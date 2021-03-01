Column: Hendrick finds victory lane with rare outside hire

  • William Byron celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • William Byron, right, celebrates with his crew after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • William Byron does doughnuts as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • William Byron crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
1 / 5

NASCAR Homestead Auto Racing

William Byron celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNA FRYER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. Take a job in the parts department or sweep floors in the chassis shop, every entry point within the company offers opportunity to advance.

Especially crew chiefs.

The Hendrick system makes it a priority to nurture its young talent and incentivize staying with the organization. A mechanic can pay his dues, climb into a leadership position with a seven-figure salary and compete for championships.

The formula produced eight different Cup Series crew chiefs the last two decades, including championship-winners Chad Knaus and Alan Gustafson. HMS went outside the organization only three times in that period: Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought Tony Eury Jr. with him in 2008; Kenny Francis came with Kasey Kahne in 2012; and Keith Rodden replaced France three years later.

The current four-car Hendrick lineup features three homegrown crew chiefs. The fourth? Well, the team broke from pattern and dipped down to the Truck Series for its newest hire.

Knaus, winner of seven titles with Jimmie Johnson, moved into an executive role this year and left a vacancy atop William Byron's young team. When asked who he wanted as his new crew chief, Byron wanted Rudy Fugle, the guy he spent one season with in Trucks when Byron was 18 and brand new to NASCAR's national level.

It was an unusual request — Fugle had never worked in the Cup Series and only crew chiefed one Xfinity Series season 11 years ago — and Hendrick rarely hires outside the organization.

“It can be an intimidating place. We tend to bring in people young,” Knaus, now the competition director said Monday. "The bloodlines run really deep at HMS and we have a culture here that is pretty unique. Looking inside is what we typically do, but in this situation, we felt we wanted someone with experience who had a significant amount of success and could handle pressure.”

Fugle delivered Sunday in his third race as Byron's crew chief. The duo won at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the same track where they'd won their seventh and final race together in 2016 when Byron drove a truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The win made Fugle the second-fastest crew chief to win at Hendrick Motorsports, ahead of Steve Letarte with Jeff Gordon (sixth race), Harry Hyde with Geoff Bodine (eighth) and Robbie Loomis with Gordon (ninth). Only Gary Nelson in 1986 made it to victory lane faster than Fugle with a Bodine victory in the Daytona 500.

Fugle had been identified in 2019 as a potential Cup crew chief when Knaus took over the No. 24 team. Knaus was searching for a new engineer and Fugle became a candidate at Byron's suggestion. But as the interview process stretched on, Knaus recognized that Fugle was effectively running Busch's Truck Series team and was overqualified to be an engineer.

In eight seasons at KBM, Fugle led the program to two driver championships and five owner titles. His trucks won 28 races, seven with Byron in 2016. When Knaus moved into management, he circled back to Fugle.

“He's battled for championships, he's managed a lot and he has fit in remarkably well,” Knaus said. "Quite honestly, I think that's from working with Kyle. Kyle has a very high level expectation of everything he does and that's the same thing we have at HMS.

“So I think Rudy came in not as intimidated as somebody else may have been in that role.”

Fugle, for his part, credited Knaus for handing him a turn-key race team. Although he can make personnel changes at his discretion, Fugle has so far retained the No. 24 personnel he inherited.

And with Byron, the hard work had already bene done. Hendrick moved Knaus to Byron in 2019 after an underwhelming rookie season in which Byron asked to be paired with someone who would push him.

Byron in two seasons under Knaus showed steady improvement, twice qualified for the playoffs and earned his first career victory in last August's regular-season finale.

“Chad prepped William to get to this point. I could not have done that three years ago,” Fugle said. “He built a great team. I came in and this was an amazing race team. We’ve got all the right pieces.”

Previous experience together and an existing relationship gave Fugle a jump on his rookie Cup season. Byron qualified on the front row for the Daytona 500 but a car capable of contending was damaged in an early crash. The No. 24 has shown speed and was actually dominant in Sunday's victory — Byron led a race-high 102 of 267 laps.

Next up is Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a traditional intermediate track that will be a truer indicator of where teams currently stack up. Byron and Fugle already have a playoff berth via the victory — a cushion that eases pressure as they continue to build their team.

“What helped us about the previous relationship was the fact that we’ve worked together before and I knew him, I knew how to push his buttons, I knew how to motivate him,” Fugle said. “That helps buy me some time to learn these Cup cars that I don’t know yet.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Cup takeaways: Familiarity breeds success for William Byron, Rudy Fugle

    William Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle have been a great combo in the past. Now, at NASCAR's top level, they're winners together once again.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • William Byron the latest of ‘weird winners’ defining the 2021 NASCAR season

    The first three winners of this NASCAR season have won a combined four career Cup races.

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Car Collection Sure Is Impressive

    Nobody’s surprised by that.

