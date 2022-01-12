Comatose Officer Dies, Mourned + New TV Reporter Hired: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Police Officer In Coma Since '08 Crash, Dies
Two cops' cars collided while racing to a domestic violence call. One police officer was killed, and a second officer succumbed to her injuries Monday.>>>Read More.
New TV Reporter Hired In CT
He recently left a TV station in Massachusetts for his new gig in CT.>>>Read More.
CT Mother, Daughter Plead Guilty In Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot: Report
They were arrested by the feds in September in connection with Jan. 6, 2021.>>>Read More.
Connecticut Man Gets 25 Years For Sex Trafficking During Super Bowl: Feds
The man was found guilty of sex trafficking three Connecticut victims, including a 17-year-old girl, in Miami during the 2020 Super Bowl.>>>Read More.
Methadone Clinic On The Move
Clinic and healthcare nonprofit plans to relocate from its current home.>>>Read More.
Nonprofit Makes Connections Between Food And The Hungry
Community Food Rescue is getting food to the hungriest families. Their programs have expanded even as COVID-19 is squeezing them.>>>Read More.
2 Men Die Of COVID-19 While Incarcerated In CT
The men, 54 and 67, died earlier this month. They were treated at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution's Medical Isolation Unit.>>>Read More.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations In CT Approach Pandemic High
The surge in Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations has mirrored the trend nationwide.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
Insurance To Cover At-Home COVID Tests: How To Get Them In CT
New CTPass Offers CT Orgs Group Rates For Public Transportation
