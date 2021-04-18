Column: No matter the verdict in the Chauvin trial, 'reforming' policing won't be enough

Erika D. Smith
·7 min read
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN - APRIL 14: A demonstrator reacts along a perimeter fence guarded by police during a protest decrying the shooting death of Daunte Wright, while also holding a rendering of George Floyd, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A protester stands along a fence outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department during a demonstration on Wednesday to decry the shooting of Daunte Wright. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A month ago, which now seems more like a year ago, Ipsos released the findings of a poll gauging public opinion on defunding the police.

When asked about acting on one interpretation of that controversial phrase — abolishing the police — only 11% of Americans supported doing it. When asked about the other interpretation — redistributing funds typically earmarked for law enforcement to community programs, as Los Angeles has done — a whopping 57% said they'd rather fully fund the cops in their communities.

I think about those findings and then I think about what we've seen in the last week.

I remind myself that the poll was taken before we knew of Adam Toledo. Before we saw shaky video of a Chicago police officer chasing the 13-year-old down a dark alley. Before the force of the bullets entering his chest slammed his small body back against a fence. Before we saw him lay still.

"Show me your f— hands," Officer Eric Stillman shouts. "Stop! Drop it!"

Adam stops, tosses what appears to be a gun to the ground and then turns around with his empty hands in the air. Shots ring out.

"Get an ambulance over here now," the officer again shouts, this time breathlessly into his radio. "Look at me! Look at me! You all right?"

He wasn't. He isn't.

The poll also was taken before we knew of Daunte Wright. Before we saw more shaky video of the 20-year-old struggling to get back into his car and away from two officers after being stopped in suburban Minneapolis.

A third officer, a 26-year veteran named Kim Potter, enters the fray, yelling “I’ll tase you!" She fires and Wright's body goes limp, which is when — or so the story goes — Potter realized she had fired her gun, not her Taser. “Holy s—! I shot him.”

And the poll was taken before we knew of Caron Nazario. Before we saw even more shaky video of two weirdly aggressive cops from the small town of Windsor, Va., pulling their guns, pepper-spraying and finally hitting the second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

“What’s going on?” Nazario asks after being pulled over in his brand-new SUV.

“What’s going on is you’re fixing to ride the lightnin', son,” Officer Joe Gutierrez responds.

I'd like to think something has changed in the past month.

Listen closely, and the remarks from many politicians certainly sound more hollow — at least compared with the gunshots I keep hearing in videos that keep appearing on my social media feeds.

Asked about Daunte Wright last week, President Biden told reporters that “it’s really a tragic thing that happened. But I think we’ve got to wait and see what the investigation shows. The entire investigation." Later on Twitter, he added that "we know what we need to do to move forward: rebuild trust and ensure accountability so no one is above the law."

Meanwhile, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) called, as he long has, for restructuring law enforcement.

"This is not about policing. This is not about training," he said during an appearance on CNN. "Who are we recruiting to be police officers? That to me is where the focus has got to go. We’ve got to have police officers.”

Most Democrats are pinning their hopes on a bill named after George Floyd that would create a national registry of cops who have engaged in misconduct, ban chokeholds and scrap some of the protections afforded officers under qualified immunity.

In other words, reform.

Politically, it's palatable if not exactly popular. That same Ipos poll found that 51% of Americans support "reforming" the police — a distinction from "defunding" the police — while 19% oppose it.

And, yet, given the slim majority Democrats have in the Senate and the opposition from Republicans, it's a bill that might not even pass. After the week we've had, after the year we've had, after the decades we've had, that speaks volumes about America.

Despite the courage of the cops who responded to a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, I find myself beginning to agree with the minority of Americans who have lost faith in well-intentioned efforts to fix policing and would rather see the system dismantled, reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up.

And I now can listen without wincing to people, such as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) of Detroit, who would take it even further and abolish policing altogether — although I'd wish they'd realize it's a progressive pipe dream.

I honestly don't know whether policing can be reformed or not. Multimillion-dollar legal settlements. Consent decrees. Public shaming. Promises to do better. Firings. Hirings. Racial bias training. De-escalation requirements. Nothing has worked.

Some of the very police departments under scrutiny this past week have already been reformed — in some cases, multiple times. Chicago comes to mind, especially after Laquan McDonald, who was killed in 2014 by an officer later convicted of murder, though the city withheld video evidence for more than a year, leading to accusations of a cover-up.

