Column: Why did the stock market rally on awful unemployment news?

The stock market's rally Thursday after the release of a truly gruesome unemployment number was taken widely as yet another indicator that Wall Street is a hive of callous profiteers.

This seemed to be true even among people who should know better. Ben White, who is the chief economic correspondent for Politico and a frequent guest on CNBC, expressed perplexity that the market hadn't been seized by grief after the government's announcement that 6.3 million workers had filed new unemployment claims in the last week.

"Has Wall Street gone crazy?" White tweeted, repeating the query in his Morning Money newsletter Friday. "The S&P just wrapped up its best week since 1974. We also learned this week that the Covid-19 virus has wiped out 17 million jobs in just three weeks, 10 percent of the entire America work force."

We want lots of people to apply for benefits. The more the better.

Kevin Drum, Mother Jones

The implication was that a rational, even respectful, stock market would have reacted to the unemployment figures like a mourner at a funeral, with bowed head and the wringing of hands. The idea seems to be that only a tide of red ink on the day would have shown that the stock market has a soul.

But that's misguided on several counts. It ignores market psychology, market dynamics and market history. And it misunderstands what the unemployment figures are telling us. The truth is, they're reason for optimism, not pessimism. more on that in a moment. (I don't mean to pick on White, whose reporting is generally worth following.)

Has Wall Street gone crazy? — The S&P just wrapped up its best week since 1974. We also learned this week that the Covid-19 virus has wiped out 17 million jobs in just three weeks, 10 percent of the entire America work force.https://t.co/nrv8tVNM2B — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) April 10, 2020

This is not to say that the stock market has necessarily returned to its bullish ways -- in coming weeks or months it could well test the coronavirus crash lows set March 23. That's when the Dow Jones industrial average sank to 18,591, marking a 37% decline from its all-time peak in mid-January. The index has gained more than 27% since then, paring its overall loss to about 20%.

Nor does it mean we should be cold to the real damage done to individuals' stock portfolios in the recent downturn, especially those belonging to retired or near-retired investors who've been counting on a buoyant stock market for sustenance. It certainly doesn't mean we should be blind to the pain suffered by those thrown out of work and into unemployment by the virus-inspired economic shutdown.

The point is that the stock market doesn't care about your feelings. Nor should it. Individual investors are often guided by emotion, but the stock market is structured to neutralize the emotions of individual investors.

The stock market, in the aggregate, pays little attention to the present and almost none to the past. It looks to the future. Stock prices are an expression of investors' expectations of how the economy will look next week, next month, next year and over the next decade or even longer.

We've been trained to think differently by the standard model of daily stock market coverage, in which every day's action is almost invariably attributed to some news event of the moment. Here's an Associated Press roundup from Jan. 17: "Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after China reported 6.1% economic growth in 2019 and Washington and Beijing signed an interim trade agreement."

It's possible that these factors influenced stock trading -- briefly. But it's not likely that they exerted enough influence to warrant their placement in the first paragraph. They're in there, however, because business news editors demand that every day's trading be explained somehow, preferably by an event occurring the same day.

I know this because I wrote not a few such articles in my days of stock market reporting. I knew it wouldn't do to write: "The stock market rose [or fell] today because who the hell knows?" even though that would be close to the truth. Nothing like that would get into the paper.

It's true that cataclysmic events are often reflected in major stock market downturns: assassinations of political leaders, 9/11, pandemics. But that's not because the stock market is seized by grief. It's because it's seized by uncertainty.