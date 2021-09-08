Combatting the U.S. military's silent epidemic

Storyful

A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful