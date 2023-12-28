Colwell: What happened in 2023? Take the quiz.

Whose presidential endorsement would have the most impact? Barack Obama, George W. Bush or Taylor Swift, shown performing during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023?

For Auld Lang Syne, let’s take a cup of kindness yet and take a quiz on highlights and lowlights of 2023.

1. Gasoline prices:

a. Shot up to fuel inflation.

b. Plummeted to cool inflation.

c. Didn’t matter with all the charging stations.

2. The object shot down after drifting over U.S. airspace was:

a. A Chinese spy balloon.

b. An alien UFO.

c. The Goodyear blimp.

3. Donald Trump used his booking mug shot to:

a. Scare children.

b. Replenish the Archives.

c. Raise funds.

4. Who became House speaker?

a. George Santos.

b. Mike Johnson.

c. Vivek Ramaswamy.

5. Gov. Eric Holcomb warned in his State of the State address that:

a. Indiana ranks horribly in smoking, obesity, mental health providers and childhood immunizations.

b. Secretary of State Diego Morales wasn’t his choice.

c. He didn’t know if his endorsement would help or hurt a GOP candidate.

6. Attorney General Todd Rokita established himself as:

a. A firm supporter of Supreme Court rules of conduct.

b. Determined to shun publicity.

c. No. 1 target of Democrats.

7. Which quarterback had an outstanding passing rating:

a. Aaron Rodgers.

b. Justin Fields.

c. Mr. Irrelevant.

8. The World Series' most valuable player was:

a. Corey Seager.

b. Shohei Ohtani.

c. Aaron Judge.

9. True or False? With Donald Trump indicted four times and facing 91 felony charges, his support among Republicans kept dropping.

10. True or False? Barbie and J. Robert Oppenheimer were linked during the summer.

11. True or False? There have been more mass shootings in the U.S. than days in the year in 2023.

12. Who was ordered to pay $148 million for defamation?

a. Tucker Carlson.

b. Hunter Biden.

c. Rudy Giuliani.

13. Donald Trump showed interest in which of these as a running mate?

a. George Santos.

b. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

c. Liz Cheney.

14. Joe Biden showed interest in which of these as a running mate?

a. Pete Buttigieg.

b. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

c. Kamala Harris.

15. Which would have the most impact in making a presidential endorsement?

a. Barack Obama.

b. George W. Bush.

c. Taylor Swift.

16. After sweeping wins in the 2022 St. Joseph County elections, Republicans won how many of the nine South Bend city council seats this November?

a. Five.

b. Two.

c. Zero.

17. Republican Mayor Dave Wood’s re-election in Mishawaka means no Democrat has won that office since:

a. 1979.

b. 1991.

c. The Spanish American War.

18. Indiana Democrats haven’t won a statewide race since:

a. The Spanish American War.

b. 2012.

c. 2016.

19. Quarterback Tyler Buchner, who transferred to Alabama, returns to Notre Dame to:

a. Play backup QB.

b. Play lacrosse.

c. Play in the band.

20. Authorities wouldn’t confirm it, but a Facebook post frightened folks in Bloomington, telling of a fatal attack at Lake Monroe by a:

a. 9-foot-tall snapping turtle.

b. 9-foot-long alligator.

c. 900-pound black bear.

21. True or False? Census estimates show Indiana’s population is leaving for Illinois.

22. True or False? Everyone now looks forward to the 2024 presidential campaign.

ANSWERS: 1-b; 2-a; 3-c; 4-b; 5-a; 6-c; 7-c; 8-a; 9-F; 10-T; 11-T; 12-c; 13-b; 14-c; 15-c; 16-c; 17-a; 18-b; 19-b; 20-a; 21-F; 22-F.

