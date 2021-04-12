Column: Vaccinations are here and hugging’s back. But some advice: Ask before you hug

Mary Schmich, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read

The hug is back.

“I hugged my parents for the first time in over a year,” my dentist told me the other day, and to my surprise her news brought tears to my eyes.

A year. She and her parents don’t live far apart geographically but for a year they hadn’t been able to touch. Now, because they’re all fully vaccinated, they’re liberated back into the old-fashioned body squeeze known as a hug.

I got a little misty again — and again my emotion surprised me — when a Chicago friend texted me a photo of her mother, who lives in another state, being hugged by her nephew. It wasn’t my hug, but I felt it, as if this sudden return to hugging has been a collective exhale, and we share each other’s relief.

“This is the first family she’s seen since Christmas 2019,” this friend reported, and the mere sight of her fully vaccinated mom in a physical embrace, body to body, breath to breath, made her cry. She, too, was surprised by her tears.

“Amazing how we don’t notice certain burdens until they ease up, isn’t it?” she said.

Not everyone, of course, has missed hugging during the pandemic’s enforced distancing. Those are generally people who describe themselves as “not the hugging type.”

“I’m glad not to have to hug anyone,” a man I know grumbled not long ago. “I hate hugging.” He claimed he’d rather wear a mask for the rest of his life than return to a world of rampant hugging. This guy was a proud misanthrope before the pandemic and has enjoyed having his anti-social tendencies legitimized by the restraints of COVID living.

But you don’t have to be a prolific, promiscuous hugger — I’m not — to miss hugging. It’s one of those ordinary comforts — like cafes and the gym — that we took for granted until it was taken away.

Now, as vaccinations proliferate and hugging makes a comeback, people excitedly share their hugging encounters the way they once shared tales of vacation. They write tributes to their “first hugs” on Facebook, post photos of their hugs on Instagram. There are stories of adult children at long last hugging their parents. Of grandparents hugging babies. Friends hugging friends. Brothers and sisters back in each other’s arms.

But with the return of hugging comes a more urgent version of an old dilemma: Do you need consent before you hug?

Some people would argue that even before the pandemic made touching a health risk, asking before hugging was appropriate, except with your closest people. I agree. But back in the pre-pandemic days, some hugs just happened, as spontaneous as a laugh, and that was part of their charm.

Then COVID-19 came. Hugs became potentially deadly. We lost the habit of the hello hug, the goodbye hug, the hug meant to comfort. And now that the fully vaccinated are free to hug again, hugs come with new social complications.

I hadn’t fully realized this until a few days ago when I went for a walk with a friend on the lakefront.

It was a warm day and people on the path and in the park had the jubilant air of inmates just released from the prison of Chicago winter. A woman I know cycled past, called my name, hopped off her bike. After we’d talked for a while — a conversation in which we both mentioned being fully vaccinated — she said, “Can I give you a hug?” I nodded. We hugged. She biked off and I walked on, glad that she’d asked first.

Before long, my walking partner and I ran into an old dear friend. In my excitement to see her for the first time in a year, I said, “Can I give you a hug?” Before she could clearly answer, but knowing she was fully vaccinated, I swooped in for the squeeze.

It was at that point that I realized: Especially in the age of COVID-19, and even among the fully vaccinated, hugging calls for consent. I wasn’t sure she’d given it. I texted her later to say I hoped my impromptu hug hadn’t freaked her out. She wrote back to say no, she hadn’t minded and that “it was great to finally get a hug again.”

Whew.

Still, both those encounters reinforced this bit of COVID etiquette: Hugging’s back, and that’s good, but, unless you have no doubt, ask first.

____

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

    Prince Harry, whose explosive interview alongside his wife Meghan plunged the royal family into its biggest crisis in decades, has arrived back in Britain for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. Harry, Philip's grandson, arrived in London on Sunday from Los Angeles on a British Airways flight, The Sun newspaper reported.

  • Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

    Dubai is parting with a longstanding requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. In 2016, Dubai loosened rules prohibiting daytime alcohol sales.

  • Gaetzgate is getting closer to Tallahassee and there are new odds on gambling reform

    It’s Monday, April 12. Florida legislators are working on massive policy shifts —on everything from education, and sales taxes to voting laws and state pensions — while the Matt Gaetz saga slowly creeps closer to Tallahassee.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Corporate America wants to avoid higher taxes and social issues. That's not likely to happen.

    On a range of political issues, businesses have felt compelled to speak out. But many are silent when it comes to tax hikes, if not hostile.

  • NASA shares breathtaking image of a wind-sculpted sea of blue dunes on Mars taken by the Odyssey orbiter

    The photo of a section of the sea of dunes, covering an area the size of Texas, was captured by Nasa's Mars Odyssey orbiter.

  • Chinese official says local vaccines 'don't have high protection rates'

    However he later appeared to backtrack, saying his comments were a "complete misunderstanding".

