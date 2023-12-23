Columnist offers tips on how to skillfully abstain from drinking this holiday season

The period that starts shortly before Christmas and ends on New Year’s Day accounts for some of the highest incidents of alcohol consumption. It’s almost expected that people are to drink alcohol during the holidays.

Whether it's a work party, family gathering, celebrations or a restaurant or bar packed with people, alcohol is flowing freely. There is endless temptation to consume it. Even social drinkers face a barrage of temptations to drink more than they usually do.

It seems like an obstacle course when saying no and coming up with reasons to explain to people why you’re not drinking. Fortunately, there are practical tips you can use to avoid overindulgence with alcohol over the holidays, whether you’re in your golden years, middle-aged or young.

With more than 800 bars, 1,600-plus beer, wine and liquor stores, more than 100 colleges and thousands of passionate sports fans, Massachusetts indeed leads the pack for alcohol consumption. Data has shown that alcohol causes 1 in 20 deaths in the Bay State. Massachusetts has five times as many licenses for bars and restaurants as are permitted in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

So there is significant temptation.

The key to success is to practice saying no to alcohol. Whether it is a legitimate reason or a wild made-up excuse, it all works.

You can try saying, “No thank you,” “I’m driving tonight,” “I’ve got a workout planned tomorrow morning,” “I’m embracing a healthier lifestyle,” “I have to work tomorrow” or “I’m taking medication that doesn’t mix with alcohol.”

There are also light-hearted approaches to consider, such as “No thanks, I become belligerent when I drink”; “Before I accept, I should warn you I brought a guitar with me”; and “No thanks, I left my small children at home with an angry dog.”

The goal of saying no or having a cut-off is to feel empowered by what you say, and to practice saying the words in advance can make a huge difference.

Another successful alternative is to bring non-alcoholic beverages. This can be the perfect time to try some holiday mocktails. For many of us, having a drink in hand makes us feel more comfortable in social situations. It also makes it less likely that someone else will pressure us to drink alcohol.

Finally, it's essential to know when to leave a party. Most people have experienced holiday parties or family functions that have gotten out of control. Giving ourselves permission to leave early is OK, and this can be a huge relief. Don’t be afraid to walk away.

There are benefits to alcohol-free holidays. It allows a chance to create new memories that are actually remembered. It can also help rekindle the nostalgia of the holiday season without the influence of alcohol. Whatever the reasons, focus on the positives and do not be afraid to turn down that drink.

Marcel Gemme is the founder of DRS, a family-owned business dedicated to helping people find substance use resources. He has helped people struggling with substance use for more than 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention and rehabilitation.

