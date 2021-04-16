Column: A Trump-era attack on Planned Parenthood and women's health comes to an end

Michael Hiltzik
·7 min read
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 file photo, Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen speaks during a protest against abortion bans outside the Supreme Court in Washington. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Wen, who became the president in November 2018, was forced out of her job. In a statement posted on Twitter, she said she had &quot;philosophical differences&quot; with the new chairs of Planned Parenthood&#39;s board regarding abortion politics. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Then-Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen speaks during a protest against abortion bans outside the Supreme Court in 2019. (Associated Press)

The "gag rule" is over.

The centerpiece of the Trump administration's attack on women's reproductive health was its 2019 rule banning abortion referrals, requiring coercive anti-abortion counseling for pregnant patients and imposing stringent financial standards for clinics offering federally funded reproductive healthcare.

This policy, known by critics as the gag rule, achieved the goal its drafters plainly intended: The capacity for delivering healthcare to low-income women under the half-century-old Title X federal program was slashed nearly in half, reducing contraception options for as many as 1.6 million patients.

The majority would return us to an older world, one in which a government bureaucrat could restrict a medical professional from informing a patient of the full range of healthcare options available to her .... Patients are steered toward childbirth at every turn.

Federal Appellate Judge Richard A. Paez, dissenting from a ruling upholding a Trump gag rule on women's health providers

The rule struck especially hard at Planned Parenthood, which served more than 40% of such patients nationwide and had become the target of right-wing anti-abortion activists. In the face of a federal mandate to deliver substandard healthcare, Planned Parenthood withdrew entirely from Title X.

The organization tried to mitigate the harm by helping patients access insurance and stretch out their payments; a few states provided emergency funding and some independent clinics tried to take on the case load.

But these steps were unsustainable. The rule "decimated patients’ access to affordable birth control" and services such as screening for cancer and sexually transmitted diseases, especially for "people of color and people with low incomes," says Planned Parenthood Chief Executive Alexis McGill Johnson.

Now the Biden administration is consigning the gag rule to the trash heap. This week, the administration started the process of rolling back the Title X rules to where they were in 2000, before Trump.

The Biden administration's rule proposal is blunt about the impact of the gag rule on women's and family health: In a nutshell, it's been devastating.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the lights effectively went out of family planning and women's health clinics coast to coast. More than 1,000 service sites, or about 25% of the total, left the Title X program.

That left six states (Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington) without Title X services at all, and very limited accessibility in six others (Alaska, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York).

In California, which had hosted the largest Title X program in the country, 36% of the sites closed, leaving more than 700,000 patients without access to federally funded care.

Nationwide, the caseload declined by 844,083 patients, or more than 20%. Low-income, minority and uninsured patients suffered the most, exacerbating healthcare inequities that were already punishing for those groups.

HHS calculates that in 2019, the year of the Trump rule, 225,688 fewer clients received oral contraceptives than in 2018, 49,800 fewer received hormonal implants and 86,000 fewer got IUDs. Some 300,000 fewer Pap tests and breast exams were performed and 276,000 fewer HIV tests. Some 151,000 fewer teens received family planning services.

The Trump rule may have led to as many as 181,477 unintended pregnancies.

The number of women receiving reproductive health services plummeted
The number of women receiving reproductive health services plummeted from 2018 to 2019, thanks to the Trump administration's gag rule. (Kaiser Family Foundation)

What's most important about this toll is that it had nothing to do with any judgment about public health needs. It was 100% about ideology, specifically anti-abortion ideology.

Trump had stocked his HHS with purveyors of conclusively debunked claptrap about contraception, abortion, pregnancy and women’s reproductive health generally.

The people vested with making policy at Trump's HHS included Charmaine Yoest, the former head of Americans United for Life, a prominent anti-abortion group that promoted the false claim that abortion increases a woman’s chances of having breast cancer; Teresa Manning, a former lobbyist for the National Right to Life Committee who once told an NPR interviewer, “Of course, contraception doesn’t work"; and Valerie Huber, the president of Ascend, a Washington group that advocates for abstinence-only sex education.

