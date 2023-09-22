Column: Sad truth when it's not a horror movie, instead a true nightmare of gun violence

Like the opening scene of a suspenseful movie, it all began with an American couple moving into a house. Neighbors would often remark about them, recalling their cheerful smiles and warmth that seemed to radiate from their home.

Soon their children come to lead active lives. Between school and outdoor activities, they reveled in the joys of childhood.

They were a happy family.

Until without a warning, the once-warm home became the site of an unimaginable horror. The father makes the unthinkable decision to end the lives of his family members.

The neighbors wake up to the tragedy that the entire family was shot, including the father.

The sad truth is, this is not the plot of a horror movie in which we can avert our gaze. It is a true nightmare born of despair, rage and access to firearms.

“Family annihilation” is as a chilling term as the act it describes, where an individual makes the horrifying decision to end his or her own family. In most cases, the person turns the weapon on themselves, too.

Research has identified various factors contributing to family murder, including fractured family relationships, financial hardships, disputes over child custody and mental illness.

Analysis shows an entire family is lost every five days

While family annihilation may seem rare, statistics paint a grim picture. An analysis by the Indianapolis Star reported at least 227 cases of family annihilation since 2020, indicating that an entire family is lost every five days. Nearly 86% of the time the killer uses a gun.

In 2023, between January and August, four family suicides took place in Ohio as reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer Data Center. The latest one happened in Stark County, where the Uniontown Police Department found the lifeless bodies of all five members of the Dunham family in their home.

The mother was a highly regarded accountant. She became a partner at her firm, a testament to her unyielding work ethic and sharp mind.

The father worked in sales and business development. He often helped his neighbors in times of need.

As a family, they enjoyed outdoor activities, often embarking on camping trips. Their photo albums are filled with snapshots from events they attended together, each picture capturing their smiling faces.

That’s how their friends and neighbors remember them, as a happy family.

There weren’t reports of domestic violence or mental issues before that tragic day. However, it’s crucial to note both parents possessed permits to carry concealed weapons, and the gun used belonged to the father.

The Stark County Corner’s Office provided a preliminary idea of what happened. The report stated the 46-year-old father shot his wife several times, shot his three children and then shot himself.

No one knows what happened that day.

In a state of open vulnerability

The United States is not unique in facing these issues, but it stands apart due to its persistent refusal to address the crisis of gun violence effectively.

Without meaningful federal firearm legislation, we remain in a state of open vulnerability − not for hunting deer, but for witnessing tragedies like these.

Gun violence has been rising steadily since the pandemic, yet, only a few states have taken steps to strengthen their gun laws.

That raises a crucial question: If the law demands a young driver complete 24 hours of classroom instruction and eight hours of behind-the-wheel training, just to operate a car, how can we entrust a 21-yea-old with no training and no background check to buy and walk free with a gun?

A project by Everton for Gun Safety compared gun laws' strength across the country with its rate of gun violence.

Unsurprisingly, states like California, with stringent firearm access restrictions, have experienced below-average rates of gun violence. California's robust gun safety laws require background checks and purchasing permits. In addition, they prohibit domestic abusers and individuals with assault and felony convictions from possessing firearms.

Meanwhile, Ohio ranks number 33 in states with weak gun systems. Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215, which allows permitless concealed carry for Ohionans 21 and above.

This disheartening contrast sends a resounding message: We value the unrestricted accessibility of firearms more than the safety of people, children and families.

Soon, the term "family annihilation" will continue to plague headlines and become a regular news story, unless we take a firm stance and demand comprehensive gun safety laws.

Whether you are a Democrat, Republican or any other label that may appear on future ballots, you must take a firm stance and demand a comprehensive gun safety law.

If you want to represent people, then make our safety your priority.

Shams Mustafa is a freelance journalist for the Wooster Daily Record. She came to the U.S. from Egypt and lives with her husband and children in Orrville.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Column: Killing will continue without comprehensive gun safety laws