MANAMA, Bahrain, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Bahrain's handling of the Coronavirus offers a beacon of hope to other countries wanting to emulate its example, even as the world battles rising numbers of cases.

"On Feb. 24, the island state of Bahrain recorded is first COVID-19 case, when a school bus driver who had recently traveled home from pilgrimage in Iran by way of Dubai tested positive. Alarm bells immediately went off. With a population of 1.5 million in an area the size of New York City (300 square miles), Bahrain is the world's third most densely populated country (after Monaco and Singapore). Significant numbers of its citizens travel regularly to Iran and Iraq, which are regional epicenters of the pandemic. This combustible mix of exposure and crowding had the potential to decimate Bahrain's population. Yet after only five weeks, the Bahraini authorities have succeeded in containing the virus.

What is the secret to Bahrain's success?

April 10 (UPI) By : Adam Ereli served as U.S. Ambassador to the kingdom of Bahrain from 2007 to 2011

BAHRAIN ACTIONS AND REPONSE TO COVID-19: FACTSHEET

FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND TREATMENT FOR ALL CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS

GENERAL

MEASURES – CONTAINMENT

MEASURES – ECONOMIC

9 MONTH GRACE PERIOD FOR ILLEGAL WORKERS

INTERNATIONAL COVID-19 REPATRIATION PROGRAMME (ICRP)

Public Awareness Campaign to Combat COVID-19

Note:

Lates update of Bahraini total tested, dischaged, deaths, status and active cases

Photo - https://media.zenfs.com/en/usnewswire.com/726ef19fd2b852140ac0167253bf5f41

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/combating-the-coronavirus-bahrain-offers-health--economic-success-story-301042340.html

SOURCE Bahrain