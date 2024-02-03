Colusa County Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder-suicide

Feb. 2—The Colusa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide incident after reportedly discovering two people dead in a Stonyford residence on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane in Stonyford at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday to perform a welfare check on two individuals later identified as 64-year-old James Nance and 49-year-old Georgiann Espinoza.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene and contacted the reporting party, who helped deputies access the residence, officials said.

Deputies reportedly found Nance and Espinoza dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office as well as the California Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Unit responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is an on-going investigation, but is being investigated as a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office's at 530-458-0200.