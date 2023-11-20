Colwyn Bay: Murder investigation launched after crash

Two men are in custody after police were called to the scene of a crash

A murder investigation has been launched after a 65-year-old man was found dead.

A 33-year-old man from Colwyn Bay, in Conwy County, and a 42-year-old man from Widnes, Cheshire, were arrested after officers were called at 02:15 GMT on Monday to a crash in Colwyn Bay's Princes Drive.

The pair remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Sarah-Jayne Williams said a woman may also have been involved.

"We have no concerns for the safety of the wider community," she added.

The victim's family are being supported by specialist officers.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.