  • Burton family battles continue in NASCAR’s next generation of drivers

    You know brothers Jeff and Ward. Their NASCAR legacy continues with their sons in full-time Xfinity rides.

  • Judge Judy talks political correctness, says she’s not ‘kumbaya’

    Judy Sheindlin, best know as the star of "Judge Judy," has a certain style on the TV bench. If you've seen her show over its 25 seasons on the air, you're familiar: She's no-nonsense, almost harsh with the people who come before her.

  • Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia

    Kentucky firefighter Eddie Stacy was turning his firetruck around in the dark while responding to storm damage when he noticed a tiny light coming from the flooded Red River. “We don’t do too much training on this water rescue,” Stacy said. Heavy thunderstorms pounded parts of Appalachia on Sunday and Monday, sending rivers out of their banks and leading to multiple water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Big trade, bigger surprises in top 10

    Check out the big trades and even bigger surprise picks in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL.com's Charley Casserly

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick?

    NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, who drives the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, according to the NASCAR website, doesn't make all his money from NASCAR winnings, although that represents a substantial...

  • US Army’s newest tracked vehicle will undergo initial operational test in early 2022

    The U.S. Army's Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle is expected to begin initial operational testing in the beginning of 2022 followed by fielding a year later.

  • Three Cup Series champions scheduled for Goodyear tire test Tuesday at COTA

    Three NASCAR Cup Series champions are scheduled to participate in a Goodyear tire test Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Set to tackle the 3.41-mile track are defending series champ Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, plus 2017 title winner Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs […]

  • 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle strikes them outside Mondawmin Mall

    One man is dead, and another is injured after being struck by a vehicle outside of Mondawmin Mall on Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, just before 3:30 p.m., the vehicle struck the men in the parking lot of the Shoppers Food Market at the mall.

