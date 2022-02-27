How to combat the negative health effects of air pollution

The Daily Beast

Courtesy of Brett GibsonAfter a bout of COVID-19 and the required quarantine, 13-year-old Kensey Dishman arrived back at Wayne County Middle School in rural Kentucky on Tuesday morning.Her mother, Kim Gibson, had driven her there, as they had an appointment to see a counselor. Kensey had still been experiencing occasional difficulty breathing, but that was deemed common after COVID, and her oxygen levels had been good.Kensey seemed fine as Kim dropped her off at the front, where she joined the c