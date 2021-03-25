Column: National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They're doing him a big favor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Z. Barabak
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former President George W. Bush, left, amd California Governor Gavin Newsom (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Former President George W. Bush, left, took no position in California's 2003 gubernatorial recall, a contrast with today's GOP leadership seeking to oust Gavin Newsom. (Associated Press)

In 2003, amid California's tumultuous gubernatorial recall election, President George W. Bush visited the state and had this to say about the campaign: Nothing.

"It's an interesting story," Bush told reporters on the eve of his two-day swing. "And I'm looking forward, like you are, to seeing the outcome."

The Republican National Committee kept similarly mum throughout the campaign, which ended in Democrat Gray Davis' ouster and replacement by Hollywood super-duper-star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That was then.

The attempt to recall current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — still in the qualifying stage, but almost certain to make the ballot — has turned into a nationwide Republican crusade, engaging partisans from the Arizona border to Washington, D.C.

The party's national committee kicked in $250,000 to gather signatures, the Republican Governors Assn. hit up donors to help finance the effort, and high-profile personalities such as Newt Gingrich and Mike Huckabee have championed the cause. The GOP's amen chorus on Fox News has turned Newsom-baiting into a feature of its nightly fulminating.

All of which serves as a boon to the beleaguered Democrat.

In 2003, Davis and his allies claimed his ouster was a Republican power grab and part of a larger scheme by the national party "to steal elections they can't win." The recall effort came, after all, not long past the 2000 presidential campaign, which ended in a virtual tie broken by a partisan 5-4 Supreme Court decision that delivered Bush the White House.

But the conspicuous lack of engagement by the administration and national Republican leaders "made it impossible to credibly sell that argument," said Garry South, a former Davis strategist. Polls showed most voters simply didn't see the recall as a partisan movement, especially with Schwarzenegger — the front-runner to replace Davis — running more as an independent than Republican.

Party leaders outside the state "hadn't laid themselves out there the way they've done now," South said. "What they've done is hand Newsom on a silver platter every bit of evidence he needs to show this is an attempt by the Republican Party to win through a recall what they couldn't win fair and square in a regularly scheduled election."

Which is the very heart of Newsom's survival strategy: In every breath, he and supporters refer to the "Republican recall," lest anyone forget its grounding in partisan politics.

Bush had several reasons to steer clear of the 2003 campaign.

He'd made it a policy to avoid state political fights, most notably during the 2000 primaries when he sidestepped South Carolina's Confederate flag debate. Bush also didn't want to bolster Democratic assertions the White House was plotting against Davis.

Moreover, strategists thought it might be better for his 2004 reelection prospects to have a weakened Davis in office rather than a Republican grappling with California's budget deficit and other messes. (That was when GOP presidential candidates still bothered competing in this solidly blue state.)

In retrospect, Bush's neutrality, whether principled or self-interested, seems almost quaint, like those old-timey photos of convention delegates in suspenders and straw boaters. It was a different era — fiercely partisan, yes, but not as rage-filled and heedlessly cutthroat as politics are today.

Some national Democrats took up Davis' cause, praising his performance and offering the requisite attack on rogue Republicanism — mostly, it should be said, while passing through California to raise money for their presidential aspirations.

This time the response has come earlier and more forcefully, starting with President Biden — "@POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted last month — and summoning forth such party leaders as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

"People went through the motions in 2003, but there wasn't that passion among Democrats" to fight the recall effort, said South. "This is like all-out war."

The support of Sanders, who still commands a sizable following of progressive faithful, may be particularly significant.

By giving Newsom cover on the left, it could spare the governor the political pressures Davis faced in 2003, when he signed a number of measures intended to appease liberals and ensure their opposition to his ouster. One bill in particular — a law giving driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants — was highly unpopular among the broader electorate and helped lead to Davis' recall.

The more consequential action, though, is the loud and eager intervention of national Republicans.

Biden won a thumping 64%-33% victory over Donald Trump in California, crushing the president by more than 5 million votes. And that landslide came before Trump attempted to steal the 2020 election and helped incite a deadly assault on the Capitol.

If the GOP hopes to recall Newsom, the best thing Republicans outside the state could do is keep their distance and make it harder for Democrats to nationalize the contest and turn the election into a referendum on Trump and the ascendant QAnon wing of the party.