The Trump minions tried to dress up the gag rule as a response to the possibility that reproductive health clinics were quietly diverting Title X funds to abortion services or referrals, but that was a lie.

Neither the Government Accountability Office nor any of the oversight agencies that regularly audited providers ever found any diversions of federal funds that would justify the stricter provisions of the Trump rule.

Even if it were true that clinics could use Title X funds to cover permitted services and thus use nonfederal funds for abortions or abortion referrals, that wasn't a legitimate rationale for the rule. As the HHS proposal states, federal courts have consistently held that "governments cannot restrict access to funds for one activity simply because it may 'free up' funds for another."

No, the Trump rule was simply an act of vandalism. To be fair, it was the product of a long and detestable Republican tradition that turned birth control into a political football.

At the time of its enactment in 1970, Title X included a ban on using federal funds granted under the program for abortion. Rules issued under Republicans Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford prohibited providers from promoting or encouraging abortion in any way and mandated that Title X services be functionally separated from abortion services.

Democrat Jimmy Carter allowed grantees to provide counseling on abortion upon patients' request. But Republican Ronald Reagan reversed course, and in 1988 issued the first gag rule of Title X, prohibiting any discussion of or referrals for abortions.

As HHS reports, the 1988 rule required providers to "maintain strict physical and financial separation between Title X projects and abortion related activities." Reagan also barred "lobbying, education, dues-paying or any other activities which could be interpreted to encourage or promote abortion," according to HHS.

A torrent of lawsuits challenged the rule, but it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1991. Following that decision, however, the Reagan rule was in effect for only one month in 1992 before it was rescinded by the new president, Bill Clinton, immediately upon his inauguration in 1993.

That's where things stood for 25 years. Then came Trump.

Trump's HHS not only reinstated the 1988 gag rule, but added a few more roadblocks. It added new reporting and record-keeping requirements, cynically loading down providers of reproductive health services with more burdens.

Most important, the rule eliminated the requirement that Title X providers offer patients information about the full range of pregnancy options, prohibited them from referring patients to abortion providers and required them to refer all pregnant patients for prenatal care, whether or not the patients wanted it.

HHS notes that the Trump rule drew lawsuits from 23 states including California and every major medical organization. But it was upheld by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on a 7-4 vote over a blistering dissent by Judge Richard A. Paez.

Calling the rule's constraints on doctors "Kafkaesque," Paez wrote: "The majority would return us to an older world, one in which a government bureaucrat could restrict a medical professional from informing a patient of the full range of healthcare options available to her .... Patients are steered toward childbirth at every turn."

Women's health providers were faced with two unpalatable choices, as the Guttmacher Institute, which is devoted to women's healthcare, observed in a declaration filed with an ACLU challenge to the rule in Washington state: They could either agree to provide care that "does not adhere to medical or ethical standards," or "exit the program because they are unwilling to comply with the New Rule’s requirements for substandard care."

Many would choose the second option, the institute predicted, leaving the Title X program without enough providers to serve needy patients. That's exactly what happened.

It's not enough to say that Biden's new rule will produce a sea change in the delivery of birth control and other healthcare services to low-income women; it will restore their level of healthcare to where it was before it was vandalized.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump collusion exposed in 2021: Aide caught red-handed in Russia back channel

    For the first time ever, the U.S. Government is linking the 2016 Trump Campaign directly to the Russian government. The U.S. Treasury now states that an ally of convicted Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort funneled internal campaign polling directly back to the Kremlin, and MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news with former prosecutor Nick Akerman.

  • Here's the Truth About James Franco and Anne Hathaway's Awkward Oscars Hosting Gig

    In a new interview, writers of the 2011 Oscars look back at the disaster that was the pairing of Anne Hathaway and James Franco as hosts of Hollywood's most prestigious award ceremony.

  • How women increase their sexual pleasure, according to scientists

    'Four techniques work for most women.'

  • As NFL offseason workouts loom, players push back. Here’s what that means for Chiefs

    The offseason preparations are scheduled to begin Monday and last through mid-June, but some players have made other plans.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-day contract on Friday.

