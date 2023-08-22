Colusa officials seek suspects in armed robbery

Aug. 21—Investigators with the Colusa County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for two male suspects who allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint on Sunday night in a parking lot used for Lynch Canyon Trail near Williams.

According to officials with the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched at about 8:06 p.m. Sunday to Orv's Gas Station in Williams in response to a report of a robbery that had allegedly occurred in a parking lot near Highway 20 near Highway 16.

"The victim was provided a ride and dropped off by a citizen at Orv's Gas Station," Colusa County officials said. "The victim reported he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot for the Lynch Canyon Trail. ... The victim said he was standing outside his vehicle in the parking lot when an older model red minivan pulled in and parked nearby."

The alleged victim in the robbery claimed that his wallet, car keys, cellphone, and other valuable items from inside his vehicle were taken. According to officials, the two suspects in the alleged robbery told the victim to walk toward the trailhead as they continued to look through the victim's car.

Officials said when the victim looked back, one of the suspects allegedly fired one round into the ground in the victim's direction. The suspects then reportedly left the area driving eastbound on Highway 20.

The victim described one of the alleged suspects as a black male adult with a thin build. He is about 6 feet tall and has dreadlocks. The second alleged suspect was described as a black male adult who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. The weapon used in the alleged robbery was described as a black handgun with an extended magazine.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office Investigation Unit at 530-458-0200.