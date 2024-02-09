Colusa County to hold community meetings on wildfire risk, mitigation

Feb. 8—Last year, Colusa County was awarded a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection County Coordinator Grant from the California Fire Safe Council, officials said.

The purpose of this grant was aimed at educating, encouraging, and developing countywide collaboration and coordination among various wildfire mitigation groups in the county.

Colusa County has now partnered with the Colusa County Resource Conservation District and the Colusa County Fire Chiefs Association to host a series of free community meetings to better understand the local needs surrounding wildfire risk and mitigation, officials said.

Following these meetings, organizers will review their findings and assess the community's feedback to develop projects, structure an engagement strategy, and explore the establishment of a local Fire Safe Council.

Residents of Colusa County are encouraged to attend and participate in at least one of the following upcoming meetings: — Feb. 26 from 6-7 p.m. inside the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, located at 100 Sunrise Blvd. in Colusa. — Feb. 29 from 6-7 p.m. at Williams Community Center, located at 860 C St. in Williams. — March 13 from 6-7 p.m. at Stonyford Community Hall, located at 239 Market St. Stonyford.