  • Oath Keeper Becomes First Capitol Insurrectionist to Rat Out Fellow Rioters

    DOJ/Criminal ComplaintA heavy metal guitarist and self-described “lifetime member” of the Oath Keepers has become the first Jan. 6 insurrectionist to plead guilty and cooperate with the feds, prosecutors revealed Friday.Jon Ryan Schaffer, a 53-year-old from Indiana, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon during a Friday hearing. During the hearing, Judge Amit Mehta also revealed that Schaffer will be sponsored for witness protection. The plea, which requires his full cooperation with federal prosecutors in their ongoing investigation, marks the first time a rioter has copped to his crimes on Jan. 6. It’s been exactly 100 days since thousands of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Joe Biden's electoral certification. So far, 400 individuals have been charged in connection to the riots. Schaffer was released after the Friday hearing until his sentencing, though he must now submit to court supervision in the Northern District of Indiana, surrender his passport, and stay away from Washington, D.C. His release came after his attorney argued for no travel restrictions, claiming Schaffer is an “internationally known musician and recording artist.”Plea negotiations between Schaffer’s lawyers and federal prosecutors were unintentionally disclosed earlier this month after sealed Department of Justice documents were accidentally filed on the public docket. “The government’s ongoing plea negotiations with this defendant are the first and most advanced plea negotiations involving any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants,” federal prosecutors wrote in the April 5 filing. By pleading guilty on Friday, Schaffer will likely face a four-year prison sentence. The guitarist and lead singer for the heavy metal band Iced Earth was initially charged in January with six crimes for participating in the Jan. 6 siege while wearing a hat that proclaimed him to be an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member.” Anti-Vaxxer Hubby and Wife Charged After Boasting Online About Capitol RiotDuring the siege, Schaffer allegedly sprayed multiple U.S. Capitol police officers with bear spray as they breached the government building. A criminal complaint also states Schaffer verbally assaulted officers inside the building. Long before his decision to storm the Capitol alongside his paramilitary members, prosecutors state Schaffer held far-right extremist views. “During an interview in 2017, Schaffer identified himself as an ‘anarchist’ and referred to the federal government as a ‘criminal enterprise.’ During that same interview, Schaffer stated that the 2016 Presidential election was ‘rigged,’” the complaint states. After the election, Schaffer attended several Trump rallies protesting the election results, including one March event where he told reports, “If somebody wants to bring violence, I think there’s a lot of us here that are ready for it. We don’t want that, but if they bring it we’re going to respond to that, trust me.”So far, prosecutors have charged over a dozen Oath Keepers with conspiracy, including Jessica Watkins, a 38-year-old former Army vet accused of recruiting members to “fight hand to hand” to take over the Capitol. Prosecutors describe the Oath Keepers as “an organization that characterizes itself as a militia of former law enforcement and military personnel and has often, as a group, urged President Trump to declare Martial Law in order to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College Results.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • British actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

    Britain's Helen McCrory, known for her roles in Harry Potter movies, the James Bond film "Skyfall" and the "Peaky Blinders" television series, has died at the age of 52 after a "heroic battle" with cancer, her husband Damian Lewis said on Friday. McCrory, who also played the former wife of Tony Blair, Cherie, in the film "The Queen" and won a string of acting awards for her work on the stage and on television, had two children with the "Homeland" actor whom she married in 2007. "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he said.

  • Angela Merkel got a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid Germany's faltering rollout. She once said she wouldn't, and then the rules changed.

    Merkel got the shot in Berlin on Friday, following several German concerns over AstraZeneca's rollout, efficacy and reports of blood clots.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are lone lawmakers to vote against National Marrow Donor Program

    In a Thursday night vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a reauthorization of the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who need transplants. Overwhelmingly, that is, except for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), reports CNN. The two lawmakers were the only nays in a 415-2 vote, though another 12 representatives didn't vote, including fellow freshman Republican Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), reports Newsweek. Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer told Newsweek: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." Meanwhile Boebert said "this bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a [Congressional Budget Office] score or going through the committee process." As Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) said on the House floor before the vote, the authorization greenlit "$23 million each year for 5 years for the cord blood side and, again, some $30 million each year for the bone marrow program." He noted the Be The Match registry, which pairs donors with patients who have leukemia and other diseases, has facilitated more than 105,000 bone marrow transplants and more than 40,000 cord blood transplants. Greene has continued to double down on her argument, asserting Americans "would be outraged if they knew" the details of the bill, seemingly referring to the authorization of stem cell research as detailed here. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • Israel says it will 'definitely' stop Iran from getting bomb

    Israel’s foreign minister said Friday that his country was determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremists (in Iran) from succeeding, and definitely will prevent this regime from having a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus. Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.

