Column: Here's why a COVID-19 vaccine could end up costing you a small fortune

When Celgene received approval in 1998 to sell thalidomide as a possible AIDS remedy, it made sure to warn pregnant women of the danger of birth defects. A thalidomide derivative is now being pitched as a high-priced cancer treatment. (Associated Press)

Things have gone from bad to worse for Brian Helstien. For a decade, he's been grappling with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Now he needs surgery for a leaky heart valve.

But because his medical network, Kaiser Permanente, like all healthcare providers, is dealing with a tsunami of COVID-19 patients, the Laguna Woods resident has been informed his non-life-threatening ticker trouble is an "elective" procedure.

"They said maybe they'll be able to get to me in three to six months," Helstien, 71, told me. "As if we were talking about a nose job instead of heart surgery."

In the meantime, he'll have plenty of time to ponder the high cost of being sick in America.

Helstien faces a list price of nearly $20,000 a month for his cancer pills, although his out-of-pocket cost with insurance is much lower.

That should serve as a warning for anyone wondering how much a COVID-19 vaccine might cost.

The harsh reality is that the United States is one of the few developed countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to charge whatever they want for prescription drugs — even when production costs are just a fraction of the list price.

Multiple myeloma is incurable but, for a time, is treatable. The American Cancer Society says patients with the most serious form of the disease may have only a few years to live.

After undergoing a stem cell transplant, Helstien was prescribed a medicine called Revlimid, which came with a price tag of nearly $16,500 a month.

When that stopped being effective, he switched to a drug called Pomalyst, which costs $19,000 monthly.

Both drugs are made by New Jersey-based Celgene, which was purchased by Bristol-Myers Squibb in November for $74 billion — one of the largest pharmaceutical takeovers ever.

Thanks to his Kaiser Medicare Advantage coverage, Helstien pays only an $11.20 co-pay for each drug purchase. That's good for him, but it doesn't mitigate the jaw-dropping list prices set by Celgene, which affect all insurers and their policyholders in the form of higher premiums.

Nor does it let Medicare off the hook from paying such sky-high amounts. Thanks to Republican opposition, the government insurance program, with almost 60 million beneficiaries, is forbidden by law from negotiating prices with drug manufacturers.

Drug companies typically justify high list prices by pointing to the big piles of money required to bring a new medicine to market. Such costs can run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, Helstien's high-priced meds have their roots not in years of expensive research and development, but in one of the most notorious drugs ever sold.

Remember thalidomide? It was a sedative discovered in the 1950s that was prescribed to pregnant women worldwide to relieve anxiety and morning sickness.

Researchers later found that thalidomide caused irreversible birth defects, with thousands of children born with severe malformations and many not surviving more than a few days. It was one of the darkest episodes in the history of the global drug industry.

Celgene, for its part, never lost hope.

In 1998, the company received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to bring back thalidomide as a treatment for leprosy — and, possibly, as a treatment for AIDS.

Then the company realized a modified form of thalidomide had potential as a treatment for blood cancer. Tests were promising.

Here's where things get hinky. Celgene had to decide how to price a drug that had been around in various forms for decades but now had a completely new, and seemingly positive, use as a cancer therapy.

In a 2004 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Celgene's then-chief executive, John Jackson, said the company knew it couldn't boost prices when the reborn thalidomide was being touted as a possible AIDS remedy.

"There would have been demonstrations outside the company," he admitted.

As a cancer drug, on the other hand, all bets were off.

Celgene started raising the price at regular intervals, arguing that thalidomide — now bearing the name Revlimid — should be priced at the same level as other cancer drugs on the market.

A 2017 study found that no other country charges more for cancer meds than the United States.

"By bringing it up every year, it was heading toward where it should be as a cancer drug," Jackson told the Journal.