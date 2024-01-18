Colusa County Farm Bureau employee arrested for embezzlement

Jan. 17—The Colusa Police Department arrested 38-year-old Monica Sankey on Tuesday under suspicion of embezzling funds from the Colusa County Farm Bureau, officials announced on social media.

The police department was contacted by the Bureau in August 2023 regarding an alleged embezzlement. Investigators quickly determined that a "significant amount of funds" had allegedly been stolen internally by an employee later identified as Sankey, officials said.

According to Lt. Sara Martin, Sankey allegedly embezzled over $40,000 from the Bureau while she worked as a part-time administrative assistant. Sankey was reportedly fired from her position when the situation came to light.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sankey after a lengthy review of various financial records obtained during the investigation. She was arrested on a single count of embezzlement and booked into the Colusa County Jail with bail set at $10,000, Martin said.

Sankey posted bond on Tuesday and does not have an arraignment date scheduled, Martin said.

The Appeal reached out to the Colusa County Farm Bureau for further comment, but did not receive a response by press time on Wednesday.