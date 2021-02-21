Column: UC faces more pressure to shun healthcare deals with Catholic hospitals, as it should

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Hiltzik
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ohio State University President Michael Drake answers questions during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Ohio State suspended football coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday for three games for mishandling domestic violence accusations, punishing one of the sport&#39;s most prominent leaders for keeping an assistant on staff for several years after the coach&#39;s wife accused him of abuse. Athletic director Gene Smith was suspended from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
UC President Michael Drake, seen here in 2018 when he was president of Ohio State, inherited the thorny issue of the University of California's relationship with Catholic hospitals from his predecessor, Janet Napolitano. (Paul Vernon / Associated Press)

The heat is being turned up on the University of California to start dropping partnerships with hospital chains that place religious restrictions on healthcare.

It's about time. The issue of UC's complicity with religious limitations on women's reproductive healthcare, services for LGBTQ patients and end-of-life care has been simmering for nearly two years, or since UC San Francisco proposed expanding its affiliation with the Catholic hospital chain Dignity Health in 2019.

Two recent developments signal that the time for dithering may be coming to an end.

I could not in good conscience agree to a policy that allows us to continue affiliations with private healthcare operators that limit the delivery of medicine in any way that's not based on science or the best practice of medicine.

UC Regents Chair John A. Pérez

Last month, UC faculty members posted an open letter to university President Michael V. Drake, urging him to take a stand against affiliation agreements with institutions that restrict crucial health services for women and LGBTQ patients. The letter has attracted the signatures of some 2,500 UC faculty, students, alumni and staff.

And on Feb. 10, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced a bill barring UC from entering affiliations with entities that place "nonclinical" limitations on healthcare. In practice, that mostly means religious restrictions, though it also could cover limitations on services such as abortion imposed for political reasons or at the demand of community protesters or donors.

These two events pose a challenge for Drake, a medical doctor and former UC president for health affairs who succeeded Janet Napolitano as UC president last August. (In response to a request for comment from Drake, his office said that his "senior staff continue to carefully study the matter and to engage in robust discussions with stakeholders representing a variety of viewpoints.")

Some members of the UC healthcare community say that the university can't avoid affiliations with a variety of partners if it is to meet its obligations to treat medically underserved Californians and to relieve its own capacity constraints.

That may be so, but whether it means UC must accede to the standards of its outside partners is another question. The university is bound by the state Constitution to remain "entirely independent of all political or sectarian influence," a mandate arguably violated by acceptance of religious standards of medical care.

Religious and ideological encroachments on medical standards have been increasing in recent years.

As a UC committee examining its healthcare affiliations observed in 2019, "non-evidence-based policy restrictions on care that disproportionately impact women and LGBTQ+ people" have arisen from many sources. But the institutions imposing such restrictions "have mostly been affiliated with the Catholic Church."

Hospitals operated by Seventh Day Adventists are also subject to that church's religious strictures against abortion and assisted suicide.

But that church is open to contraception and in vitro fertilization, and in any case doesn't have the broad footprint of the Catholic church, which is affiliated with four of the 10 largest health systems in the country. Dignity is part of CommonSpirit Health, the second largest hospital system in the U.S.

The church's dictates are embodied in the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, known as the ERDs.

A creation of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the ERDs ban “direct abortions,” in vitro fertilization, medical and surgical methods of contraception, assisted suicide and “gender-affirming care” such as hormone treatments and surgeries for transgender patients. (“Direct abortion” is not a medical but a Catholic term, signifying the termination of a pregnancy by destroying a developing fetus anytime after conception.)

The ERDs vest the ultimate judgments about whether to allow those services, even in emergencies, to local bishops rather than doctors.

The ERDs command a Catholic institution affiliating with non-Catholic entities to ensure that its staff or employees will not "manage, carry out, assist in carrying out, make its facilities available for, make referrals for, or benefit from the revenue generated by immoral procedures" including abortions, assisted suicide and sterilization — all of which are legal in California.

