Colusa PD start year off with increased call volumes

Colusa County Sun-Herald, Calif.

Feb. 17—The call volume for 2021 began with a significant increase compared to the previous year, according to a report by the Colusa Police Department.

A report presented to the Colusa City Council by Colusa Police Chief Josh Fitch stated that there were 361 calls for service in Jan., an increase of 29 percent compared to the 257 calls for service recorded in Jan. 2020.

According to the report, the Colusa Police Department made 28 arrests in January.

"Of those arrests, 12 were booked into jail while the others were issued a citation," it was stated in the report.

The majority of the citations issued were for drug related offenses or driving with a suspended license, according to the report. One domestic violence related arrest was made in Jan. and no arrests were made for driving under the influence.

Of the 49 reports initiated in January, 46 were still being investigated as of early February.

Among the department's other continued investigations is the murder of Giovanny Alcaraz.

At approximately 7:13 p.m. March 26, 2020, officers from the Colusa Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Wescott Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was identified as 19-year-old Giovanni Antony Alcaraz, of Williams.

Alcaraz was life flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with a gunshot wound to the face. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

In April, the Colusa Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Christian Allen Suarez, of Arbuckle for his suspected role in the incident.

"The United States Marshal Service is attempting to locate suspect Christian Suarez," it was stated in the release.

According to the report, specific details surrounding the events that led up to the incident and the murder itself have not been made public at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Suarez is described as 5' 9" tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to the location of Suarez or the murder of Alcaraz is asked to contact Sgt. David Allen at 458-7777 or Chief Investigator Dave Salm at 458-0545. All tips can remain anonymous.

