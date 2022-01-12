Comatose Officer Dies, Mourned + New TV Reporter Hired: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

Police Officer In Coma Since '08 Crash, Dies

Two cops' cars collided while racing to a domestic violence call. One police officer was killed, and a second officer succumbed to her injuries Monday.>>>Read More.

New TV Reporter Hired In CT

He recently left a TV station in Massachusetts for his new gig in CT.>>>Read More.

CT Mother, Daughter Plead Guilty In Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot: Report

They were arrested by the feds in September in connection with Jan. 6, 2021.>>>Read More.

Connecticut Man Gets 25 Years For Sex Trafficking During Super Bowl: Feds

The man was found guilty of sex trafficking three Connecticut victims, including a 17-year-old girl, in Miami during the 2020 Super Bowl.>>>Read More.

Methadone Clinic On The Move

Clinic and healthcare nonprofit plans to relocate from its current home.>>>Read More.

Nonprofit Makes Connections Between Food And The Hungry

Community Food Rescue is getting food to the hungriest families. Their programs have expanded even as COVID-19 is squeezing them.>>>Read More.

2 Men Die Of COVID-19 While Incarcerated In CT

The men, 54 and 67, died earlier this month. They were treated at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution's Medical Isolation Unit.>>>Read More.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In CT Approach Pandemic High

The surge in Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations has mirrored the trend nationwide.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

