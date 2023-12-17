Combat clashes occur in Belgorod Oblast in Russia, Russian stronghold destroyed

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (GUR) has reported that combat clashes had occurred near the settlement of Terebreno in Belgorod Oblast in Russia, and a stronghold of the Russian forces has been destroyed.

Source: the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Quote by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: "The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine confirms the fact of combat clashes near the settlement of Terebreno in Belgorod Oblast.

As a result of the attack launched by the opposition of the Kremlin regime in Belgorod Oblas, a stronghold of the Russian forces has been destroyed.

A sudden attack on the positions of the units of the terrorist Russian army caused panic among the personnel of a local garrison. On the order of the commanders of the Russian forces, chaotic artillery attacks were launched on surrounding villages."

Details: At about 13:00 on 17 December Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, claimed that, according to preliminary information, "a shooting battle with the opponent is ongoing" on the border of the village of Terebreno in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District.

Later, the governor specified that no civilians were injured. A private house and a gazebo were damaged, as well as power and gas supply lines.

Background:

Russian officials claim that Russia’s air defence intercepted or downed 33 drones on the night of 16-17 December.

Russian media claimed that the drones attempted to attack a military airfield in the town of Morozovsk, where frontline aircraft are stationed.

An anonymous source told Ukrainska Pravda that Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence was involved in drone attacks on Russia’s Lipetsk and Volgograd oblasts on the night of 16-17 December.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces and Security Service carried out a special operation on the night of 16-17 December, striking Russian military equipment at an airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!