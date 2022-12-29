Combative inmate at Polk jail dies after deputies restrain him

A combative inmate in Polk County who deputies tried to restrain later died at the hospital Friday prompting an investigation by the Officer-Involved Deadly Incident task force for the 10th Judicial Circuit, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release sent during the weekend by the Sheriff's Office, Eric Nelson, 46, was arrested by the Lakeland Police Department on Friday morning. Officers had responded to a report of a possible burglary suspect running away from the Taco Bell on U.S. 98 North toward the North Lakeland Starbucks.

LPD officers found Nelson holding a backpack in the Starbucks parking lot. They searched the backpack and found a bag of syringes and a baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Office said. Nelson told the officers that he uses the needles to “shoot meth.” He was placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After he was taken by LPD to the Sheriff’s Processing Center, he became agitated and cursed at jail and nursing staff, stating that he “hadn’t slept in five days” and had recently gotten out of prison and “sometimes you have to prove yourself,” according to the release.

Lakeland Police12-year-old boy dies of accidental gunshot after finding weapon in car

North Lakeland shooting1 man dead, another hospitalized after shooting Monday

HomicideLake Wales man found dead on Christmas Day

Medical staff noted that he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. After being placed in a private holding cell because of his behavior, he became enraged and began repeatedly kicking the cell door, the Sheriff's Office said.

Medical staff decided Nelson should be placed in the medical dorm on suicide watch because of his behavior and threats to harm deputies or other inmates, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to the South County Jail in Frostproof.

Nelson arrived at the jail about 11:50 a.m. and was taken to a changing room to put on a smock. Because of his earlier combative behavior, three deputies were present, the Sheriff's Office said. After initially refusing to change, Nelson removed his shirt and threw it on the floor. He then punched a deputy twice in the face, prompting all three deputies to attempt to place handcuffs on him, according to the release.

Story continues

While on the ground, Nelson continued to fight, punch, kick and bite the deputies. More deputies arrived to help, and they sprayed Nelson with an agency-issued chemical spray, which had no effect on him, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were able to secure Nelson in handcuffs and shackles, but he continued to fight and kick, according to the news release. Four deputies carried him to a cell as he continued to fight.

“When they arrived at the private cell, he was placed on the floor so his restraints could be removed, according to protocol,” the PCSO said. “Once they were removed and deputies prepared to leave the cell, they observed he wasn’t breathing and his face was changing color.”

The jail and medical staff immediately retrieved an automated external defibrillator and began CPR, and Nelson was taken to a local hospital but he was declared dead shortly after.

Since 1996, Nelson had a criminal history which resulted in 16 criminal charges, including 12 felonies and 4 misdemeanors. He had five felony convictions. He was incarcerated in the Florida State Prison system three times. He was a registered sex offender based on a 1997 arrest in Lexington, Kentucky, for rape.

Separate investigations into the events leading up to Nelson’s death are being conducted by the 10th Judicial Circuit, the Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney's Office – which will render a final decision on the deputies' use of force – and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

The results of the Medical Examiner’s autopsy were still pending as of Wednesday morning. “Cause of death is pending toxicology and the manner of death is also pending,” Medical Examiner Stephen Nelson said in an email.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk jail inmate dies at hospital after fighting with deputies