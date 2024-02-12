Combatting veteran suicide: VA's 911 initiative aims to save lives

Last year, the Veterans Administration implemented an important new program designed to help veterans going through mental and emotional challenges.

Wally Musto of Warwick reached out recently to ask me to publicize this new aspect of VA care. He is concerned that most veterans are not aware that they can call 911 if they feel badly distressed or emotionally unstable. They can be brought to the closest emergency facility at no cost, and the VA will reimburse that provider for their care – even if the episode proves to be a false alarm.

Count me as one of those who did not know this.

Musto should know what he’s talking about. Retired from the Rhode Island Air National Guard in 2006 as a senior chief master sergeant after 38 years in the military, he spent four years at Brown University recruiting veterans for a PTSD risk factor study. From 2010 until last year, he worked in the Jamaica Plain VA as Recruitment and Retention Manager.

I dug into it and learned that this benefit, authorized by the COMPACT Act, allows veterans to get no-cost mental health treatment at both Veterans Affairs and non-VA facilities, with the goal of preventing veteran suicide.

“There is nothing more important to VA than preventing veteran suicide – and this expansion of no-cost care has likely saved thousands of lives this year,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “We want all veterans to know they can get the care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are.”

Providence VA Medical Center spokesman John Loughlin told me, “For mental health emergencies, these expenses will be covered regardless of the enrollment status of the veteran and regardless of the ultimate diagnosis.”

This is important; there is no longer any reason for a veteran to wait to call for help, thinking his or her symptoms may pass.

In a January press release, the VA reported that almost 50,000 veterans nationwide took advantage of this program in 2023.

“Any veteran – enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room” for treatment under this policy, said the VA.

If you are experiencing such a crisis, you should go to the nearest ER as soon as possible. The VA will also cover the cost of the ambulance. You should then tell the ER staff that you are covered by this policy. You, a family member or the ER staff should notify the VA right away by calling (844) 724-7842 (TTY: 711) or using the VA’s Emergency Care Reporting (ECR) portal.

COMPACT is shorthand for the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act.

Recent events

Four Chaplains Memorial Service

On Feb. 4, Cornerstone of Faith Methodist Church in Coventry hosted an ecumenical memorial service to honor the famous Four Chaplains, killed when their troop transport was torpedoed in the North Atlantic in 1943. They famously gave up their life jackets to young soldiers who had lost theirs and did all they could to calm the panic rising around them.

Jane Deptula, longtime chaplain for the local Marine Corps League, organized the event.

In addition to being a fixture in the Marine Corps League, Jane is well-respected within the local veteran community. Her numerous activities and involvement belie her 87 years.

Roger Desjardins of North Providence, a 99-year-old WWII veteran, stands with Chase Warish, a great-grandson of Sgt. Michael Warish. Sergeant Warish survived the 1943 torpedoing of the troopship Dorchester in which the Four Chaplains lost their lives.

Victorian Military Society hosts annual dinner

The Victorian Military Society (VMS) was founded in England in 1974 to foster interest in military aspects of the Victorian period, later extended to 1914 so as to include the campaigns of the early part of the 20th century. The VMS is principally concerned with the forces of the British Empire and its adversaries but does not exclude other armies.

An offshoot chapter of the society was formed in Newport around 1978. The local group received permission from the main organization for use of the name and logo, but there appears to be little if any tangible connection with the parent group and its activities.

Attendees at the annual dinner of the Victorian Military Society in Newport in February brightened the room with a colorful variety of dress uniforms.

Every year, the local group organizes a formal mess-style dinner in early February. VMS held its 46th Annual Meeting/Dining-in on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel. Col. Ron Barnes of the Pawtuxet Rangers and Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company served as the Mess President.

Capt. John Conlin hosted the after-dinner program, a mock trial reenacting the court martial of Brig. Gen. Billy Mitchell, considered the father of American air power. Conlin served three combat tours in the Borneo jungle with the famed Gurkha Rifles after his 1962 graduation from Sandhurst, the British Military Academy.

Calendar

Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Vietnam Veterans of America James Michael Ray Chapter 818; Dinner, followed by Monthly Meeting at 7 p.m. Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln. Hot dogs and chips will be served. For details, email Father Philip Salois at xuanloc@aol.com

To report the outcome of a previous activity, or to add a future event to our calendar, please email the details (including a contact name and phone number/email address) to veteranscolumn@providencejournal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Combatting veteran suicide: VA's 911 initiative aims to save lives