That suggests that as a public entity, UC should play the role of a bulwark against the encroachment of religious or ideological standards of healthcare, not their enabler.

Put simply, UC owes responsibility to the public broader than the position of religious leaders — chief among them the role of science in medical standards.

"Whatever one thinks about Dignity's choices about its own services," Wiener says, "if Dignity is going to enter into a contract with a public hospital for that hospital to perform services at Dignity, it's completely inappropriate for Dignity to insist that those UC physicians not be able to provide certain services."

The UC Board of Regents, which will have the last word on the university's affiliation policies, hasn't yet taken a vote on the issue, and none is scheduled for its next meeting in March.

But board Chair John A. Pérez, who was a critic of the UCSF/Dignity proposal, says he's opposed to any restrictions on UC healthcare practices.

"I could not in good conscience agree to a policy that allows us to continue affiliations with private healthcare operators that limit the delivery of medicine in any way that's not based on science or the best practice of medicine," Pérez told me.

The announcement of UCSF's expanded affiliation with Dignity Health served as a call to arms for critics of religious restrictions. The critics argued rightly that Dignity's adherence to the ERDs was hopelessly at odds with UC's devotion to science-based medicine and nondiscriminatory practices.

UCSF was ultimately forced to drop the proposal. But the issue remained live as it became known that UCSF and other UC campuses had entered into other contracts that imposed religious restrictions on UC professionals and trainees.

Protests of these deals spread across the university's campuses and to its academic council. Then-UC President Napolitano dumped the issue in the lap of a 15-member "working group" of administrators and faculty members.

The group issued its report in December 2019, but it was clear that the members had punted. Unable to agree on a single recommendation, they offered the Board of Regents two options.

Option 1 required that UC affiliation contracts provide that UC personnel would be permitted to make clinical decisions, inform patients of all their healthcare options, prescribe any medically necessary and appropriate treatments and transfer patients elsewhere if the indicated treatments couldn't be performed at a partner's facilities.

Critics within the working group and throughout the university properly considered those terms a dodge. As the open letter to Drake explains, assuring professionals merely of the right to make decisions and issue prescriptions left open a loophole, since the option didn't guarantee the right of doctors to provide those services or perform procedures.

"The most effective methods of contraception, assisted reproductive technology, abortion, and gender-affirming surgery cannot be obtained by 'prescribing an intervention,'" the letter states. "They require that providers perform a procedure (e.g., IUD insertion, tubal ligation, uterine evacuation, hysterectomy) or deliver a service by dispensing a medication on site (e.g., medication abortion)."

Assurances that UC professionals would be able to transfer patients to hospitals free of religious restrictions subject those patients to medical risks in any relocation that could be life-threatening, the critics said.

The critics preferred Option 2, which added the crucial mandate that UC professionals be permitted to "perform procedures consistent with the standard of care and their independent professional judgment."

Since the issuance of the working group report, the matter has remained in limbo. Neither the regents nor Drake has moved the ball forward, even as contracts with outside partners continue to be written and renewed.

Wiener's bill aims to end the stagnation. He says he's been meeting with Drake regularly for months "talking through these issues and keeping open lines of communication. We've committed to each other that we're going to do everything in our power to try to resolve this."

Wiener's measure could turn into a flashpoint for the battle over abortion rights, which is the impetus more of political base-building than medical debate.

Opponents may also question whether it would rule out UC affiliations with the Department of Veterans Affairs or the government's Indian Health Service. Those agencies, which have relied on UC services, are subject to the government's Hyde amendment, which bars the use of federal funds for abortions except in limited cases.

But no one should be distracted by that argument — government policies result from public debate, which puts them in a different category from the rulings of religious leaders.

The time has long passed since the University of California took a firm stand against healthcare practices based on ideology rather than science. Sectarian healthcare organizations have been moving their line forward, and UC is an ideal institution to lead a pushback.

If it takes legislation, so be it.

