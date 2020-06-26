Column: Incredibly, amid COVID-19 pandemic, Trump moves to take away your healthcare

Cars line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles. Trump wants to leave millions of Americans uncovered by health insurance. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Over the years, there have been many reasons to fear the reckless, heedless policies emanating from the Trump White House, like a miasma. Thursday brought us a reminder of what may be the scariest of all: The administration's determination to overthrow the Affordable Care Act.

We're talking about the government brief in a case brought by Texas and a score of other red states seeking to have the ACA declared unconstitutional. The brief is based on a theory that has been ridiculed by legal experts from one end of the political spectrum to the other.

Its impact would be almost indescribably profound, ripping health coverage from some 23 million Americans in the teeth of a pandemic that already has claimed more than 120,000 American lives and condemned untold others to years, possibly decades, of chronic disease.

This case has had nothing to do with law as we conventionally understand it. It's an exercise of raw political power.

Nicholas Bagley, University of Michigan

The brief "manages to be both mind-numbingly dumb and completely terrifying," veteran healthcare expert Christen Linke Young of the Brookings Institution judges. That's putting it mildly.

We've written before about the crackpot legal theory underlying the plaintiffs' case and its endorsement by Trump. Before revisiting its arguments, let's examine its consequences, should a majority of at least five Supreme Court justices buy in.

Generally speaking, the lawsuit and the White House endorsement reflect the Republican Party's approach to healthcare and health coverage in the U.S., which is essentially vandalism. The GOP in Congress treat healthcare as a privilege, not a right.

The party doesn't see health as a communal good, but merely something to be endowed upon those who can afford it; all others be damned.

That's why 100% of its healthcare policy since the ACA was enacted in 2010 has been devoted to tearing down the law, and 0% to crafting an effective replacement. The Republican mantra has been "repeal and replace," yet they've aimed for the first but never even tried to achieve the second.

Although most people think of the ACA chiefly in terms of the individual insurance exchanges that provide otherwise uninsured low- and middle-income households with subsidized health coverage, and of the Medicaid expansion that has brought no-cost coverage to the lowest-income households in the District of Columbia and 33 states that have accepted it, the law is much broader.

Overturning the ACA as unconstitutional would eliminate subsidized coverage for 10 million Americans and Medicaid coverage for 17 million more.

Non-white Americans would bear the brunt of an increase in uninsured rates after full Obamacare repeal. (Urban Institute) More

Protection for an estimated 133 million Americans whose preexisting medical conditions would freeze them out of the insurance market or condemn them to coverage exclusions or heavy premium surcharges — the obstacles they faced before the ACA — would be gone.

So too would the ACA's ban on annual and lifetime limits on health benefits, limits on out-of-pocket expenses, a guarantee that every health plan cover 10 "essential benefits," including prescriptions, hospitalization, maternity and newborn services, and mental health services.

The closing of the infamous Medicare prescription "donut hole," which raised prescription prices for seniors, would end. The right of children to remain on their parents' insurance until age 26 would be eliminated.

The ACA has been crucial in bringing healthcare services to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because it has spurred demand for testing and treatment, and because the economic crisis caused by the pandemic has forced millions off their employer-based plans and into the individual or Medicaid market.

Overturning the ACA would increase the number of uninsured Americans by more than 65%, raising it to 50.3 million from 30.4 million, the Urban Institute projects. Ethnic minorities and low-income Americans would be most severely affected.