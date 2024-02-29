Colwell: Presidential Greatness Project ranks Trump as the worst

That recent ranking by historians of our presidents has been challenged by critics. No wonder. Look at how they treated James Buchanan.

For decades in many past rankings by historians and presidential scholars, Buchanan has been No. 1 in evaluation as the worst president in the nation’s history. Why? Mostly because he did nothing to head off the Civil War, instead furthering policies with his pro-slavery views in ways that satisfied neither South nor North, leaving war or severance of the Union inevitable as Abraham Lincoln replaced him.

Buchanan hasn’t been forgotten. Tours of his home at Lancaster, Pa., have been available — $17 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students — for those wanting to see the home of the worst in the land of the brave.

Now, those historians in their new Presidential Greatness Project rankings deprive Buchanan of what had seemed to be his rightful place in history. They gave it instead to Donald Trump.

Yes, in their ranking of the 45 men who have been president, these historians rated Trump the lowest of all, No. 1 in the worst category. Or if you want to look at it in descending order of greatest from Lincoln at the top, Trump was 45th, Buchanan 44th.

Is that fair? Couldn’t Buchanan still have claim to being the worst?

Buchanan actually brought on civil war. Trump hasn’t done that. At least not yet.

The historians looked at such things as Trump being the first president to reject peaceful transfer of power after losing an election, urging his vice president and avid supporters on that Jan. 6 to subvert the Constitution and let him stay on in the White House. They also rated Trump as by far the most divisive president in history.

The ratings were unwelcome news for both Trump enthusiasts and defenders of Buchanan’s place in history. Believers in Trump were outraged at their hero being listed as least of them all. And defenders of the Buchanan legacy must fear that tourists won’t come to see the home of someone deprived of his long-held place in history. Will home tours now be priced at $1.50?

But the real dispute over the historians’ ranking isn’t a Trump vs. Buchanan kerfuffle. Like so much else, it’s Trump vs. Biden.

President Biden came in at No. 14, just one place behind John Adams, seemingly rather high when his first term is unfinished. Is this an indication that a lot of those historians look at history through Democratic-colored glasses?

The academics conducting the survey found there weren’t many differences in rankings by respondents with identification with Republican ideology and those with Democratic ideology.

The top four, in final order, Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington and Teddy Roosevelt, all were listed somewhere in the top four by historians identified with Republican, Democratic and independent ideology.

Still, Republicans supported Buchanan’s place in history, still rating him at 45. They put Trump at 41. Independents and Democrats voted for Trump at 45, Buchanan at 44.

There was a big split in ratings of Biden, with Republicans placing him 17 places lower than the Democrats.

Rankings by various groups of historians don’t remain static. As times of their presidencies are revisited and ramifications of their actions are evaluated further, some presidents move up. Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower are examples of that. Some drop in rankings. Andrew Jackson is an example of diminished regard.

Is it possible for Trump to escape the basement in some future rankings? Of course. He can’t go any lower, at least not before a 46th person becomes president. But he could move up if elected to another term and found to be a more effective leader. Or, if reelected and carrying out the retribution he has promised as a dictator on Day One, he could dispose of historians ranking him so poorly.

Jack Colwell is a columnist for The Tribune. Write to him in care of The Tribune or by email at jcolwell@comcast.net.

Jack Colwell