Then there's the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, where Wright was killed. It's only a few miles from where Floyd died, his face smashed into the concrete under the weight of former cop Derek Chauvin, who is now on trial for that despicable act.

A lot is riding on the outcome of that trial, with closing arguments set to begin Monday.

Three Black women hold candles during a protest for Daunte Wright outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Protesters hold candles outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department as fellow demonstrators call for justice for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

If Chauvin is acquitted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter, it will confirm the criminal justice system is completely broken and, for some, reinforce the need to pursue more radical solutions. But if Chauvin is convicted, it could serve as a sign that, just maybe, the warrior-style policing that Chauvin practiced is becoming less acceptable.

The latter is what's desperately needed, but many Black people — myself included — are worried that's not what we'll get.

I think about Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, who realized not long after Brooklyn Center police released footage of Wright's last moments that she knew him. Wright was a student while Ross was a dean at Edison High School, she told the Washington Post.

The last time Ross saw Wright was in 2019. He was being confronted by cops on a corner. Ross was walking with Floyd at the time.

“No,” she told the Post, recounting a conversation with her sister. “Is he light-skinned? Really skinny? I said, no, no, I couldn’t believe it.”

Abigail Garcia, 7, right, takes a knee with her mother, Judith Garcia, during a protest for Adam Toledo in downtown Chicago.
Abigail Garcia, 7, takes a knee with her mother, Judith Garcia, on Tuesday during a demonstration in downtown Chicago to demand justice for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, both of whom were fatally shot by police. (Shafkat Anowar / Associated Press)

There's something broken here, and fixing it will require far more than reforming policies and laws for police. It will require reforming our culture.

I don't know what else to think as a Black person in a country that, at best, responds to state-sanctioned violence on Black and brown bodies by enlisting powerful people to apologize and make excuses, while allowing the violence to continue under the guise of investigations that find nothing and do nothing.

Or a country that, at worst, rewards such violence. Like with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who landed a book deal to talk about being one of the cops who shot Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid last year in Louisville, Ky.

The book named “The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy” — because you can't make this crap up — was supposed to be distributed by Simon & Schuster, until the criticism poured in and the company reversed course. This is the same company, I might add, that tweeted after Floyd was killed last year: "Black stories matter. We stand against racism and violence."

So, yes, I'd like to think something has changed. That this past week has changed the opinion of an American public that just last month was barely in favor of police reform. But then I think again.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • America on a knife edge ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict as protesters prepare to return to the streets

    Sand-coloured Humvees, barbed wire and concrete barricades surround the Hennepin County courthouse where the fate of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer charged with killing George Floyd, will be determined. The plaza on which the building sits in downtown Minneapolis looks more like a military base than the heart of the local government, with armed National Guard troops occasionally peering through wire fencing at the protesters that gather outside. The heavy security presence is to be expected, given the rage that Mr Floyd's death provoked last May, setting the city ablaze with angry protests from a community which has seen police brutality claim the lives of countless black men. The three-week trial has brought the enduring tensions between law enforcement and the community to the fore, and many of the protesters who gather outside the courthouse each day fear the city is once more on a knife edge as it awaits the verdict.

  • Noise pollution may prevent forest growth: Study

    Because of the way living things rely on each other, noise pollution may actually stop some forests from growing, a new study suggests. In a New Mexico woodland dominated by pinyon pine and juniper trees, researchers found far fewer tree seedlings in noisy sites than they did in quiet ones. "If the noise stays there long term, are we going to see the slow-motion transition from a pinyon-pine forest to more of a scrubland, and lose this important ecosystem of the pinyon pine which supports so much wildlife?" said Jennifer Phillips, a behavioral ecologist at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

  • Letters to the Editor: He's 83, Black, and still worried about his safety in America

    A reader says he refuses to 'lie face down on the ground to satisfy the macho whims of a 29-year-old white cop, no matter what.'

  • League-leading Utah Jazz fall to hungry Los Angeles Lakers in overtime

    The Boston Celtics also claimed their sixth straight win after Jayson Tatum scored a 44-point double-double.

  • NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter will attempt to fly again on Monday, following several delays

    After a few setbacks, Nasa's helicopter will finally get on its way, following its landing with Perseverance back in February.

  • As protests continue over police killings, lawmakers try to add to the list of crimes protesters could face

    Lawmakers say they're cracking down on violence, not protests. Critics say the bills would criminalize activities protected by the First Amendment.

