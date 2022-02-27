How to combat the negative health effects of air pollution
Poor air quality can cause many negative health effects. Here are some things you can do to curb those effects.
A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.
Courtesy of Brett GibsonAfter a bout of COVID-19 and the required quarantine, 13-year-old Kensey Dishman arrived back at Wayne County Middle School in rural Kentucky on Tuesday morning.Her mother, Kim Gibson, had driven her there, as they had an appointment to see a counselor. Kensey had still been experiencing occasional difficulty breathing, but that was deemed common after COVID, and her oxygen levels had been good.Kensey seemed fine as Kim dropped her off at the front, where she joined the c
The CDC relaxed mask recommendations on Friday for counties with low and medium levels of COVID-19 cases.
Wonder what the letters D.O. or M.D. after your doctor's name mean? Dr. Jesse Pace explains.
I’m the mother to a 3-year-old who has three rare diseases and a disability. Unless there are systematic changes, he may face discrimination one day.
One adult, two children and an infant have been taken to the hospital to be treated for symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning in Sacramento, authorities said. The gas leak happened in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Rio Linda Boulevard in North Sacramento on Friday. Pacific Gas and Electric went to a single story apartment for reports of residents smelling gas, the Sacramento Fire Department told KCRA 3.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday announced a new statewide mask policy that he claims "bucks CDC policy."
NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said he did a Panchakarma cleanse of strict diet, laxatives, and no sugar or sex. An expert said don't try it alone.
A leaked document circulating online shows that a more lenient and simple standard may take the tape test's place.
Florida on Friday reported 2,942 COVID-19 cases and one new death to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
The sensitive skin around the eyes requires different care than the rest of your face. Here, learn expert skincare tips to treat fine lines, puffiness, and more.
Food and diet patterns are difficult to study.
Florida on Saturday reported 2,738 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
“....COVID is still potentially a very lethal virus and it still is continuing to kill people.”
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported a record 26,026 daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 83 deaths, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves hard to control. The global financial hub has imposed some of the most stringent COVID restrictions in the world to cope with the coronavirus spike, leading some executives to leave and frustrating some residents. While most major cities seek to live with the virus, Hong Kong has imposed its harshest rules yet, following the mainland with a "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy aiming to eradicate the disease.
"The thing with cancer is that the chances of it returning are very, very high," Criscilla tells PEOPLE of her health journey
Tips for turning between-meal bites into nutritional powerhousesBy Sally WadykaLess than 20 percent of people 55 and older snack every day, according to market research firm Mintel. But the scien...
Plus, discover the 53-year-old actress's favorite dinner party menu when she's in charge of hosting.
Shoppers with plantar fasciitis are fans.
Magnus Lygdback, the trainer and nutritionist behind Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot's superhero transformations breaks down how he eats and trains on an average day.