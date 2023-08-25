Column: Osbon accomplished a lot in his time as mayor

Aug. 25—We have a new mayor.

Congratulations to Teddy Milner, who won the Republican primary runoff against incumbent Rick Osbon. It's tantamount to being elected because there is no opposition for the Nov. 7 general election.

After a busy summer of campaigning and multiple mayoral forums, Milner prevailed by just 14 votes. That shows you the importance of voting; only 4,261 of the city's 22,673 registered voters showed up at the polls. That's about 19 percent.

What's clear to me is that a lot of Aiken residents wanted to see a change in leadership. Osbon couldn't win outright in the three-person primary that included Kathryn Wade, who finished just behind Milner. And it looks like he couldn't get enough of Wade's supporters to switch over to his side in the runoff against Milner.

Maybe there was an undercurrent of unrest that I'm not aware of, but I think Project Pascalis was the main reason there were challengers. The vocal "Do It Right" crowd supported Milner, along with several high-profile individuals. Osbon had backing from the GOP establishment and an endorsement from a local Realtors group.

Pascalis and its predecessor, Renaissance, were both failed efforts to redevelop Aiken's downtown. When I arrived as editor in 2019, the running joke around town was that Hotel Aiken was going to be renovated by the time the Masters rolled around. The punch line was: Which Masters?

When it became clear that the former owners were not making progress, the city stepped in. Project Pascalis was grand in scope and had everything but the kitchen sink thrown in. The plans were modified, and public input sessions were held. But, in the end, mistakes were made and the project fizzled under the weight of public criticism and multiple lawsuits.

Being mayor, I think, is a lot like being a coach in any team sport. You get more credit than you deserve, and more blame than you deserve.

In eight years as mayor, Osbon and Aiken City Council did accomplish a lot. A Facebook post from a former city councilman listed numerous achievements, including plutonium settlement money for the city, Whiskey Road-Powderhouse Road connector funding, new water treatment facilities, completion of Beverly Clyburn Generations Park, the move to the new city hall on Chesterfield Street and the stormwater solution for Hitchcock Woods.

In the end, Osbon was a very capable mayor. He juggled the demands of running a family business, not to mention raising a family with his wife Angie, with all of the expectations that come with being mayor. That includes ribbon cuttings, speaking engagements and many other "unofficial" duties.

Milner is a proven businesswoman who previously ran Stoplight Deli and now operates a restaurant and catering business, It's All Good.

She will jump from the proverbial frying pan into the fire, though, when she takes office. She campaigned on accountability, transparency and integrity, and I'm sure many will be watching. It will be interesting to see what direction downtown redevelopment takes under her watch.

As I've written before, the mayor is just one vote but is an important leader for the city. City Council will increase its female majority to five women and two men when Milner joins the panel. Republicans still hold a 5-2 margin over Democrats.

We thank Mayor Osbon for his service, and we wish Milner the best as she takes over the reins later this year.

Thanks for reading.