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • Another 'explosive event' at St Vincent volcano has left the island struggling with power outages, limited water supplies, and blankets of ash

    La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent first exploded on Friday. These eruptions could go on for weeks, scientists have warned.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Congressional Staffer Found Dead, Girlfriend Rescued After Death Valley Camping Trip

    Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeAlexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the office of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva and a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was found dead after going missing with his girlfriend on a camping trip in Death Valley.Authorities began searching for Lofgren and his girlfriend, Emily Henkel, on Tuesday after the two, described as experienced campers who often traverse remote areas, did not return from their trek Sunday as expected. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that authorities had been able to locate Lofgren and Henkel the day before using aerial reconnaissance. They were in a “very remote area of Death Valley National Park” perched on a steep ledge.A rescue attempt failed Thursday, due to the steep, remote terrain. Authorities were able to extract Henkel and Lofgren Friday afternoon; Lofgren, it seems, was found dead, while Henkel has been hospitalized. An investigation will soon begin to determine Lofgren’s cause of death.Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in a statement, “This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved.”After the pair were reported missing on Tuesday, investigators went through Lofgren’s backcountry itinerary and checked every attraction and tourist site along the way, with no results.“Both Lofgren and Henkel are described as experienced campers,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday as the search was underway. “Lofgren is believed to have jugs of water and at least one day’s worth of food as well as camping gear. Lofgren is known for camping in remote areas that are not designated campgrounds.”Later on Thursday, the couple’s white Subaru was found near a road in the national park, in an area not on their itinerary, with a note inside that read, “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.” The two were eventually found two miles away from that destination, the Arizona Republic reports. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the couple.Lofgren served four years in the U.S. Army and worked in the district office of Grijalva, who represents Arizona’s 3rd district. The Arizona Republic reports that Lofgren came aboard in 2019 as part of the Wounded Warriors Project, after his service in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer, during which he was deployed to Afghanistan.“To know Alex was to know someone who loved life, loved his family, and loved helping others,” Grijalva said in a statement Friday. “Words cannot begin to describe the void this immeasurable loss leaves in the hearts of his colleagues and his family.”“Alex lived a life of service and always put the needs of others first,” Grijalva continued. “After serving our country in Afghanistan, he came home to Arizona to serve veterans right here in Southern Arizona as a caseworker in my office. The passion he dedicated to his work each day touched countless lives. No matter the situation, Alex met those he helped with a smiling face, a caring heart, and unrivaled empathy.”Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office. Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

    Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.” Cegavske, who has overseen elections in the state since 2014, has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

  • Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

    Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the U.K., to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England. Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

  • Luxury ships from the Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines sail to the rescue and evacuate islanders in the path of a volcano eruption

    Saint Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation has since tweeted that La Soufrière volcano has erupted.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • Minnesota police fatally shot man after traffic stop, family says; crowd holds protest

    Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police in Minnesota on Sunday before getting back into his car following a traffic stop, according to his family.

  • Cyclone damages Australian towns and cuts power to 31,500

    A destructive cyclone has damaged several towns on Australia's western coast, shattering windows, snapping trees and knocking out power. Tropical Cyclone Seroja crossed the Western Australia state coast south of the tourist town of Kalbarri with winds gusting up to 170 kph (106 mph) shortly after dark Sunday, officials said Monday. Around 70% of buildings in Kalbarri, a town of 1,400 people 580 kilometers (360 miles) north of the state capital Perth, had been damaged, Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

  • What mud bubbles tell us about volcanos

    These mud bubbles are located several miles from Mount Etna in Italy But scientists think they might hold the key to predicting what Europe's tallest active volcano might do next.The Salinelle mud pools, located in the town of Paterno, are created when magmatic gas, mostly carbon dioxide, mixes with methane from underground hyrdrocarbon reservoirs, bringing water and mud to the surface.Volcanologists like Salvatore Giammanco see the mud pools as a window into Etna's activity."Those are real mud volcanoes where highly salty water, more concentrated than sea water is omitted together with gas which is bubbling right in the center of the vents."Fountains of lava from Mount Etna have been regularly lighting up the Sicilian night sky since December and the current cycle of eruptions have, so far, posed no risk to the human settlements that surround it, just like the other 200 or so that the mountain has produced since 1998.But Giammanco wants to leave as little to chance as possible, should that change.He says the very first hints of an eruption could be in the mud pools. "We can predict what Mount Etna is going to do just by looking at the amount of gas which is emitted and the proportions between magmatic gas and hydrocarbons. When magmatic gas increases it's clear that something new is about to happen on Mount Etna and more important the fluids emitted here become warmer, the temperature that we normally measure is actually the ambient temperature but during stronger eruptions of mud the temperature rises up to almost 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit)."Giammanco is expecting Mount Etna to rumble on for several more months before returning to a more dormant state.Meanwhile, he'll be keeping a close eye on the mud.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.