"I've made clear that the ideal resolution is simply for the regents to do the right thing," Wiener told me. "In an ideal world we wouldn't need legislation. But we haven't made a lot of progress." Introducing legislation, he says, is a way to "call the question."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • How heirs to a fashion empire ended up sinking cash into scores of modest Florida homes

    The heirs’ stake in the company, which owns more than a thousand homes across Florida and hundreds more in other Southern states, is now public thanks to a new law in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a tiny European country nearly 5,000 miles from Akers’ home.

  • Back from injury, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George eager to find their rhythm

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George showed what they're capable of giving the Clippers during the team's win over the Utah Jazz, but they're eager to do more.

  • These word cops stand guard to keep language clear and simple

    Turns out there is a deep state, and it fights to make bureaucratic language understandable. Call them enemies of the opaque.

  • Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in 'massive step' toward normal

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nation's vaccination programme a "massive step" that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are expected to be inoculated by March, with Morrison among a small group receiving the first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. "This is the beginning of a big game change," Morrison told reporters moments after getting injected at a medical centre in Sydney.

  • Cloud 9: Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

    Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open. Entering Sunday, Djokovic already ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. Plus, he's still gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two shy of the men’s record those rivals share.

  • Berlin and Paris in crisis talks to bring fighter jet project back on track

    Germany and France have launched a new effort to resolve an impasse over the development of a joint fighter jet, Europe's biggest defence project that has sparked tensions between Berlin and Paris, security and industry sources said on Wednesday. Costing more than 100 billion euros ($120.4 billion), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) brings together Germany, France and Spain to forge an array of weapons amid deepening European defence cooperation. Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra are involved in the scheme to start replacing France's Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tears Into Robinhood CEO at GameStop Hearing

    Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunchThe man known as “Roaring Kitty,” the YouTube personality who helped spark last month’s frenzy over GameStop stock, was buttoned down for Thursday’s congressional hearing into the unprecedented market rally.But behind him, 34-year-old Keith Gill had a motivational poster with a cat dangling by one arm and the words: “Hang in there.” A red headband that became a trademark of his YouTube videos also rested in the background.The Massachusetts ex-financial educator, who found himself at the center of the GameStop controversy because of his videos and Reddit posts cheerleading the video-game stock, told lawmakers he always believed in the struggling company and didn’t push anyone to buy or sell shares for his own profit.“It is true that my investment in that company multiplied in value many times. For that, I feel enormously fortunate. I also believe the current price of the shares demonstrates that I have been right about the company,” said Gill, who is a registered securities broker and posted on Reddit under the username “DeepFucking Value.”SEC Combing Social Media for Evidence of Fraud in GameStop Surge: Report“A few things I am not—I am not a cat,” he continued, likely in homage to the lawyer who went viral over an accidental feline Zoom filter. “I am not an institutional investor, nor am I a hedge fund. I do not have clients and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions. I’m just an individual whose investment in GameStop and posts on social media were based upon my own research and analysis.”As Gill testified, saying he continued to be “bullish” on GameStop, the stock saw another boost and fans took to Twitter to cheer him on. “I plan to name my future son ‘Deepfuckingvalue’ $GME,” one Twitter user crowed.$GME stock popped as Keith Gill (Roaring Kitty) said he's never been more bullish on the company in government testimony pic.twitter.com/G9V7k7v7ab— Katia Dmitrieva (@katiadmi) February 18, 2021 The hotly-anticipated hearing roped in the heads of Robinhood and Reddit, along with Melvin Capital, which suffered huge losses in the GameStop short squeeze. Congress also grilled the chief of Citadel Securities, which along with partners infused $2.75 billion into Melvin after its short colossally failed. Citadel carries out trades made on Robinhood’s app.At the hearing, Melvin CEO Gabe Plotkin said he was “personally humbled” by his GameStop losses. But he denied reports that his firm was “bailed out” by Citadel, saying, “Citadel proactively reached out to become a new investor, similar to the investments others make in our fund. It was an opportunity for Citadel to ‘buy low’ and earn returns for its investors if and when our fund’s value went up.”Last month, an army of amateur investors emboldened by the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets upended the stock market by rallying around moribund video-game retailer GameStop (and other companies approaching extinction like BlackBerry and AMC Entertainment). At the time, professional investors were trying to short-sell GameStop, or in other words, they were betting the company would fail.On Thursday, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman testified his platform analyzed WallStreetBets and found no bots, foreign agents, or other bad actors contributed to the GameStop explosion and said Reddit would cooperate with state and federal regulators. Keith Gill, a Reddit user credited with inspiring GameStop's rally, speaks virtually during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on a laptop computer in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Bloomberg/Getty “I would like to reiterate why it is important to protect online communities like WallStreetBets,” Huffman concluded. “WallStreetBets may look sophomoric or chaotic from the outside, but the fact that we are here today means they’ve managed to raise important issues about fairness and opportunity in our financial system. I’m proud they used Reddit to do so.”This merry band of day traders—many of them millennials armed with memes, rocket emojis, and “eat the rich” sentiment—drove the price of GameStop’s stock from $20 to more than $480 per share by goading rookie investors to pour their money into the chain, whose “stonk” had plummeted to $2 per share last summer.But the small-time investors weren’t alone. One New York hedge fund, Senvest Management LLC, made $700 million, while The Big Short hedge-funder Michael Burry reportedly gained $100 million after selling his stake in late 2020.The massive David vs. Goliath trolling reaped profits for a number of the little guys, in some cases tens of thousands of dollars, while also causing established Wall Street hedge funds to lose billions of dollars. Many of the other novice traders, however, also lost out. The controversy has resulted in the rights to at least five future movies and two TV shows, a Justice Department probe, and an avalanche of class-action lawsuits.Many of these Reddit investors used the Robinhood investing app, a commission-free platform that has democratized trading and has been accused of “gamification,” for allegedly employing playful, game-like features on its app to increase engagement at the expense of inexperienced users, without installing safeguards. A month before the GameStop surge, Massachusetts regulators targeted Robinhood for “gamifying” investments, citing one young customer who made more than 12,700 trades in a six-month period.In response to the GameStop frenzy, Robinhood put restrictions on trading shares in the company and several others hyped up by r/WallStreetBets. Soon after, lawmakers on both sides took swipes at Robinhood for blocking trades to protect hedge funds, and at least 90 class-action lawsuits have been filed against the app, claiming its restrictions were unfair, unlawful, and caused users to lose millions of dollars.Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev—who reportedly went into hiding because of death threats from angry clients—defended the platform on Thursday, testifying that it allows people of all backgrounds to invest and that it doesn’t “answer to hedge funds.”He said the unprecedented spike in a handful of stocks, especially on Thursday, Jan. 28, forced Robinhood to “hold the line” and restrict trading because of regulatory requirements.When users buy or sell stocks, Robinhood routes the orders to market makers and submits the trade to a clearinghouse for settlement. It takes about two days for the clearinghouse—which acts as a middleman between buyers and sellers of securities—to process the transactions.According to Tenev, the clearinghouse, the National Securities Clearing Corporation, notified Robinhood that it had a deposit deficit of $3 billion, an amount the platform didn’t immediately have. Indeed, brokerages like Robinhood are required to make deposits using their own funds to cover potential risks to the clearinghouse until the trade settles.