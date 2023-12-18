From combatting bullying to food banks, here's the latest Oklahoma nonprofit news

Generation Why, a local nonprofit dedicated to combating bullying by bringing awareness to the increasing rates of suicide among Oklahoma youth, performs recently in Jenks at the annual State StuCo convention.

Gala raises nearly $60K for student outreach programs

Generation Why, a local nonprofit dedicated to combating bullying by bringing awareness to the increasing rates of suicide among Oklahoma youth, recently held its annual fundraising benefit, the GNWY 200 Gala.

The gala at Will Rogers Theatre raised $59,697 and featured live and silent auctions, dinner, live entertainment and speakers throughout the night.

Generation Why is a collective of artists that brings visual and performance art to schools, camps and special events to spread a message of purpose to every student. It recently has partnered with Oklahoma City Public Schools and is teaching a class at John Marshall High School, speaking with students about leadership, mentorship and mental health.

The nonprofit is currently seeking monthly donors to expand its outreach. For more information or to make a donation, go to pursueyourwhy.org.

Restaurant group donates refrigerated truck to food bank

Darden Restaurants teamed up with Feeding America to provide the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma a 26-foot refrigerated truck that can transport up to 12,000 pounds of food at a time.

The food bank was one of 10 across the country that received a truck, made possible through a $2 million grant from the Darden Restaurants, Inc. Foundation and support from Penske Truck Leasing and the Lineage Foundation. The trucks are now part of mobile food pantry programs with the greatest need.

Feeding America estimates that more than 34 million people in the country face hunger, and communities of color are impacted at a much higher rate.

Darden’s family of restaurants include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. For more information, go to darden.com and feedingamerica.org.

Congresswoman receives honor for disability program support

Dale Rogers Training Center along with NewView Oklahoma presented the AbilityOne Congressional Champion Award last month to U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, honoring her commitment to a federal program aimed at increasing employment opportunities of people with disabilities.

Bice supports the AbilityOne Program through the use of products made by partner agencies, as well as a site visit at Tinker Air Force Base where she learned about Dale Rogers’ custodial and food service contracts, and NewView’s products including wooden airplane chocks, hydraulic hoses and more. NewView employs individuals who are blind or have low vision.

Bice joins U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Tom Cole as Oklahoma’s current delegates to hold the distinction from the program, which employs 60,000 people nationwide through 575 nonprofit agencies. For more information, go to abilityone.gov.

Francis Tuttle’s ‘Money Wars’ raises funds for families in need

Francis Tuttle Technology Center students raised more than $2,000 to purchase gifts for families in need this holiday season.

Money Wars is an annual tradition for the trade and industrial programs at Francis Tuttle. This includes programs like cosmetology, automotive service, carpentry, criminal justice, culinary arts and service careers.

Each program competes to raise the most money by asking people for spare change and donations. After a few weeks, each class tallies up their total.

Service careers — hospitality, led by instructor Kari Bailey, won the competition for the second straight year. The programs combined raised $2,379.48. That money will purchase gifts like clothing items and toys for Francis Tuttle students and their families who are in need this holiday season.

For more information, go to francistuttle.edu.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: From students to families in need, the latest on Oklahoma's nonprofits