But if anyone believes the voluble ex-president will keep from weighing in, silencing himself the way Bush did, there's a bridge in Mar-a-Lago that's for sale...

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona's GOP governor says VP Harris, a daughter of immigrants, is the 'worst possible choice' to oversee the border situation

    Vice President Kamala Harris has described the situation at the border as a "huge problem," while cautioning that it won't "be solved overnight."

  • New poll shows California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead in recall effort

    A new poll suggests a slight majority of Californians would vote against a recall for Governor Gavin Newsom. Alexei Koseff, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the effort.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • Rihanna teases release of a new song

    A fan got a surprise comment from the singer with delicious promise of a new song

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year

  • Georgia activists call for Coca-Cola boycott over ‘deafening silence’ on voting rights

    Push to get major corporations to oppose significant voting restrictions Republicans in the state are on the verge of approving ‘Our position is they’ve not lived up to their own words. By your silence you’re actually being complicit.’ Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters Georgia activists are calling for a statewide boycott of Coca-Cola as part of an escalating effort to get major corporations to oppose significant voting restrictions Republicans in the state legislature are on the verge of approving. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The call for the boycott, first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, is coming from leaders of the sixth district of the AME church, which includes more than 500 Black churches in Georgia. Bishop Reginald Thomas Jackson, the presiding prelate, said that there had been a “deafening silence” around voting rights from Coca-Cola and other companies that had put out statements last year supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. “Our position is they’ve not lived up to their own words. By your silence you’re actually being complicit. So we’re going to say to them, if you want our money, then you ought to have our back,” he said in an interview. He added that he expected other civil rights groups to join in the boycott calls soon. For weeks, activists have been placing pressure on Coca-Cola, as well as Delta Airlines, Home Depot, Aflac, UPS, and Southern Company – all based in Georgia – to use their political clout to oppose bills in the legislature that would require voters to provide ID information when they vote by mail, limit the availability of absentee drop boxes and give the state legislature more power to meddle in local election boards, among other measures. But those major companies have declined to speak out directly against the bills. The Georgia chamber of commerce released a statement earlier this month saying it had “concern and opposition” to provisions in the legislation. The Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce has been a little more specific, saying earlier this month it was focused on addressing weekend absentee voting, drop boxes and ID requirements. Coca-Cola told the Guardian earlier this month it supported both chambers of commerce and a “balanced approach to elections”. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the boycott. Georgia lawmakers will probably hammer out a final version of sweeping voting changes before the legislative session ends next week. While they walked back an effort to cut weekend early voting, they still have left sweeping restrictions in bills that civil rights groups say are a blatant effort to suppress votes. Jackson said he plans to lead a protest at the Georgia capitol on Thursday and did not rule out calling on boycotts of the other major companies. “Boycotting is not something we really want to do,” he said. “Coca-Cola is a fine company. But at the same time, we think all of these major companies have responsibilities on issues of social justice.”

  • Joe Biden's First Presser Was a Reminder to the Press to Think About Who They Represent

    By all means, challenge the president. But on whose behalf?

  • Biden defends immigration policies by pointing to differences with Trump

    President Biden defended his decision to roll back several of his predecessor’s immigration policies, while refuting suggestions that his more humanitarian approach to immigration is to blame for the rise in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Adeyemo as Yellen's deputy at Treasury

    The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Wally Adeyemo as deputy secretary of the Treasury on Thursday, making him the first Black American to hold the powerful job. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the Senate vote, calling Adeyemo "a master of shuttle economic diplomacy" who would help meld U.S. economic and national security interests. A former senior adviser at asset manager BlackRock Inc and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Adeyemo served as a top national security and economic adviser to Democratic former President Barack Obama and held senior jobs at the Treasury.

  • Exclusive: India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

    India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. COVAX has so far received 17.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the SII, of the 60.5 million doses India has shipped in total, and many countries are relying on the programme to immunise their citizens. There have been no vaccine exports from India since Thursday, the foreign ministry's website shows, as the country expands its own immunisation effort.

  • Saints’ first free agency moves might signal a shift on offense

    The New Orleans Saints added free agents Alex Armah and Nick Vannett, who could signal great news for Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston.

  • Jadeveon Clowney and Texans may be better fit now than in 2018

    The Houston Texans are looking for an effective edge defender. Why not look into a reunion with Jadeveon Clowney?

  • Your gut health is important — try these tips for taking care of it

    Take care of your gut. Your gut will thank you back.

