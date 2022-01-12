Comatose Officer Dies, Mourned + New TV Reporter Hired: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

Two cops' cars collided while racing to a domestic violence call. One police officer was killed, and a second officer succumbed to her injuries Monday.>>>Read More.

He recently left a TV station in Massachusetts for his new gig in CT.>>>Read More.

They were arrested by the feds in September in connection with Jan. 6, 2021.>>>Read More.

The man was found guilty of sex trafficking three Connecticut victims, including a 17-year-old girl, in Miami during the 2020 Super Bowl.>>>Read More.

Clinic and healthcare nonprofit plans to relocate from its current home.>>>Read More.

Community Food Rescue is getting food to the hungriest families. Their programs have expanded even as COVID-19 is squeezing them.>>>Read More.

The men, 54 and 67, died earlier this month. They were treated at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution's Medical Isolation Unit.>>>Read More.

The surge in Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations has mirrored the trend nationwide.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch