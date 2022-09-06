Comanche man sentenced for child sexual abuse

Sep. 6—A Comanche man has received his sentence after he was previously found guilty during a nonjury trial in a child sexual abuse case dating back to 2021.

Richard Lee Mann, 47, of Comanche, was found guilty of four counts of child sexual abuse, a crime which is punishable in Oklahoma by imprisonment in the Department of Corrections not exceeding life imprisonment, or by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by a fine of not less than $500 nor more than $5,000 or both the fine and imprisonment.

A nonjury trial determined Mann guilty to the charges. Paperwork filed on Aug. 30, 2022, shows for the four counts, Mann received 10 years with seven in and three suspended, Department of Corrections supervision, a $1,000 fine plus court costs for each count. He must also comply under the sex registry and have a mental health evaluation. He was credited with time served since May 19, 2021.