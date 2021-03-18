Colville tribe member sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after making social media threats

Kip Hill, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 17—A 36-year-old member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation received a two-year federal prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to making social media threats against an ex-girlfriend.

Davis Henderson Tatshama Sr. pleaded guilty in December to a single charge of making a threat in interstate commerce. Tatshama, who was the defendant in two domestic violence cases against an ex-girlfriend with whom he had children, sent threatening Facebook messages to the girlfriend over an 11-hour period in January 2020. One of those messages included an explicit threat to kill the woman, according to court records.

Tatshama and the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Washington agreed to a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 27 months. Judge Thomas O. Rice handed down the two-year sentence at a court hearing in Spokane on Wednesday morning.

Tatshama was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. He was ordered to serve a three-year period of supervised release once he leaves prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Man Who Murdered Teen Girl, Posted Photos Of Dead Body Online Sentenced To Prison

    Brandon Clark pleaded guilty to the July 2019 killing of 17-year-old Bianca Devins.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: suspect charged with eight counts of murder

    Eight killed, including six women of Asian descentPolice say suspect may have planned more attacksAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates Flowers left outside the entrance to Youngs Asian Massage spa in Acworth, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA The suspect behind shooting attacks that killed eight people in Atlanta was charged with eight counts of murder on Wednesday, with officials saying he may have planned further attacks. Police and city leaders also indicated they believe Robert Aaron Long, 21, who did not resist arrest when he was apprehended, was on his way to Florida after Tuesday evening’s attack, where they suspect he may have planned to “carry out additional shootings”. They said it was too early to determine whether the attacks, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, was a racially motivated hate crime. The attacks sent terror through an Asian American community that has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, said that regardless of the shooter’s motivation, “it is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop”. Frank Reynolds, the Cherokee county sheriff, said: “We were able to interview him with the Atlanta police department and the FBI. He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past.” Jay Baker, Cherokee county sheriff’s captain, said the parlors were a “temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate”, indicating a clash with his strong Christian faith. Police said the suspect, who is understood to have acted alone, admitted to the shootings, and a 9mm firearm was found in his vehicle. His image had been captured on security cameras at the premises where he went on the shooting attack. Long was charged with eight counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and kept in custody. He was expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday. The shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia”, said the state representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia house of representatives and a frequent advocate for women and communities of color. Authorities on Wednesday afternoon released some of the names of the victims. Frank Reynolds speaks at a press conference on Wednesday in Atlanta. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images The Cherokee county sheriff’s office identified the victims who died there, in the first shooting, at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44. The sheriff’s office identified an injured person as 30-year-old Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz. On Wednesday, many people came to place flowers, candles and signs outside the three spas to honor the shooting victims. Yalaba Mendoza arrived at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, which sit across the street from each other in Atlanta, with three flower bouquets: two bunches of white roses and one pink. “I had to support my brothers and sisters when they had this tragic loss. You have people [who will be] growing up without mothers and without fathers because of hate,” said Mendoza, who is Black. Christina Lee, a Georgia music and culture journalist, said her Vietnamese mother had come to mind when she heard about the shootings. “I’m thinking about my mom, who owned a nail salon at one point,” said Lee, a Georgia music and culture journalist. “These are the kinds of businesses that open up to people who are new to this country. And to learn that the victims were Korean, that hit home for me too because I’m half-Korean.” “How is it possible that this wasn’t a hate crime?” she added, referring to police, who said they have not yet established whether the crime was racially motivated. “I don’t understand that logic, and I hope someone will explain this to me.” A mourner with a sign stands at one of the shooting sites in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images ‘It is unacceptable. It has to stop’ That shooting was reported at about 5pm local time. Then, at 5.37pm, police responded to a robbery at Gold Spa and found the bodies of three women with gunshot wounds. They then received a report of shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa where they found another woman’s body. Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, who is white, was arrested after a manhunt about 150 miles south of Atlanta in Crisp county after police released surveillance footage from outside one of the massage parlors that was identified by his family. He was then tracked on his mobile phone. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, said: “As tragic as this was … this could have been a significantly worse.” She praised police coordination, saying if the suspect had not been quickly apprehended “it is very likely that there would have been more victims”. Police did not provide a motive for the shootings and declined to comment on whether the attack was racially driven following widespread fears that it was. Rodney Bryant, Atlanta’s police chief, said investigators were not ready to say whether the shootings were a hate crime, saying: “We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment.” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a press conference on Wednesday. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images Regardless of motivation, Bottoms said: “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that’s happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.” Investigators believe the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings bought the gun used in the attack this week, CNN reported. According to the news channel, law enforcement sources said nothing in Long’s background would have prevented that purchase. Joe Biden said on Wednesday that violence against Asian Americans was “very, very troubling” but that he was “making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer”. The president added: “I am waiting for an answer from, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the justice department. So I’ll have more to say when the investigation is completed.” Biden has asked Susan Rice, domestic policy adviser, and Cedric Richmond, public engagement director and senior adviser, to put on community listening sessions following the shooting to “determine how that should impact policies moving forward”, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said. Kamala Harris condemned the “tragic” shooting, which she said “speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country”. Addressing Asian Americans, the vice-president said: “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.” Barack Obama said the incident is a “tragic reminder” that America has neglected the “epidemic of gun violence”. Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end,” the former president tweeted. The first lady, Jill Biden, addressed the victims’ families during a visit to a school in Concord, New Hampshire, saying: “My heart is with you. And I hope that all Americans will join me in praying for everyone touched by this senseless tragedy.”

