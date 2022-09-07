Combine driver arrested after fatally striking man near Gackle, ND

Sep. 7—GACKLE, N.D. — A 57-year-old man died after he was struck by a combine Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a field about 5 miles northeast of here, according to Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser.

Johannes Steenberg, Gackle, was standing by a grain cart when a combine driven by Ryan Storbeck, 41, Gackle, came around the cart and struck him at about 5:40 p.m., Kaiser said. Steenberg, who is orginally from South Africa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kaiser said alcohol was involved. Storbeck is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center where he is being held on suspicion of negligent homicide and driving under the influence. He is awaiting formal charges.

The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Gackle Ambulance also responded to the scene.