  • Vikings’ top remaining offseason needs with 2021 NFL draft fast approaching

    See the list of the Minnesota Vikings' top remaining offseason needs with the 2021 NFL draft just under two weeks away.

  • Former Trump NSA: 'No more important alliance' than Japan amid tension with China

    Former National Security Advisor under President Trump, Robert O'Brien, discusses Biden's response to tension with China and Russia.

  • Queen Elizabeth stands alone as Philip is laid to rest; William and Harry talk

    Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Prince Philip at a funeral on Saturday that celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons William and Harry the chance to talk in public for the first time since claims of racism threw the family into crisis. Elizabeth, dressed in black and in a white trimmed black face mask, stood alone, head bowed as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel in a service attended by senior royals including heir Prince Charles. Prince Harry, who flew from the United States to attend the funeral, walked and talked with his brother William and wife Kate at the end of the service - the first time they have spoken in public since Harry and his wife Meghan gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey last month.

  • Chad's Deby takes early election lead, partial results show

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -Chad President Idriss Deby has taken a strong early lead and appeared poised to extend his three-decade rule, partial provisional results of the April 11 presidential election released by the election commission showed. Deby has won a majority in all but one of the 51 departments announced so far, and secured a plurality in the other, with 61 departments remaining, according to the Independent National Election Commission (CENI). Kilmapone Larme, head of logistics at the CENI, said they had still not received more than 30% of results.

  • The mother of the suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting warned the FBI last year that he might attempt 'suicide by cop'

    The FBI interviewed Brandon Scott Hole in April 2020 after receiving a warning from his mother, according to reports.

  • Princes William, Harry walk behind Prince Philip's coffin more than 20 years after walking behind Princess Diana's

    Princes William and Harry, brothers who have been at odds for at least the past year, put their differences aside and walked together Saturday in the funeral procession for their beloved grandfather, Prince Philip. William, 38, and Harry, 36, walked in the same row in the procession, but were separated by their cousin, Peter Philips, the son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. Watching the brothers walk together behind the coffin of Prince Philip brought back memories of a lasting image of William and Harry -- the two brothers walking behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, at her 1997 funeral.

  • Pelosi on Jan. 6: 'They would have had a battle on their hands' if the mob had caught her

    In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, Nancy Pelosi discusses her first 100 days, including the Jan. 6 mob that was 'setting out' to kill her.

  • UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise - Sunday Times

    The deployment is aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine and Britain's NATO allies, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/32pc4BK. One Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will leave the Royal Navy's carrier task group in the Mediterranean and head through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea, according to the report. RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group's flag ship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, to support the warships in the Black Sea, the report added.

  • 3 Shocking Social Security Stats That Spell Trouble for Retirees

    Chances are, you'll rely on Social Security as an important income source after retirement. Most Americans depend on their benefits to help make ends meet, especially if they've saved too little and don't have a guaranteed pension from an employer.

  • 3 killed as police crack down on hard-line group in Pakistan

    A crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesting supporters of a banned Islamist party left at least three people dead and 20 others injured Sunday, a police official and a party spokesman said. Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif said supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked police with a petrol bomb and took custody of five police officers, including Deputy Superintendent Umar Farooq Baluch.

  • GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

    Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him is already beginning. Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 Republican primaries and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.

  • Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT

    Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Saturday in a game between short-handed teams. Schröder got by Royce O’Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110 and force overtime after the Lakers got outscored 28-16 in the fourth.

  • Minnesota police promise not to detain, pepper-spray journalists covering protests

    The Minnesota State Patrol also agreed to stop photographing journalists and their credentials and will no longer order reporters where they can position themselves to cover the demonstrations. The statement came after state police and officers from eight other law-enforcement agencies in the joint force known as Operation Safety Net were criticized by media organizations for how they treated journalists at the protests in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

  • QB front-runner Young mostly shines in Alabama's spring game

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Bryce Young made a juke move to elude a rushing defender, set his feet and launched a quick pass for a big gain to tailback Roydell Williams on the opening drive. The Alabama sophomore quarterback showed in Saturday's spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium why he's regarded as the frontrunner to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones. It was also clear that the highest-rated quarterback signee of the Nick Saban era is a work in progress, and so is an offense with some huge voids to fill along with key returning players being held out.