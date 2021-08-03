Colusa man charged with DUI, second-degree murder set to be tried in September

Aug. 3—A Colusa man is scheduled to be tried in September for second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, child endangerment, and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

Tony Kesterson, 30, has been in custody since June 2020 for allegedly traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in a 2007 Ford Fusion at a high rate of speed with a 10-year-old boy in the car. East of South Tarke Road, Kesterson lost control, drove across the westbound lane and collided into a concrete wall. Kesterson's vehicle came to rest in front of another vehicle whose driver was unable to stop in time and collided with the Ford.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident took place in April 2020. Kesterson was arrested in June 2020. On July 26, a pretrial conference was continued to Sept. 7. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said the hearing was continued to check on the status of the upcoming trial. The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 in Sutter County Superior Court.

Heimlich said he does not anticipate a resolution to the case prior to trial.