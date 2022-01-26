Column: Millions of Americans are fixated on stock prices. They shouldn't pay such close attention

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Hiltzik
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Teresa Ghilarducci
    American economist
FILE - Vladimir Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, is shown on an electronic screen at Nasdaq in New York&#39;s Times Square following his company&#39;s IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Robinhood&#39;s stock is flying again Wednesday, Aug. 4, jumping so much that trading was temporarily halted three times in the first half hour after the market opened. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Vladimir Tenev, co-founder of Robinhood, preened on Nasdaq's electronic screen in New York's Times Square after his company's 2021 initial public offering. But is his firm really serving people's investment goals? (Associated Press)

Following the Dow, are you?

The widely-watched stock market indicator has been all over the place this month: no fewer than nine triple-digit declines out of the 16 trading days so far this year, and two triple-digit gains.

On Monday, the blue-chip index fell more than 1,100 points or about 3.25% from the previous close, only to end the day higher by nearly 100 points.

"The federal government is the most important financial partner for most Americans."

Economist Teresa Ghilarducci

The broader stock market also has been in a swoon. The Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen by 7.5% this month, after gaining nearly 27% in 2021.

If you're paying close enough attention to be alternatively clutching your chair arms until your knuckles turn white and taking deep breaths of relief, you're doing it wrong.

The ups and downs of the stock market, especially the widely-cited Dow, communicate an easily accessible narrative through which to grasp economic trends.

As the Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller observed in his 2019 book "Narrative Economics," these stories allow us to construct a coherent picture out of a welter of complex and confusing events and conditions.

The narrative built to explain the stock market boom of 2000, he wrote, brought together the advent of the World Wide Web, baby boomers entering retirement, the decline in inflation and optimism about business — "seemingly unrelated narratives that all happened to be going viral at around the same time." That narrative held only temporarily, however, because the bubble burst in 2001.

The narrative fashioned around stock market indices, Shiller wrote, persists in part because the daily changes are incessantly reported by the news media, and because "people widely believe that the stock market is a fundamental indicator of the economy's vitality."

That's often misleading, however. More importantly, the stock market is irrelevant to most people's financial situation. For the vast majority of Americans, any fixation on the short-term ebb and flow of stock prices — especially daily price changes — is financially unhealthy.

There are several reasons why that's so. To begin with, most Americans have little or no direct exposure to the stock market.

Only about 15% of all families own shares of stock directly, and even that figure is skewed by significant holdings by the top 10% of households (those with net worth of $1.2 million or more); about 44% of those households own stocks directly.

Among households with net worth around the national median of $121,700, only about 11% own shares of stock and among the poorest 20%, with net worth of $6,400 or less, only about 5% own stocks. (The figures are from the Federal Reserve's latest triannual Survey of Consumer Finances, which was published in 2019.)

A chart shows retirement accounts by percentile of income.
The richest 10% of U.S. households own the largest share of retirement accounts — more than twice as much as all other households put together, according to the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances. Their share of the pie has been growing sharply. (Federal Reserve System)

Overall, direct stockholdings have fallen from their high point of 21.3%, reached in 2001. Two market crashes drove American families out of love with the stock market, though holdings have recovered a bit from their low point of 13.8% in 2013.

About 53% of all households own stock in one form or another, but they do so mostly through retirement accounts.

Holdings in defined contribution plans such as 401(k)s tend to be in stock mutual funds, such as index funds — about two-thirds of the more than $7.3 trillion invested in 401(k) plans as of mid-2021, according to the Investment Company Institute. Another 10% are placed in bond or money market mutual funds.

These are professionally managed, so they tend to be comparatively immune to the sort of emotional reactions that can prompt investors to make the wrong decisions at the wrong moments — panic-selling during downturns or overly exuberant buying during bull frenzies, for example.

Defined benefit pensions, through which workers are guaranteed payouts based on their wages and job longevity, provide even more of a buffer from stock market swings, since it's the managers of the pension funds, not the workers, who shoulder the market risk.

Even within the top 10%, direct stockholdings represent a fairly small proportion of their assets. "Though 70% of the top 10% directly own stocks," economist Teresa Ghilarducci of the New School told the Senate Banking Committee last year, "it is only 13% of their wealth." Businesses they own, real estate and retirement accounts and pension plans account for more than half their net worth, on average.

Over the last year or two, the narrative of stock trading as a pathway to wealth has gained in prominence. As Ghilarducci asserts, that's a distinctly unwholesome development, especially for younger people who may just now be entering their prime earning years.

A surge in interest in short-term stock trading has been spurred by zero-commission brokerages such as Robinhood, which plies young investors with the impression of stock trading as a fun game and the notion that stock trading needed to be "democratized" — that is, removed from the control of big Wall Street players and placed in the hands of the retail trader.