  • Georgia officer condemned for saying Atlanta shooter was 'having a bad day'

    Capt Jay Baker also reportedly posted images on Facebook of T-shirts with racist slogan on China and coronavirus Capt Jay Baker of the Cherokee county sheriff’s office speaks at a press conference on Wednesday. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images A Georgia sheriff’s captain has faced widespread criticism for appearing to characterise the actions of Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old charged with killing eight people in Atlanta, six of them women of Asian descent, as “having a really bad day”. Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Capt Jay Baker of the Cherokee county sheriff’s office said investigators had interviewed Long that morning. “They got that impression that yes, he understood the gravity of it. He was pretty much fed up, and kind of at [the] end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said. "Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did" -- a law enforcement official explains Robert Aaron Long's decision to kill 8 people in a strange manner pic.twitter.com/u0zFcqjbNK— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2021 His remarks with were met with swift condemnation on Twitter from many users who saw them as minimizing Long’s brutal attacks. The backlash against Baker compounded on Wednesday evening, when several news outlets reported that he had previously shared images on Facebook of T-shirts that contained a racist slogan about China and the coronavirus. BuzzFeed News reported that in 2020, Baker shared an image of T-shirt with a logo that parodied Corona beer and read “Covid 19: imported virus from Chy-na”. BuzzFeed reported that the post was reportedly hidden after the outlet inquired about it. The Daily Beast reported that the posts on Baker’s Facebook account were first noticed by a Twitter user, and that the T-shirts appeared to have been made by a company that was owned by a former deputy sheriff for Cherokee county. Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Meanwhile, statements from police that Long had declared Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated spurred further outrage and widespread skepticism. Police say Long claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities have said that he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of “temptation”. Many on Twitter pointed out that the sexualization of Asian women and racism are impossible to disentangle. The state representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia house of representatives and a frequent advocate for women and communities of color, said that the shooting appeared to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia”. Asian American communities across the country have been on heightened alert since the attack, which comes amid a surge in anti-Asian violence during the past year. Donald Trump repeatedly demonized China over the coronavirus outbreak. Long faces eight counts of murder and one count of assault. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office has so far revealed the identities of the four victims killed, including 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

  • Shamima Begum: I had to say I supported Islamic State or risk death

    Islamic State bride Shamima Begum has said she "had no choice but to say certain things" to journalists that led to her UK citizenship being revoked, because she “lived in fear” that women in the camp would kill her and her baby if she didn’t. In an emotive interview in a new documentary, Ms Begum – then aged 19 and still wearing a hijab – begs to be given a “second chance”. The film, "The Return: Life After ISIS", follows her and other young women who travelled to Syria to join the terror group’s short-lived caliphate only to end up “stateless” and stuck living in a refugee camp in Syria.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Billie Eilish should've just handed Megan Thee Stallion her Grammy Award if she thought the rapper deserved it

    Like Macklemore and Adele before her, Eilish's acceptance speech for record of the year did nothing to address the racial bias at play in her success.

  • A Carnival-owned cruise line just announced fully vaccinated June cruises in the UK

    The Ultimate Escape UK sailings will be staycation for its passengers: only UK residents who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed.

  • Antarctic seafloor exposed after 50 years of ice cover

    Research ship Polarstern samples Antarctic seafloor life uncovered by the calving of a big iceberg.

  • Eric Trump is pushing for the family's Doral golf resort in Florida to be turned into a casino

    The expansive Miami Doral resort has been financially lagging for years and was especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant

    Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is considering making electric vehicles at its highly anticipated Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. The decision will be between whether to go to Mexico or the U.S. for manufacturing electric vehicles, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan's capital. The Wisconsin project was scaled back after Foxconn initially signed a contract with the state of Wisconsin under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people.

  • AP source: RB Jamaal Williams agrees to sign with Lions

    The rebuilding Detroit Lions have bolstered their backfield in free agency in one of a series of moves by first-year general manager Brad Holmes. Running back Jamaal Williams agreed to sign with the Lions, according to a person familiar with the situation. Holmes agreed to a second trade with his former employers, the Los Angeles Rams, and acquired steady defensive tackle Michael Brockers to help one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

  • 'I still think about it every day': Former White House advisor Deborah Birx says she 'didn't know how to handle' Trump's comments about injecting disinfectants

    "I still think about it every day," Birx said about Trump's comments to investigate whether light, heat and disinfectants could cure the virus.

  • Biden believes Putin is a 'killer' and says he'll 'pay a price' for attacking dissidents and trying to meddle in the 2020 race

    The US intelligence community released a report this week finding that Putin directed a covert campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

  • Several U.S. states sue Biden administration for revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline

    The lawsuit states that Biden does not have the unilateral authority to change energy policy that the U.S. Congress has set, Paxton said https://bit.ly/3bUFxc0. Biden revoked a permit for the pipeline which would transport 830,000 barrels a day of carbon-intensive heavy crude from Canada's Alberta to Nebraska.

  • Canadians held in China on spying charges face trial within days

    Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested two years ago in a row that soured China-Canada ties.

  • THEN AND NOW: How every Kardashian-Jenner family member has changed in the 14 years since the first season of 'KUWTK'

    A lot has happened in the Kardashian-Jenner family since the reality show's first episode in 2007. Here's how the family has changed over 14 years.

  • What 20 celebrities look like without their signature hairstyles

    It's hard to imagine Zooey Deschanel without her thick bangs or Vin Diesel with any hair, but these stars haven't always rocked their go-to hairdo.