Harris has always been a willing student. Those who know her well say she has settled comfortably into the role of vice president, mindful of its constraints, including — not least — never getting out ahead of the president.

If Harris is still giving Biden the sort of exhortatory advice she delivered on the debate stage, on gun control and other issues, she's doing so privately, behind closed doors.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Barrasso: Kamala Harris is the wrong person to lead border security

    Wyoming Republican tells 'The Story' why Biden should reinstitute the 'Remain in Mexico' policy

  • Inside Blair House, the president's official guest house where Vice President Kamala Harris is currently living

    Kamala Harris is staying at Blair House while her future home undergoes renovations. It's actually bigger than the White House and comes with a salon.

  • Gold mine expansion could produce $2.5 billion. But environmental problems linger.

    A gold mine would inflict more damage on the landscape by expanding. But the effort could produce $256 million in gold and silver each year.

  • The NFL approves a 17-game season and it means Americans may soon get a holiday on the day after the Super Bowl

    For years, many have argued that the Super Bowl, or the day after the Super Bowl, should be a holiday, and with a 17-game schedule, it could happen.

  • Baylor head coach says NCAA should stop testing for COVID because positive tests would ruin the Final Four

    Baylor's Kim Mulkey said after losing to Connecticut that it would be "a shame" if a player missed the Final Four because of coronavirus.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Exclusive: Senator Warren invites CEO of student loan giant Navient to debt burden hearing

    The letter, obtained by Yahoo Finance, stated that Navient and other servicers "have the ability of offer a unique perspective on this crisis. Navient is one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers."

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.

  • Barack Obama Comes A Little Too Close to Saying Michelle Obama Is 'Not Like Other Women' Here

    Barack Obama: father, husband, former POTUS, and podcaster (possibly in that order), took us down the winding road of his and Michelle Obama’s romance once again on his Renegades: Born in the USA podcast with Bruce Springsteen, explaining how being raised by his mother and grandmother affected what he eventually found attractive about wife Michelle. […]

  • San Diego Parents: Teachers Prioritizing Migrants for In-Person Instruction Is ‘a Slap in the Face’

    One San Diego parent says the district’s decision to ask teachers to instruct migrant children in-person over spring break while students in the district are still learning in an online-only format is a “slap in the face.” In an interview with National Review, Leslie Hofmeister, the co-founder of Reopen San Diego Unified School District, expressed frustration over a new report that teachers had been offered an opportunity to teach, in-person, migrant children who are staying at the San Diego Convention Center while SDUSD students are not scheduled to begin a hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction until April 12. “It’s a slap in the face,” Hofmeister said. “We have been begging and pleading with these people to open our schools and take care of our children and do the right thing. And then the opportunity arises to take care of these migrant children and while I praise them for caring for them … all of our children deserve this kind of care.” A San Diego County Office of Education spokesperson told Fox News that it is offering an educational program for the migrant children who will be staying at the convention center through July and said that “all children in California, regardless of immigration status, have a constitutional right to education.” “We also have a moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children,” the statement added. However, Hofmeister asked, “What happened to the moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children?” Because the schools have said “they’ve been following the science and it simply isn’t safe to return,” a number of students are now on anti-anxiety medications and antidepressants to “try to cope with the bad feelings that have resulted from being locked out of schools,” said Hofmeister, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist. “We can’t ensure a bright future for our students by retroactively treating them with medications because we won’t proactively take a stand and put them in school where they belong,” she said. “I think all kids need schools, whether you’re an immigrant or a student of a San Diego taxpayer,” the mother of three added. “And so this inconsistency in approach to in-person learning is mind-boggling.” While the teachers who are participating in the program will do so voluntarily and a spokesperson for the SDCOE told National Review that students will be kept six feet apart, tested for COVID every three days, and required to double mask, Hofmeister questioned how effective safety precautions will be in the convention center where at least 70 migrant teens have recently tested positive for the virus. With 723 unaccompanied minors being sheltered at the convention center through a joint partnership between the county and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to NBC San Diego, it is unclear how well social distancing can be maintained outside of class when 250 children are expected to arrive every other day until the convention center reaches its shelter capacity of 1,450. The controversy comes after a California judge issued a restraining order earlier this month blocking state officials from enforcing a reopening framework that mandated four-foot limits on space between students, and rules required students to remain in small cohorts within a single classroom. The judge, Cynthia Freeland, sided with a San Diego parents group that argued the framework effectively prevented middle schools and high schools from reopening their doors. Freeland ordered the seven San Diego-area districts to “reopen their schools for in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible at the earliest practicable time.” “It’s still complete hypocrisy, they’re going to serve those students before they’ve even brought their own in person. Unbelievable,” Hofmeister said. Emily Diaz, an SDUSD parent noted that 14 percent of the students in the district have disabilities and 23 percent are English language learners. “San Diego Unified took in millions of dollars in relief funding to bring them back at the beginning of the school year but only 6000 are in-person today and we have no idea how that money was used,” she told Fox News. “What is happening right now is immoral.”