  • EU post-Brexit imports from UK halve in Jan-Feb, trade surplus rises

    The European Union's imports from Britain almost halved in the first two months of the year following the UK exit from the EU single market, data showed on Friday, and the 27-nation bloc's trade surplus with Britain rose as exports fell by less. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said EU imports from Britain dropped 47.0% year-on-year in January-February to 16.6 billion euros ($19.9 billion) while exports to the United Kingdom declined only 20.2% to 39.8 billion euros. As a result, the EU's trade surplus with Britain rose to 23.2 billion euros in the first two months after Britain's Brexit transition period expired from 18.6 billion euros in the same period of 2020, when London still enjoyed unfettered access to the EU's single market.

  • Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

    When he launched his campaign to become Florida’s governor in January 2018, few expected Ron DeSantis to prevail in America’s toughest political battleground. Gaetz appeared at campaign events alongside DeSantis, played his Democratic rival Andrew Gillum in mock debate preparations and encouraged then-President Donald Trump to back DeSantis for governor. At one campaign stop in Navarre, Florida, Gaetz jokingly referred to DeSantis as “Batman” to his “Robin.”

  • The coronavirus variant first found in Brazil is developing worrying new mutations that could make vaccines less effective, experts say

    The P.1 variant, first found in Brazil, may be able to evade vaccines, and can reinfect people who have had COVID-19, according to Brazilian experts.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington

    Russia on Friday responded in kind to a barrage of new U.S. sanctions, saying it would expel 10 U.S. diplomats and take other retaliatory moves in a tense showdown with Washington. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Moscow will add eight U.S. officials to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of U.S. nongovernment organizations from interfering in Russia’s politics.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 12 months in prison

    Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was jailed for 12 months on Friday along with four other veteran democracy activists for helping to lead one of the city's biggest-ever protests. Organisers say 1.7 million people – almost one quarter of Hong Kong's population – turned out for a huge rally that formed the backbone of demonstrations that wracked the city throughout 2019. Mr Lai was among nine of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy campaigners found guilty of organising and participating in the rally. Many of them have spent decades advocating non-violence in their ultimately fruitless campaign for universal suffrage. Mr Lai, 73, was sentenced to 12 months in prison while four other campaigners were jailed for between eight and 18 months. Among the other defendants were Martin Lee, 82, a respected barrister known as the "father of democracy" in Hong Kong, who was once chosen by Beijing to help write the city's mini-constitution. They also include Margaret Ng, a 73-year-old barrister and former opposition lawmaker. Mr Lee and Ms Ng were also given prison terms, but their sentences were suspended. Mr Lai was brought to the court from custody, where he was being held after arrest under Beijing's new national security law. Seven of the defendants who had earlier pleaded not guilty submitted their mitigation on Friday morning.

  • Jake Paul reveals ahead of big weekend bout that he has brain damage but will carry on with fight

    The controversial YouTuber said in a pre-fight media event on Thursday that he had "gotten brain scans" that showed early signs of chronic trauma to his brain.

  • The US ditched its last flying boats 38 years ago, but they could still help fill the gaps against China in the Pacific

    The US military has long seen seaplanes as antiquated, but competition with China across the Pacific expanse could give them new use.

  • Name of Chicago Police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo revealed in incident report

    The report identifies the officer as Eric Stillman, 34, listing the officer as a victim in an aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

  • Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, and other GOP lawmakers who criticized Trump or voted to impeach him have spent tens of thousands of dollars on private security

    A spike in threats after the January 6 insurrection led to soaring security costs for lawmakers, per a Punchbowl News analysis of campaign finance records.