Chart shows median retirement account savings of families by age between 1989 and 2016
Most families have a relative pittance in their retirement accounts — even those nearing retirement. (Economic Policy Institute )

"Robinhood has pushed financial literacy in reverse rather than advancing it," Ghilarducci told me. "Places like Robinhood are making lots of money out of promoting this ideology of 'democratization.' They're really hitting people who are used to electronic games, like young men. That's distorting the decisions of some people, putting them at great risk."

Robinhood is not only making a game of stock trading, but is luring customers into riskier investments such as options and nonsensical investments such as cryptocurrencies.

"We have to regulate these financial predators who traffic in the idea that wealth-building will happen if people have access to these risky products and services," Ghilarducci says.

She's right. The truth is that for a majority of Americans, the principal source of wealth isn't savings accounts, private retirement plans, stocks and bonds, or home equity. It's Social Security.

For households with a member over 52, the program's median contribution to the retirement nest egg — that is, the present value of expected payouts for those who claim benefits at full retirement age — is larger than that of any other source except among the richest 10%, according to Ghilarducci's calculations.

For them, Social Security's median contribution of $274,966 is exceeded by home equity (median value of $400,000) and private retirement plans (median holdings of $823,000).

In 2015, the latest calculations available, Social Security accounted for more than half the income of 37.3% and more than nine-tenths of the income for 12.1% of men over 65. The program provided more than half the income for 42% and more than nine-tenths of the income for about 15% of women over 65.

That underscores the imperative of protecting Social Security from efforts at tampering, such as George W. Bush's plan to privatize the system, and proposals to cut benefits. "Across-the-board cutbacks in benefits," MIT economist James Poterba wrote last year, "would place heavy burdens on the subset of beneficiaries who are highly reliant on this program for retirement support."

Fascination with stock-picking may stem partially from doubts that Social Security will exist long enough to safeguard Americans' retirements decades from now. Another factor is the recognition that the private pension structure of the past, through which employers rewarded workers for their long-term loyalty, has collapsed; fewer than one in five American workers have access to those pension plans.

That system has been supplanted by 401(k)-style defined contribution plans, which place the responsibility for funding, as well as the risks of market reversals, on the workers themselves.

Defined contribution plans, however, favor higher-wage employees far more than did the old-style defined-benefit pensions. Some 44% of all households participate in a defined contribution plan sponsored by an employer, but participation ranges from only 10% among the lowest-wage 20% of families to 70% among the top fifth.

That could reflect the difficulty that lower-wage families have in setting aside contributions for their retirement, as well as the greater tax savings that richer workers obtain by placing some of their income in the tax-advantaged plans.

The emergence of weird get-rich-quick come-ons such as cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, distracts from the fact that "the federal government is the most important financial partner for most Americans," Ghilarducci says.

That's true. Social Security is an indispensable bulwark against poverty for its 65.2 million beneficiaries; Medicare covers medical expenses for 61 million enrollees, mostly age 65 or older; and Medicaid provides medical coverage for 82 million lower-income Americans, including children. The stock market has no impact on any of these programs.

Americans who want to devote mindshare to how to build and protect their wealth for the long term should spend it on making sure that our political leaders focus on making them stronger.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins names Wayne Smith as police chief

    Wayne Smith had served the position in the interim since former Chief Ben Raymond was asked to step down last summer.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Lead Market Slump. Might They Rebound?

    Small-capitalization stocks have fallen further than the large-caps this year amid concern about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

  • FOMC reaffirms March for taper end, and, maybe, rate hike

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month before launching a significant reduction in its asset holdings. The combined moves will complete a pivot away from the loose monetary policy that has defined the pandemic era and toward a more urgent fight against inflation. Wall Street reversed sharp gains during Powell's comments.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Older Investors Have a Lot of Money in Stocks. How to Check if It’s Too Much.

    A suddenly sliding stock market is sending a wake-up call to older Americans that maybe they shouldn’t invest like they used to. Thanks to a long bull market that surprisingly rose and rose through the pandemic, plus more than a decade of low yields for bonds, older Americans have a lot of money in the stock market. Among retail clients at Vanguard Group between ages 65 and 74, 17% have 98% or more of their portfolios in stocks.

  • Inflation and retirement: Here's how retirees can navigate rising prices

    Living expenses climb with inflation, so investment income must do so, too. Here’s how retirees should face the highest inflation in 40 years.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • Warren Buffett is teaching meme-stock players, crypto traders and other naysayers some hard lessons about why market fundamentals still apply

    For the 'Sage of Omaha' and other traditional value investors, it isn't different this time --- or ever.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.

  • It’s safe to dip your toes in the stock market — here are three companies to consider, including one disrupter

    Yes, it’s safe to buy this pullback in stocks. And if you got frightened Monday and sold, which was admittedly a scary day for many investors, get back in. Here are three reasons why, followed by three stocks to consider.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...