  • 6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive

    New treatments target different stages of COVID-19, including before patients become sick enough to need a hospital. Juan Monino via Getty ImagesA year ago, when U.S. health authorities issued their first warning that COVID-19 would cause severe “disruption to everyday life,” doctors had no effective treatments to offer beyond supportive care. There is still no cure, but thanks to an unprecedented global research effort, several treatments are helping patients survive COVID-19 and stay out of the hospital altogether. COVID-19 treatments target two broad problems: the coronavirus’s ability to spread through the body, and the damage caused by the body’s immune system response. When the virus enters the body, it takes over cells and uses them to replicate itself. In response, the body sends inflammatory signals and immune cells to fight the virus. In some patients, that inflammatory response can continue even after the virus is under control, leading to damage in the lungs and other organs. The best tool is prevention, including using face masks and vaccines. Vaccines train the immune system to fight off attackers. With less risk of an uncontrolled infection, they can cut the risk of death from COVID-19 to near zero. But vaccine supplies are limited, even with a third vaccine now authorized for U.S. use, so treatments for infected patients remain crucial. As doctors who work with COVID-19 patients, we have been following the drug trials and success stories. Here are six treatments commonly used today for COVID-19. As you’ll see, timing matters. Treatments that can keep you out of the hospital Two promising types of treatments involve injecting antiviral antibodies into high-risk COVID-19 patients before the person becomes severely ill. Our bodies naturally create antibodies to recognize foreign invaders and help fight them off. But natural antibody production takes several days, and SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – replicates fast. Studies show that injecting patients with antibodies soon after symptoms begin can help protect patients against serious infection. Treatments for COVID-19 and their timing. Georgios D. Kitsios, CC BY-ND Monoclonal antibodies: These lab-engineered antibodies can bind to SARS-CoV-2 and prevent the virus from entering cells and infecting them. They include Bamlanivimab and the combined therapy casirivimab/imdevimab developed by Regeneron. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for these therapies because they have been found to protect high-risk patients from hospitalization and death. Once patients are sick enough to need hospitalization, however, studies haven’t found a proven benefit from them. Convalescent plasma: Another way to deliver antibodies involves blood drawn from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is primarily given in research settings because the clinical evidence so far is mixed. Some trials show benefits early in the disease. Other studies have not shown any benefit in hospitalized patients. There may be a role for convalescent plasma as a supplemental therapy for some patients because of the growing threat of mutated SARS-CoV-2 variants, which may evade monoclonal antibody therapy. However, careful research is necessary. Treatments for hospitalized patients Once patients become so sick that they have to be hospitalized, treatments change. Most hospitalized patients have difficulty breathing and low oxygen levels. Low oxygen occurs when the virus and corresponding immune response injure the lungs, resulting in swelling in lung air sacs that restricts the amount of oxygen getting into the blood. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 usually need supplemental medical oxygen to help them breathe. Doctors frequently treat patients on oxygen with the antiviral agent remdesivir and anti-inflammatory corticosteroids. Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients have trouble breathing and getting enough oxygen. AP Images/David Goldman Remdesivir: Remdesivir, originally designed to treat hepatitis C, stops the coronavirus from replicating itself by interfering with its genetic building blocks. It has been shown to shorten the length of hospital stays, and doctors may prescribe it to patients on oxygen shortly after arrival in the hospital. Corticosteroids: Steroids calm the body’s immune response and have been used for decades to treat inflammatory disorders. They are also widely available, cheap and well-studied medications, so they were among the first therapies to enter clinical trials for COVID-19. Several studies have shown that low-dose steroids reduce deaths in hospitalized patients who are on oxygen, including the sickest patients in the intensive care unit, or ICU. Following the findings of the landmark RECOVERY and REMAP-CAP COVID-19 studies, steroids are now the standard of care for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who are treated with oxygen. Blood thinners: Inflammation during COVID-19 and other viral infections can also increase the risk of blood clots, which can cause heart attacks, strokes and dangerous clots in the lungs. Many patients with COVID-19 are given the blood thinners heparin or enoxaparin to prevent clots before they occur. Early data from a large trial of COVID-19 patients suggests that hospitalized patients benefit from higher doses of blood thinners. Some patients with COVID-19 become so sick that they need an ICU for high levels of oxygen support or a ventilator to help them breathe. There are several therapies available for ICU patients, but ICU patients have not been found to benefit from high doses of blood thinners. Treating the sickest patients ICU patients with COVID-19 are more likely to survive if they receive steroids, studies have found. However, low-dose steroids alone may not be enough to curb excessive inflammation. Tocilizumab: Tocilizumab is a lab-generated antibody that blocks the interleukin-6 pathway, which can cause inflammation during COVID-19 and other diseases. New results from the REMAP-CAP trial that have not yet been peer-reviewed suggest that a single dose of tocilizumab given within one to two days after being placed on respiratory support reduced the risk of death in patients already receiving low-dose steroids. Tocilizumab has also been shown to benefit patients with high levels of inflammation in early results from another trial. These innovative therapies can help, but careful supportive care in the ICU is also crucial. Decades of extensive research have defined core management principles for helping patients with severe lung infections who need ventilators. These include avoiding underinflation and overinflation of the lung by the ventilator, treating pain and anxiety with low levels of sedative medications, and periodically placing certain patients with low oxygen levels on their belly, among many other interventions. The same key principles likely apply to patients with COVID-19 to help them survive and recover from a critical illness that can last weeks or months. Medical progress since the start of the pandemic has been awe-inspiring. Doctors now have vaccines, antiviral antibodies for high-risk outpatients and several treatments for hospitalized patients. Continued research will be crucial to improve our ability to fight a disease that has already claimed more than 2.5 million lives worldwide.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William G. Bain, University of Pittsburgh; Georgios D. Kitsios, University of Pittsburgh, and Tomeka L. Suber, University of Pittsburgh. Read more:What monoclonal antibodies are – and why we need them as well as a vaccineI’m a lung doctor testing the blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors as a treatment for the sick – a century-old idea that could be a fast track to treatment William G. Bain receives research funding from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; the National Institutes of Health; the University of Pittsburgh Vascular Medicine Institute, the Hemophilia Center of Western Pennsylvania; and the Institute for Transfusion Medicine. Georgios D. Kitsios has received research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the University of Pittsburgh, and Karius, Inc.Tomeka L. Suber receives research funding from the National Institutes of Health, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, and the Samuel and Emma Winters Foundation.

  • Josh Shipplett, tire carrier for JGR No. 11 team, cleared for Sunday's race at Miami

    Josh Shipplett, tire carrier for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota and driver Denny Hamlin, will suit up for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after a pit-road incident in Saturday’s Xfinity Series event. RELATED: Starting lineup | Xfinity Series results Hamlin leads the Cup Series standings and is set to start Sunday’s […]

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Treat a Man's Inflamed Nose in an Exclusive Teaser

    Steven always has his biggest insecurity on display, and Dr. Pimple Popper wants to help.

  • It looks like a mobile home planted on a garage. It can be yours, Idahoans, for $340K

    “Real estate prices are a tad out of control here in Idaho,” someone said after seeing the listing.

  • Lin says 'not naming or shaming anyone' after 'coronavirus' claim

    U.S. media said the NBA's G League had launched an investigation after Taiwanese-American Lin made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday. "I know this will disappoint some of you but I'm not naming or shaming anyone," Lin said on Twitter. "It doesn't make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism."

  • DeAndre Hopkins still thinks it's hilarious the Texans traded him for 'only' 2nd round pick

    It's been 11 months, but Hopkins is still positively tickled that the Texans traded him to the Cardinals for almost nothing.

  • NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

    Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

  • Kevin Durant out through All-Star break, replaced by Domantas Sabonis in All-Star Game

    Kevin Durant was named the captain of the East after leading the conference in All-Star votes.