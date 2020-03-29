Column: If Trump alone can fix our coronavirus crisis, then why the hell hasn't he?

In 2016, as Donald Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination, he said the “system” was broken. “I alone can fix it,” he darkly proclaimed.

At the time, his dictatorial demeanor chilled me to the bone.

But you know what’s crazy?

Now that we’re facing a problem that he alone really can fix, he has totally whiffed.

The mighty blowhard in the Oval Office has once again revealed himself to care more about the stock market, his flagging company businesses and his own reelection than the health of the American people.

Let me explain.

For decades, presidents have had the ability to invoke a Korean War-era law, the Defense Production Act. The act would have allowed Trump weeks ago to order manufacturers to create desperately needed medical supplies — including things as simple as masks and gloves or as sophisticated as ventilators — and use the massive logistical power of the American military to assist in the task.

And though he has declared himself a “wartime president,” he has yet to act like one. He waited until Friday to invoke the Defense Production Act, and still only in a limited way, saying he will use it to ensure General Motors begins making and prioritizes production of much-needed ventilators. But what took him so long, and what about the range of other things needed in the fight?

And when the federal government has belatedly gotten involved, it has dithered, as we saw last week when a venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce ventilators appeared to be falling apart. “The only thing missing,” reported the New York Times, “was clarity from the government about how many ventilators they needed — and who would be paid to build them.”

So instead of being able to make a grand announcement about the joint venture days ago, the president on Thursday picked a fight with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has requested 30,000 ventilators.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump told Sean Hannity. “You know, you go into major hospitals, sometimes they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

Yes, you very stable genius, that’s exactly what they are saying!

By Friday morning, it seemed, Trump realized the predicted ventilator shortage was not a hoax. He angrily tweeted insults at GM and its CEO Mary Barra for seeming to backtrack on the number of ventilators the company predicted it could turn out, warning that he might have to invoke the Defense Production Act, but not immediately doing it.

"They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly,'" Trump tweeted. "Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B."

It took a barrage of criticism for Trump to finally sign the memorandum requiring GM to “accept, perform and prioritize” federal contracts for the government contracts for production of ventilators.

Always a mess with you, too, sir.

In the absence of a full-throated government response to the shortages of personal protective equipment, or PPE, citizens have stepped in to fill the void. My friend Dayle has been sitting at her sewing machine in Santa Monica turning out face masks for the Million Mask Project. UCLA engineers are working with doctors to make face shields with 3-D printers. They never should have had to do these things in the first place.

“What could have happened from the moment this virus was first discovered is the federal government could have moved swiftly and silently to prepare us," said Max Brooks, the apocalyptic novelist whose deep research for his novels has left him with a lot of well-informed thoughts on disaster planning. “And while that may not have stopped the virus from coming to the country, it would have stopped the panic.”

Brooks, 47, author of “The Zombie Survival Guide,” and “World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War,” is intimately familiar with the federal government’s granular planning for emergency situations such as the one that now faces us.

Brooks, the son of Mel Brooks and the late Anne Bancroft, became something of an internet sensation last week when he posted a video urging younger people to get serious about social distancing. "If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be OK," says Brooks, in his father’s garden, as his 93-year-old father looks on through a plate-glass window. "But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and, before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.” The video, appropriately enough, has gone viral.