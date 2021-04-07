Column: The prosecutors are scoring at the Derek Chauvin trial. Here's why

Harry Litman
·5 min read
In this image from video, witness Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 5, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
The testimony of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo against Derek Chauvin breaks the paradigm of excessive-force prosecutions. (Associated Press )

The general consensus that the prosecution in the Derek Chauvin trial has had a very successful first week and a half is being countered by cautionary reminders of how difficult it is to convict a police officer of excessive force.

It is in fact notoriously difficult to win such cases, but the prosecutors in the Chauvin trial have broken out of the paradigm that so often results in not-guilty verdicts or hung juries where police are concerned. They stand a good chance of winning a conviction.

Washington Post criminal justice reporter Mark Berman laid out the challenge on Sunday, explaining that “when police kill people, they are rarely prosecuted and hard to convict.” He cites data collected between 2005 and 2015 showing that defendants other than police were convicted of murder in about 70% of cases that went to trial; for police, the rate is around 50%.

Officers, Berman writes, often successfully argue that they “have to make split-second decisions in tense, potentially dangerous moments.” If juries understand the situation as a white-hot few seconds in a face-off with an unpredictable, menacing suspect, they tend to conclude the officers deserve leeway.

That was largely what happened at the initial state trial in the Rodney King case, despite the savage videotaped thrashing King endured at the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department. (Full disclosure: I worked on the federal retrial of the four officers, which resulted in convictions.)

Chauvin probably won’t benefit from these built-in advantages for police, in part because of the skill and savvy of the prosecutors and in part because of the unusual nature of the evidence.

First, the prosecution has effectively painted May 26, 2020, as a nondescript, relatively peaceful day in south Minneapolis until Chauvin and his fellow officers burst onto the scene as an invading force. The jury saw video of Floyd entering Cup Foods, intoxicated but not a savage. A dozen or so neighborhood witnesses and convenience-store employees testified to their helplessness as he died. They formed a sort of Team George; many referred to Floyd by his first name on the witness stand.

All of this turns the tables on the standard excessive-force case. The jury’s attention has been focused on regular-people witnesses at a familiar street-corner scene, not an isolated encounter between cop and suspect full of possible danger. The prosecutors’ presentation has the benefit of driving home the excruciating quality of the most damning evidence in the case, the video — played and replayed — of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

As prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury in his opening statement, “You can believe your eyes that it's homicide.”

Again compare this with the first King trial and what its famous videotape shows. The Simi Valley jury saw only the truncated action of officers encountering King alone — seemingly feral and erratic — in a dark, urban sort of DMZ.

The facts themselves in the Floyd case have dealt the Chauvin prosecutors an easier hand than in most excessive-force prosecutions. Chauvin’s conduct is impossible to explain away as an adrenaline-charged split-second reaction to personal danger. Yes, Floyd acted erratically as he was taken into custody, refusing to go into the squad car. The officers were justified in some use of force, but by the time Chauvin applied his knee to Floyd, as the jury and the world have seen, the officer was in no immediate danger.

In fact, the most distinctive evidentiary element in the case may be Chauvin’s lackadaisical, almost vacant air as he keeps his knee on a handcuffed, prone and non-responsive Floyd.

The video evidence has paved the way for another highly unusual advantage for the prosecution, one that I’ve never seen in another excessive-force case. No less than the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department, along with its longest-serving member, unequivocally testified that Chauvin went rogue, that the force he used was excessive. In place of a familiar blue wall of silence, the jurors have witnessed a blue wall of censure.

All these departures from the paradigm make the prosecution’s task less of an uphill battle than usual, but another distinctive feature in the Chauvin trial complicates their task.

Chauvin is facing three different charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His guilt or innocence could turn on arcane if not gossamer-thin distinctions among the charges, chiefly about intent. (In the federal system, by comparison, excessive-force cases typically turn on a straightforward standard: whether the officer willfully applied constitutionally excessive force.)

The hodgepodge of charges gives rise to the possibility of a compromise verdict. The jury may well decide to convict Chauvin of murder rather than manslaughter but choose the third-degree charge and acquit (or hang) on the more serious second-degree charge. In particular, conflicting medical testimony that begins Thursday could create enough doubt to move them in that direction.

So the prosecution may be on a glide path to victory, but of what sort? Will any murder conviction seem good enough given the inherent difficulties of prosecuting excessive-force cases, or will something less than second-degree murder be understood as a loss that will re-inflame the community and the nation? That question could determine whether the Chauvin prosecution, even with a guilty verdict, goes down in history as a triumph or a failure of justice.

