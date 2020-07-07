Combating hate crimes, speech: More school districts push to address systemic racism

LEVITTOWN, Pa. — T.R. Kannan is no stranger to racism.

The school board president in the Pennsbury School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has seen it firsthand before immigrating to the U.S. from India, where discrimination on religion, caste and gender is widespread.

More than 20 years later, Kannan has grown accustomed to experiencing microaggressions, or unconscious biases that others may not be aware of.

“Sometimes there’s a feeling of unease that’s always there,” he said. “I’ve seen it myself, I’ve heard it from family, friends and everyone.”

To create an environment in schools where students hopefully will not feel these pressures, the administration has asked the school board to come up with a plan to make equity a key focus by creating a dedicated position to provide “leadership and oversight in equity and excellence,” officials said.

“You need to look at policies, you need to look at curriculum, you need to look at disciplinary practices, you need to look at simply educating everyone on what’s going on,” Kannan said. “You need to look at hiring. So I would say almost every aspect of what we need."

Hiring someone to oversee equity in education is one of the many practices school districts in Bucks County and around the country are implementing to be more proactive in battling systemic racism. In Indianapolis, for instance, school commissioners recently adopted a new racial equity policy. Milwaukee school board members are calling for a regional plan to desegregate schools and reduce inequities among in the region.

Some say it still isn't enough. In Bucks County, past and present students in the Council Rock and New Hope-Solebury school districts have taken it upon themselves to push for change in their districts.

Council Rock High School South graduates Farah Contractor, a Muslim Asian-American, and Danielle Randall, who is white, wrote a letter to school officials listing 15 steps they feel would make the district more in tune and sensitive to issues like systemic racism and diversity.

They include changing the “Indian” nickname for athletic teams at Council Rock High School North, adding more Black and indigenous peoples’ history to the American history curriculum, adding more world and LGBTQ history to the curriculum, and making an active effort to hire and train a more diverse teaching staff.

Contractor and Randall, who also are both 2019 University of Pennsylvania graduates, have gathered about 1,700 signatures in support of the letter.

“Many of our former classmates and other members of the community took to social media in the last few weeks to share ignorant posts about the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement and about systemic racism,” the former students wrote in an email.

“Farah and her family have experienced micro and macroaggressions living in a conservative county as Muslim South Asians. We both have witnessed discrimination and racist behavior in the Council Rock community not limited to swastikas drawn on school property and racial profiling.