“To our customers, I’m sorry and I apologize,” Tenev said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure this won’t happen again.”Redditors Who Sparked GameStop Stock Market Frenzy Have Bust-Up Over Movie RightsTenev was also in the hot seat over one Robinhood user’s suicide. The parents of 20-year-old Alex Kearns, who killed himself last June after mistakenly believing he’d lost $730,000 on the app, recently filed a wrongful death suit against the firm.One congressman, Rep. Sean Casten—a Democrat from Kearns’ home state of Illinois—used part of his questioning time to illustrate the need for a live customer support line for Robinhood users.“Let’s imagine, right now, that we are today’s version of Alex Kearns,” Casten said, holding up his phone. Robinhood’s customer support line was on the other end.“Thanks for calling Robinhood! Please visit us at Robinhood.com or on our app for support,” the canned message played. “If you have an urgent need, please make sure to include details of your order when reaching out.”Casten yielded the remainder of his time.“I’m sorry to the family of Mr. Kearns for your loss,” Tenev said. “The passing of Mr. Kearns was deeply troubling to me and to the entire company, and we have vowed to take a series of steps, very aggressive steps, to make our options products safer for our customers, including changing the customer interface… and adding a live customer support line.”Lawmakers directed most of their ire at Tenev throughout the hearing, which briefly touched on Tesla CEO Elon Musk entering the fray with a tweet that added fuel to GameStop mania. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) asked Plotkin if he believed Musk played a significant role in lifting GameStop stock, and if Musk was targeting him because Melvin Capital had shorted Tesla stock in the past. “That would be pure speculation as to his motives of putting that tweet out,” Plotkin answered.Gamestonk!! https://t.co/RZtkDzAewJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021 Some elected officials used the hearing to take shots at Wall Street honchos including Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin.Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said, “To many of my residents, the stock market is simply a casino for the rich whose gambling hurts pension and retirement funds. And when you all screw up, the people end up paying the tab through losses or bailouts.” Tlaib then asked Griffin about Citadel’s lobbyists opposing a Wall Street transaction tax, before interrupting him to say, “Let’s not gaslight the American people. Y’all be fine with the tax.”“That’s the reason why we’re having this hearing… sometimes you are irresponsible and it’s set up in a way that helps only the wealthy and leaves people like my community here with this large income inequality that I feel never gets the bailout it deserves.”Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) zeroed in on Robinhood, telling Tenev that the decisions his company made harmed his customers. She took aim at Robinhood’s “payment for order flow” business model, which allows the free app to receive payments from market makers like Citadel for routing trades to them.“Mr. Tenev, would you be willing to commit today to voluntarily pass on the proceeds from the payment for order flow to Robinhood customers?” Ocasio-Cortez asked.He answered, in part, “Robinhood is a for-profit business and needs to generate some revenue to pay for the costs of running this business.”Meanwhile, Gill is also facing a class-action suit, which alleges he assumed “the fake persona of an amateur, everyday fellow” and profited by artificially inflating the price of the stock.Then posting anonymously on Reddit, Gill began updating his fellow r/WallStreetBets investors on his GameStop bet in mid-2019, posting that he had bought $53,000 in the video game retailer’s stock.While his initial post didn’t make many waves, on a forum where users often post their exorbitant losses and esoteric stock bets, Gill kept posting his gains—or, as he called them, “YOLO Updates,”—first weekly, then daily. At his peak, on Jan. 27, his account showed a total gain of upwards of $33 million.Gill ended up losing much of those gains when GameStop stock fell back to earth, but his initial bet made him a legend among the subreddit’s 9 million subscribers. On Thursday morning, ahead of his testimony, one of the top posts on the subreddit was “Ode to DeepFuckingValue.”“You certainly have a number of people around the world who appreciate who you are, and I think you are the best of us,” the post read. “I could not think of a better representation of the good in this world, let alone this r******* band of apes on Reddit.”In written testimony for the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, Gill said he was merely an individual investor who posted “my thoughts and analysis about individual stocks and whether they are correctly valued” on social media.“I did that with GameStop,” Gill said in his statement. “I believed the company was dramatically undervalued by the market. The prevailing analysis about GameStop’s impending doom was simply wrong.”Gill noted he wasn’t the only person publicly banking on Gamestop. “Investors including Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, whose purchase of GameStop shares and advocacy with the GameStop board helped positively affect the share price in late 2020, publicly expressed similar views,” he continued.“Hedge funds and other Wall Street firms have teams of analysts working together to compile research and critique investment ideas, while individual investors have not had that advantage,” Gill said. “Social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and WallStreetBets on Reddit are leveling the playing field.”“And in a year of quarantines and COVID, engaging with other investors on social media was a safe way to socialize. We had fun. The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors is preposterous. I was abundantly clear that my channel was for educational purposes only, and that my aggressive style of investing was unlikely to be suitable for most folks checking out the channel.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights

    China will pay a price for its human rights abuses, U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday, responding to queries at a televised event on the Asian nation's handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang. Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uighurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses. "Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that," Biden said of Xi, when pressed on the issue at the town hall event televised on broadcaster CNN.

  • A far-right UCLA student who live-streamed the Capitol siege, and reportedly bragged he wouldn't get caught was slapped with federal charges for his role in the insurrection

    According to the affidavit, Secor's hateful views towards immigrants and Jews were well-documented by student groups during his time on campus.

  • Ted Cruz’s criticism of lawmaker for Covid vacation resurfaces following Cancun controversy

    ‘Hypocrites,’ the senator wrote of Austin’s Democratic mayor, Stephen Adler, for vacation during Covid-19 pandemic

  • EU executive expected to increase pressure on Hungary over NGO law, sources say

    The European Commission is expected to announce more legal proceedings against Hungary on Thursday for failing to change a law requiring civil organisations to disclose foreign donors, three officials said. The European Union's top court ruled last year that the law "introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions with regard to both the organisations ... and the persons granting them such support" in breach of fundamental EU rights, including on protection of personal data and freedom of association. The Commission, the EU's executive, is now preparing to launch further legal proceedings against Hungary because it has failed since the ruling to change the 2017 law, the three officials said on condition of anonymity.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called 'the prom king and queen of MAGA land.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 and became a GOP power couple.

  • Miami-Dade Parks Department: West Matheson Park is for everyone | Opinion

    Matheson Hammock West is a 109-acre regional park that, like all our public parks, is a rich natural asset that belongs to every one of the 2.8 million residents in Miami-Dade County. It’s also one of the last remaining stands of Miami’s unique hardwood hammock – a vital piece of Miami-Dade’s ecological heritage.

  • Winter is coming (again)

    Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer at age 70. A next-generation coronavirus vaccine is in the works, but initial funding was denied. It's Wednesday's news.

  • Russia dismisses European Court of Human Rights' call to free Navalny

    Russia's justice minister on Wednesday dismissed as "unlawful" a European Court of Human Rights ruling demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and accused the court of meddling in the Russian judicial system. The Strasbourg-based court (ECHR) said it had ruled on Tuesday to "indicate to the Government of Russia" that it should with immediate effect free Navalny, whose arrest and jailing have sparked anti-Kremlin protests in Russia. The ECHR, the international court of the Council of Europe, Europe's main human rights forum, said its decision to demand Navalny's release was motivated by a possible risk to his life.

  • ‘This guy’s career is going to disappear’: Trump’s lawyers turn on each other

    Team had disagreements over strategy, who would speak when, and one reportedly threatened to quit

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • U.K. Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are 'workers' entitled to minimum wage, benefits

    Britain's Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday that drivers for the ride-hailing service Uber are company "workers," not independent contractors, and are therefore entitled to the national minimum wage, paid annual leave, and other benefits. The court also agreed with lower courts that Uber drivers are on the clock when they are logged in to the app, ready to accept passengers, not — as Uber had argued — only when they are actually driving people to their destination. Uber has 65,000 active drivers in the U.K., The Associated Press reports, and the ruling threatens to upend its entire business model in the country. "Questions still remain about how the new classification will work, and how it affects gig economy workers who work not only for Uber, but also for other competing apps," BBC News reports. This was Uber's final appeal, after losing in three lower tribunals starting in 2016. "I think it's a massive achievement in a way that we were able to stand up against a giant," said Yaseen Aslam, president of the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) and one of the original plaintiffs in the case. Another original litigant, ADCU general secretary James Farrar, called the ruling "a win-win-win for drivers, passengers and cities," because "Uber now has the correct economic incentives not to oversupply the market with too many vehicles and too many drivers." Uber shares were down more than 3 percent in premarket trading in New York, AP notes. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayHow Rush Limbaugh broke the old media — and built the new oneAmerican politicians hide behind the palace walls