  • After A Year Without Mass School Shootings, Experts Sound the Alarm About a ‘Return to Normal’

    As the pandemic spread across the country, students were swept from their classrooms and isolated in their homes, raising concern that the instability could result in devastating emotional health implications and widespread learning loss. But it also came with an unsettling silver lining: A year without a single mass school shooting. The trend wasn’t unique […]

  • Letters to the Editor: I had no idea I shouldn't ask Asian Americans 'where they're from.' I'll stop immediately

    'The fact that my question is offensive was eye-opening,' a reader writes. 'And I will try to not re-offend."

  • Elizabeth Hurley Would Like Your Attention in This Seriously Hot New Naked Photo

    English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley is just one of a few prominent figures who are sick and tired of what UK tabloids have to say these days. Hurley isn’t taking them to task for their treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though — she’s seen a few headlines about herself in need […]

  • A man in Wyoming is charged with threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Republican officials

    "You let Gaetz step into the state of Wyoming," prosecutors allege Podlesnik said, "not only is he going to be dead ... you're going to be dead."

  • Trump calls Birx "a proven liar" and says Fauci "flip-flops" after CNN interview

    Former President Trump unleashed on his former White House coronavirus task force members Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx Monday, a day after they opened up to CNN on the pressures of working in his administration.What he's saying: In a lengthy statement, Trump made a series baseless claims against the respected career scientists — accusing them of being "self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Dr. Birx is a proven liar with very little credibility left," he said of his White House coronavirus response coordinator."Many of her recommendations were viewed as 'pseudo-science' and Dr. Fauci would also talk negatively about her and, in fact, would ask not to be in the same room with her. "He also made inaccurate claims about lockdowns and states that "followed her lead."Trump called Fauci the "king of 'flip-flops," saying he moved the goalposts "to make himself look as good as possible," commenting that the NIAID director said "we didn't need to wear masks, then a few months later he said we needed to wear masks, and now, two or three of them." He also took a dig at Fauci for his first pitch at the Washington Nationals game last year, saying he "couldn't throw a baseball even close to home plate."For the record: Birx has never been accused of "pseudo-science," but another Trump administration coronavirus task force member has — radiologist Scott Atlas, for reportedly peddling an unfounded "herd immunity" theory.Birx also was famously captured squirming in her chair as Trump during a White House task force briefing when he falsely claimed that disinfectants may be used to treat COVID-19. He later said he was being sarcastic.Fauci has previously addressed the issue of wearing masks, noting that "very early on in the pandemic" health officials did not recommend wearing face coverings amid concerns about shortages in hospitals. But it "became clear" that cloth masks also worked, so that alleviated those concerns, he told ABC.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

    The 'Mortal Kombat' movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.

  • Michael Jordan Joins $305M Investment in Firm Behind NBA Top Shot

    Dapper Labs' buzzy NFT platform has generated over $500 million in sales since launch.

  • 2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man's death

    Two former Texas sheriff's deputies were arrested Tuesday on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of a man whom they shocked with stun guns after a police chase that was filmed by real-time police TV series “Live PD," authorities said. The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

  • Mexico moves to legalize cannabis use, a modest step toward de-escalating drug war

