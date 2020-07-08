Comarch Announces Cooperation in Innovative Loyalty Project

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, officially announced today that it is assisting Ford in delivering and developing FordPass Rewards, the loyalty arm of Ford's all-in-one consumer mobility app, FordPass. After initially launching in the United States in 2016, FordPass is now also live in Canada, China and select markets in Europe.

Through the FordPass app, users can control their vehicles, locate and consolidate important vehicle information, access roadside assistance and earn and redeem FordPass Rewards points. Powered by Comarch Loyalty Management, FordPass Rewards Points can be earned in many ways, including the purchase or lease of a new retail Ford vehicle or qualifying Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from a participating dealer, activating and maintaining a FordPass Connect modem, having vehicles serviced and completing various digital brand activities.

"The Ford commitment to building more meaningful relationships with its customers continues to drive the success of this program," said Jerry Filipiak, CEO and head of R&D at Comarch Inc. "The FordPass Rewards program is extremely innovative, and we are glad to support this project using Comarch's propriety loyalty solutions."

Having developed its own loyalty-specific software and services for the last 20 years, Comarch was chosen by Ford to assist in the creation of a fully integrated, personalized experience for its customers to keep Ford top of mind while providing a seamless ownership experience. Since its launch, FordPass has continued to evolve, with new features continually being released and enrollment having already surpassed three million U.S. members.

About Comarch

Founded in 1993, Comarch has over 25 years of experience in designing, implementing and integrating IT solutions for large enterprises in a variety of industries: airlines, travel companies, telecoms, financial institutions, as well as retail and consumer goods companies. Comarch's CRM & Marketing portfolio – which includes the award-winning Comarch Loyalty Management (CLM) system – is an advanced set of solutions dedicated to marketing processes and activities, building loyalty and maximizing engagement. Comarch is a true end-to-end loyalty and engagement provider. Aside from best-in-class technology and product sets, Comarch also offers a full suite of managed services to guide customers throughout the entire loyalty program lifecycle. With thousands of successfully completed projects, 20 data center locations and more than 6,500 employees in over 90 offices around the world, Comarch has the support and infrastructure necessary for high-volume rollouts.