@HarryLitman

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • MSNBC apologizes for showing wrong video of congressman

    MSNBC apologized on Wednesday for mistakenly airing video of another Black congressman while reporting a day earlier on the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida. During the report, the network aired archived video of U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi. The report correctly included some still pictures of Hastings.

  • Gizelle Bryant Shares a Peek Inside Her Massive Designer-Filled Closet

    It's fair to say that a lot has been said about Gizelle Bryant's style. Word on the street is that not everyone has had glowing remarks when it comes to Gizelle's fashion or home decor choices, but a look inside her stunning, walk-in closet may have critics rethinking their stance. The Real Housewives of Potomac mom recently shared a sneak peek at her massive closet in her renovated home, and we're positively green with envy over the impressive blush-hued space. On April 5, Gizelle posted an Instagram clip as she flaunted a flirty, silver dress that she discovered in her wardrobe for spring. "How fun is this dress?! While I was spring cleaning, I found it in my closet and realized I haven’t worn it in a while," she added in her caption. Our attention was admittedly split between her shiny, flouncy frock and the generous walk-in behind her that put all of her designer bags and glittering looks on display. In the clip, Gizelle shimmied and shook next to a sleek, stone island where jars of pink candy resided. Her controversial collection of designer fashion was meticulously organized in sections with shelves dedicated to luxury handbags and colorful carry-alls. In the quick glance, we spotted a sizable Hermés Birkin bag, a Dior Lady tote, Celine top-handles, and many versions of the it-bag of the year — the Telfar tote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) It was a feast for eagle-eyed fashion fans only made better with Gizelle's presence as she sauntered with flowing blonde curls and a bright pink lip. Then again, we would expect nothing less of the lady who effortlessly matches her outfits with her furniture. Want more The Real Housewives of Potomac? Catch up on the latest season through the Bravo app.

  • Many of Derek Chauvin's law enforcement colleagues disagree with how he restrained George Floyd. Here's how they have testified.

    Law enforcement colleagues of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin largely have disagreed with the actions he took to restrain George Floyd. Several current and former members of law enforcement have testified in the trial of Chauvin, who faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd's death. Sgt. David Pleoger, now retired, had been Chauvin's supervisor since 2008 and was working as his supervisor on the night of May 25, the day Floyd died.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Bibi Trial: ‘Shish-Kebab’ Was Code for PM’s On-Demand Positive Press Orders

    JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty ImagesAccused of coordinating a quid-pro-quo arrangement with major Israeli news site Walla News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was nicknamed “Kim Jong Un” by staffers, and his on-demand orders for positive news coverage were referred to as “shish-kebabs,” according to the Walla News CEO who testified at Netanyahu’s corruption trial this week.In court, the State of Israel has alleged that Netanyahu had desperately tried to take control of Walla News, the country’s most important news portal and its go-to site for political exposés and gossipy bombshells.In the dramatic opening arguments of the evidentiary phase of Netanyahu’s trial—in which he stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—Chief Prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari contended that the prime minister, Defendant Number One, had “abused the power of his office to grant illegal favors and further his personal interests” with major media outlets.Bibi’s Trumpian Election Freakout Has Experts WorriedSpecifically, the state claims that Netanyahu fired his minister of communications and the ministry’s director general to satisfy tycoons Iris and Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholders of Bezeq—Walla’s parent company and Israel’s largest communications company—who have also been charged with bribery.Netanyahu was indicted on three counts last year, each relating to quid pro quos involving accusations that he received positive coverage or costly gifts in exchange for favors.“The relationship between Netanyahu and the co-defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” Ben-Ari told the court. “This currency could distort a public servant’s judgment.”With Walla’s disgraced leadership nearby, Netanyahu tilted his head to the left and stared directly at Ben-Ari from the far end of a courtroom, which was specially designed to conform to the security requirements of a sitting prime minister and COVID social distancing.On the witness stand, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua described a management fracas in which he lost editor after editor after they grasped that they had become mere pawns in a grand plan engineered by Netanyahu, who denies all charges.Yeshua said that before leaving the outlet, top Walla News figure Yinon Magal had asked Yeshua, “What is this disgrace we are doing here?”—and threatened to go directly to Netanyahu to demand he drop the constant stream of requests to tilt coverage.A few tidbits emanated from the testimony, which has been hotly anticipated in Israel. Inside the Walla newsroom, orders from the prime minister’s office were referred to as “shish-kebab,” Yeshua said, “because articles had to be prepared to order.”The staff nicknamed Netanyahu “Kim,” an homage to North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, or “the big guy.” Sara Netanyahu was called Ri Sol-ju, after Kim’s wife.Yeshua said he faced daily abuse from Netanyahu emissaries, and detailed a pandemonium orchestrated by the Eloviches, who are accused of subverting their news site to gain regulatory relief for Bezeq from Netanyahu. At one juncture, Yeshua said, Shaul Elovitch demanded he “take that article down immediately, because [Netanyahu] has to sign something for me this week.”Israeli prosecutors claim that Bezeq and the Elovitches benefited to the tune of $500 million in exchange for providing Netanyahu the coverage he desired.No recording devices were permitted in the courtroom, and Netanyahu didn’t hear the testimony. The Jerusalem’s District Court excused him after Ben-Ari’s opening statement.Before he left, Chief Judge Rivka Feldman-Friedman told attendees, including the prime minister, that “you’ll get used to hearing my voice.” Yeshua is the first of more than 300 witnesses, and the trial is expected to last several years.Netanyahu Could Be Ousted Within Weeks After Falling Just Short in Israel’s ElectionNetanyahu is fighting for his political life after a fourth inconclusive election, and he did not like what he heard in the first few days of the trial. In a fiery declaration streamed live from his official residence, he accused Israel’s police and judiciary of perpetrating a coup d’etat to oust him from power.“Today I heard some elevated words about ‘abuse of power,’” he said, in a broadside aimed at Ben-Ari, who he singled out by name. “What hypocrisy! The entire process against me has been colored by the heavy-handed abuse of the powers of… the prosecution.”Netanyahu claims that the investigations into his behavior and the legal prosecution constitute an illegitimate power grab—a position rejected by the court.“It’s a witch hunt,” Netanyahu continued. “They didn’t investigate a crime, they didn’t look for any crime; they hunted a man, they hunted me.”He went on: “This is how they try to overthrow a powerful right-wing prime minister… this is what an attempted coup looks like. What is happening is an effort to trample democracy, over and over again. They are attempting to annul the will of the electorate.”Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz tweeted that Netanyahu’s address proved he was unfit to serve. “He is the one who is trying to carry out a coup d’etat. His attack against the Prosecution was intended for one purpose — to delegitimize the outcome of the trial and attempt to gain unlimited power. I call on all factions to unite and find a way to replace him.”In a statement, justice ministry officials said Netanyahu’s attack against Ben-Ari, who has required police protection since Netanyahu and his son, Yair, began directing public attacks against her, came close to “witness intimidation.”The Israeli electorate, meanwhile, appears unresponsive to Netanyahu’s will. In last month’s election, Netanyahu’s Likud failed to win a workable parliamentary majority, leading to the country’s fourth stalemate in two years. Israeli law obliges the president to name a candidate to form a coalition government, but Netanyahu appears to have little chance of gaining a parliamentary majority in the 28-day-window granted to him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

    “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her.’ But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

  • DeMarcus Cousins hopes to resuscitate his career and claim a title with the Clippers

    Newly acquired center DeMarcus Cousins had seven points and four rebounds during his Clippers debut in a rout of the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Lawmakers scale back Florida prison reduction plans but cuts still appear to be coming

    The Florida Senate is easing back on a plan to shutter and demolish four state prisons, agreeing Wednesday to a proposal that would close a single, 1,500-bed correctional institution by Dec. 31.

  • Max Duggan has emerged as the unquestioned leader of TCU football, Gary Patterson says

    Coach P is feeling good about what he’s seeing from the junior quarterback.

  • Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family says

    Famed zookeeper Jack Hanna is believed to have Alzheimer's disease, and his condition has progressed faster than anticipated, his daughters said.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • 1st Black UNC head coach Hubert Davis says he’s ‘proud wife is white’

    Davis’ comments, shared in a 50-second clip, quickly made the rounds on social media and promptly garnered confused responses. Hubert Davis, who was an assistant basketball coach for years at the University of North Carolina, spoke at his first news conference since being named successor to coaching legend Roy Williams, where one part of his comments has quickly gone viral.

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.

  • Actor ran $227 million Hollywood Ponzi scheme, feds say

    Zachary Joseph Horwitz, who acts under the name Zach Avery, told investors his business licensed movies to HBO and Netflix, according to prosecutors.

  • A blogger says Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James were spotted together. Here's a complete timeline of 'The Bachelor' scandal that started with a plantation-themed fraternity party.

    Reality Steve has claimed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell aren't over, and said they're currently spending time in New York together.

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was different for the man who operated it.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsRefund the police