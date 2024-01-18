Combat U: Sacramento State and Urijah Faber announce nation’s first college fight school

Luke Wood promised to make changes and additions for the betterment of students at his alma mater, and the first-year Sacramento State president hasn’t pulled any punches.

On Thursday, Wood, a boxer at heart, and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber announced the formation of the school’s first university-backed development program for combat sports. They’re calling it Combat U.

Sacramento State’s aim is to offer a full menu of academics and “high-level opportunities for combat sports training and competition,” the school said in a press release leading up to a news conference at Hinde Auditorium.

The Combat U program will start in the 2024 fall semester with workouts for prospective students starting next month. It will be the first such collegiate course offered in the country. This concept is a partnership between Sacramento State and Faber’s Ultimate Fitness, the Folsom Boulevard gym, located less than two miles from campus, where Faber can be found working out, coaching and mentoring.

A Placer County native and UC Davis graduate, Faber is Combat U’s executive coach. Current fighters, including those in the UFC, and former champions will serve as Combat U coaches at Sacramento State. Combat U will be open to those with any level of athletic experience and those just looking for a hardy workout.

The instruction will include boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

“Combat athletes are some of the most dedicated and focused on the planet, but until now, fighters seeking professional careers have had to put their education on hold to pursue their dreams,” Wood said in a statement.

He added: “Sac State, in its effort to be at the forefront of creating academic opportunities for a diverse and engaged student body, will attract, develop, and mentor the brightest prospects from around the world, creating a legacy of champions and building on our legacy of educational accessibility. While students will be fighting for Sacramento State, we will be fighting for them to achieve their educational goals and to create a better life for themselves and their families.”

Sacramento State President Luke Wood, who is planning to bring boxing back to the university as a club sports, talks with students after a training session on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness gym in East Sacramento.

Wood and Faber came up with the idea of Combat U after a number of conversations in understanding that students from across the world train at Ultimate Fitness and take courses at Sacramento State.

“Combat U participants will not only receive elite training, but will be on a strong educational path,” Faber said. “Whether they choose to pursue professional fighting careers or not, they will have the educational background to succeed.”

Added Sacramento State athletic director Mark Orr: “We are thrilled to be offering Combat U to the students at Sacramento State. This program reflects our commitment to supporting the holistic development of our students, shaping character, instilling discipline, and building skills that extend well beyond the classroom.”

Combat U students will have the opportunity to compete on campus as promoted by Faber’s A1 Combat and streamed worldwide on UFC’s Fight Pass. Prospective students curious about Combat U can email Sacramento State’s Athletic department at CombatU@csus.edu.