  • RHONJ : Jackie Goldschneider Asks Teresa Giudice If She Got Her Confidence 'in Jail' as Feud Continues

    Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice have been feuding since this season’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

  • Enter To Win This 2021 Shelby GT500

    The 2021 Shelby GT500 is incredibly fast, relatively luxurious, and somewhat elusive.

  • Biden doubles 100-day vaccine goal to 200 million

    President Biden announced on Thursday that he would double his initial goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

  • Many QAnon followers report having mental health diagnoses

    Data indicates QAnon believers may be more likely to be mentally ill. AP Photo/Jacqueline LarmaQAnon is often viewed as a group associated with conspiracy, terrorism and radical action, such as the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. But radical extremism and terror may not be the real concern from this group. QAnon followers, who may number in the millions, appear to believe a baseless and debunked conspiracy theory claiming that a satanic cabal of pedophiles and cannibals controls world governments and the media. They also subscribe to many other outlandish and improbable ideas, such as that the Earth is flat, that the coronavirus is a biological weapon used to gain control over the world’s population, that Bill Gates is somehow trying to use coronavirus vaccinations to implant microchips into people and more. As a social psychologist, I normally study terrorists. During research for “Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon,” a forthcoming book I co-authored with security scholar Mia Bloom, I noticed that QAnon followers are different from the radicals I usually study in one key way: They are far more likely to have serious mental illnesses. Significant conditions I found that many QAnon followers revealed – in their own words on social media or in interviews – a wide range of mental health diagnoses, including bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and addiction. In court records of people arrested in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, 68% reported they had received mental health diagnoses. The conditions they revealed included post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia and Munchausen syndrome by proxy – a psychological disorder that causes one to invent or inflict health problems on a loved one, usually a child, in order to gain attention for themselves. By contrast, 19% of all Americans have a mental health diagnosis. Among QAnon insurrectionists with criminal records, 44% experienced a serious psychological trauma that preceded their radicalization, such as physical or sexual abuse of them or of their children. The psychology of conspiracy Research has long revealed connections between psychological problems and beliefs in conspiracy theories. For example, anxiety increases conspiratorial thinking, as do social isolation and loneliness. Depressed, narcissistic and emotionally detached people are also prone to have a conspiratorial mindset. Likewise, people who exhibit odd, eccentric, suspicious and paranoid behavior – and who are manipulative, irresponsible and low on empathy – are more likely to believe conspiracy theories. QAnon’s rise has coincided with an unfolding mental health crisis in the United States. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of diagnoses of mental illness was growing, with 1.5 million more people diagnosed in 2019 than in 2018. The isolation of the lockdowns, compounded by the anxiety related to COVID and the economic uncertainty, made a bad situation worse. Self-reported anxiety and depression quadrupled during the quarantine and now affects as much as 40% of the U.S. population. Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up their phones with messages referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory at a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 21, 2020. Mario Tama/Getty Images A more serious problem It’s possible that people who embrace QAnon ideas may be inadvertently or indirectly expressing deeper psychological problems. This could be similar to when people exhibit self-harming behavior or psychosomatic complaints that are in fact signals of serious psychological issues. It could be that QAnon is less a problem of terrorism and extremism than it is one of poor mental health. Only a few dozen QAnon followers are accused of having done anything illegal or violent – which means that for millions of QAnon believers, their radicalization may be of their opinions, but not their actions. In my view, the solution to this aspect of the QAnon problem is to address the mental health needs of all Americans – including those whose problems manifest as QAnon beliefs. Many of them – and many others who are not QAnon followers – could clearly benefit from counseling and therapy. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sophia Moskalenko, Georgia State University. Read more:Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine EmpireNearly two centuries ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress Sophia Moskalenko receives funding from Office of Naval Research (grant N000 14-21-275485). Any opinions, findings, or recommendations expressed here are those of the author and do not reflect the views of the Office of Naval Research, the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.

  • 'Uncharted waters.' Judges are banning some Capitol riot suspects from the internet

    Social media was key to the Capitol riot. Now courts are struggling with whether suspects should be banned from using the internet.

  • a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres

    (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres, 03/25/2021

  • The Latest: Sabres coaches placed in NHL COVID protocol

    Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. This marks the second time the Sabres have been hit by COVID-19 in two months. Buffalo’s season was paused for two weeks in early February after nine players and then-coach Ralph Krueger were placed in the protocol.