    Mexico's militarized war on drugs – and, often, drug users – has killed at least 150,000 people over the past 15 years. Jair Cabrera Torres/picture alliance via Getty ImagesMexico’s lower house of Congress in March handily approved a bill to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. The bill is now with the Senate, where it is likely to pass, as Mexican senators have previously voted to legalize cannabis. If that happens, Mexico will join Uruguay and Canada in allowing people to use cannabis recreationally, albeit in more limited fashion. Mexico’s bill would not outright legalize cannabis; it would raise the country’s existing threshold of nonpunishable personal possession from 5 grams to 28 grams. Possession of 29 to 200 grams of cannabis would result in a fine. After that, prison would still be a possibility. Selling cannabis will still be a crime, meaning peasant farmers in the states of Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango or Michoacán who make a pittance growing cannabis can still end up in jail. However modest, marijuana legalization would be a symbolic milestone for Mexico, a country immersed in an unforgiving drug war. A chocolate seller celebrates the Senate’s vote to legalize cannabis in Mexico back in November 2019. Clasos/Getty Images Modest advances According to a 2016 study by the Mexican Senate, Mexican cartels made up to $US2 trillion from cannabis sales in the U.S. – between 15% and 26% of their total income. However, as more U.S. states make cannabis legal – most recently, New York – the drug’s importance to the cartels has drastically decreased. Yet the criminalization of cannabis keeps Mexico’s penitentiary system bloated. In 2018, 37,701 adults and 3,072 teenagers were accused of “narcomenudeo” – low-level drug dealing. Of those indicted on that charge, 60% of adults and 94% of teenagers were arrested with between 5 and 100 grams of cannabis – not caught in the act of selling. Even under current Mexican law, these people should not have been detained unless they had committed other crimes or behaved violently. The legalization bill should finally end that type of arrest. But it contains several provisions that undermine its intended effect of protecting vulnerable consumers and small-scale growers, as congresswomen Laura Rojas and Lucía Riojas explained when citiquing the new bill. For example, it authorizes individuals to grow cannabis for their own consumption – up to six plants per adult, or eight per household. However, growers must obtain a permit from the National Council on Addictions. Riojas, who made headlines in 2019 when she offered a rolled joint to Mexico’s new interior minister, said that rule perpetuates the social stigma on consumers. The bill also grants officials authority, without a warrant, to enter the residence of a cannabis grower to verify compliance with the law. That may lead some people who currently grow cannabis illegally at home to avoid registering, preferring their clandestine tranquility over invasive home inspections. An underground marijuana greenhouse in Mexico City in 2015. Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images SMART litigation Such provisions have tempered the celebrations of the activists and academics who have for years intensely lobbied legislators to end Mexico’s cannabis ban for human rights reasons. In 2013, four board members of the drug policy nonprofit Mexico United Against Crime challenged the prohibition of cannabis before the Mexican Supreme Court. The plaintiffs claimed that Mexico’s cannabis ban violated their constitutionally guaranteed rights, including the right to make decisions about their personal health. Filing what’s known as an “amparo” – a Mexican legal mechanism that allows citizens to defend their own constitutional rights – they argued in court that adults should be able to grow marijuana at home, and use it appropriately. In 2015, the Supreme Court agreed, ruling that Mexico’s total cannabis ban was unconstitutional. Justice Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea noted in this landmark decision that the Mexican Constitution “does not impose an ideal of human excellence” but “allows each individual to choose their own life plan … as long as it does not affect others.” The members of Mexico United Against Crime explain the court’s ruling in their favor at a press conference in 2015. Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images Because the outcome of an amparo trial applies only to the petitioner, nobody beyond the handful of SMART members could grow marijuana or possess over 5 grams of weed at home. But the decision led to a groundswell of similar amparo cases, and the courts repeatedly ruled in the petitioners’ favor. Finally, in 2018, the Supreme Court mandated Congress to end the “unconstitutional” prohibition of cannabis. Given the complexity of this matter and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has granted Congress several extensions to comply with this mandate, but the court’s final deadline expires on April 30. That means Mexico’s cannabis ban will be annulled on that date, even if the new regulation law has not taken effect. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Small transformation Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has presented the cannabis bill as a victory of his political party, Morena. But López Obrador’s views on cannabis have been ambiguous and erratic. Over his long political career, he has frequently voiced his willingness to “debate” legalization but never explicitly committed to do it. López Obrador ran for president in 2018 as a progressive who would “transform” and “pacify” Mexico, including by rethinking its drug policies. But as recently as February 2020, he declared he would support only medical cannabis, not recreational. López Obrador has also largely continued the drug war of his predecessors. In 2006, former Mexican president Felipe Calderón deployed the military to quell the drug trade. Unbridled violence followed as soldiers battled the cartels and, increasingly, any citizen perceived as a threat – including people who use drugs. López Obrador recently extended the armed forces’ deployment as law enforcement until 2024. Over the past 15 years, drug cartels and organized crime in Mexico have killed an estimated 150,000 people, representing about half of all Mexico’s homicides during that period. Another 73,000 people have disappeared. Ultimately, this bloody history gave rise to cannabis legalization in Mexico – a small yet meaningful step toward de-escalating its war on drugs.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Luis Gómez Romero, University of Wollongong. Read more:Home-grown cannabis: how COVID-19 has fuelled a boom around the worldBiden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to ‘remain in Mexico’ – but for 41,247 migrants, it’s too late Luis Gómez Romero does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.