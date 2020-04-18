Column: The PPP is letting our small restaurants and businesses die

Go Get Em Tiger, the L.A.-based coffee chain, has not been able to secure a PPP loan, economic relief designed for small businesses. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Restaurants are among the hardest-hit businesses during the coronavirus shutdown. The National Restaurant Assn. estimates that 3 million restaurant employees lost their jobs in March, a month in which restaurants lost about $45 billion in revenue. The industry is bleeding out.

But while the airlines enjoy a $25-billion bailout, the CARES Act — a federal stimulus package for businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic — and its centerpiece, the Paycheck Protection Program, is the equivalent of a Band-Aid — one of the small ones that goes around your finger.

It’s leaving local restaurants and other small business owners wondering: Where’s the money? In the meantime, large chains like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Potbelly Sandwich Shop are allowed to suck the fund dry, having been granted multimillion-dollar loans.

The PPP is a Small Business Administration loan program designed to give small businesses financial relief. Businesses can apply for up to 250% of their monthly payroll: If your payroll is $100,000 per month, you can apply for a $250,000 loan. The loans are forgiven if 75% of the money is used to pay employees.

Sounds simple, right? In reality, it hasn’t worked out that way, particularly for smaller, independent businesses.

After opening applications on April 3, the SBA announced Thursday that the $350 billion earmarked for the program is gone, stating: “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding.”

That leaves many businesses, particularly clients of large banks who prioritize their wealthy clients, in the dark. Fewer than 6% of applicants have received their PPP loans, according to the website COVID Loan Tracker , which has compiled data from 15,000 small businesses. The hospitality industry has fared poorly; despite being among the hardest hit, only 9% of loan approvals have gone to “accommodation and food services,” according to the SBA.

The vast majority of the nation’s 30.2 million small businesses have been left flapping in the wind. Meanwhile, the rich get richer.

According to a public filing , Potbelly Sandwich Shop, a publicly traded company with 474 locations and 6,000 employees at the end of last year, was approved for $10 million in funds. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse was approved for $20 million; it subverted the $10-million loan cap by applying through two subsidiaries, according to the SEC filing.

Banks, naturally, will profit. Collecting fees ranging from 1% for loans over $2 million to 5% for loans under $350,000, they stand to make billions from the PPP.

That’s left independent business owners bewildered, disappointed and angry.

Andy Ricker, the owner and chef of Thai restaurant chain Pok Pok, wrote that his loan application was on hold and that he and other small business owners had been “snookered by publicly traded companies who received millions and left independent small business in the gutter as the well ran dry.”

In Sonoma County, Crystal Nezgoda had a similar experience when she tried to receive money for her Honey Badger Coffee House in Rohnert Park.

“I applied for both the PPP loan and the disaster loan/grant and did not receive either one,” said Nezgoda, who has since started a GoFundMe.

Sonny Zaide, owner of Purple Cloud in Chicago, criticized the generous corporate loans on Twitter , writing, “Meanwhile people like me with *actual small businesses*, ie those of us single-person operators who just want a couple thousand just so we can actually feed our families, are SOL.”

I spoke to Jill James, owner of small business consultancy Sif Industries , and asked her if the PPP was providing relief for small businesses in need.

“No,” she said, “this has not been an effective program to put money in the hands of small businesses.”

James, through webinars and online offerings, says she’s worked with hundreds of small businesses over the last three weeks, including bars and restaurants. “None of them have gotten money.”

But why have loans for companies like Ruth’s Chris and Potbelly gone through, when there is so much need within the independent business community?

“I’ve spoken to bankers across the country,” James said. “One of the things the banks did first is put through larger loans.”