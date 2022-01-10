Combs sentenced 10 to 15 years for grooming teen for sex

Rodney Combs, 51, will serve a minimum 10 years in prison after grooming a teenaged girl for sex in Sturgis.

Combs pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in regard to one incident during the two years relationship which lasted from 2017-2019.

St. Joseph County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Gary Gabry told Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman, “in my early days talking with her about trying to resolve the case, she had feelings for him. She had been won over to the point she thought she was in love with this guy.”

Even after the Combs was arrested she continued to contact him using a relative's phone and Facebook.

The teen did not want to comment at sentencing or testify about the relationship.

Gabry asked the judge to sentence Combs to the maximum time under Michigan’s Sentencing Guidelines. The judge did so.

“I think she's on the road to being able to deal with how she got duped by this guy," Gabry said. "But I think she's going to live with this rest of her life.”

Sturgis Police began an investigation in November 2019 after the victim’s family became aware of the illegal relationship. It was not until May of 2020 that Combs was arrested in the case.

Gabry agreed to the plea bargain because of the girl’s reluctance to testify in the case.

Stutesman said the pre-sentence report was one of the lengthiest he reviewed.

Gabry noted details reflected “there was sure a lot of grooming going to get her to the point where she would involve herself with this older man.”

The maximum sentence is 15 years, but Combs will be eligible for parole at age 61 in 10 years.

As part of the plea bargain, three other charges were dismissed. Combs fled police after a collision in August 2020 after his release on bond. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in October 2020. He was also charged with resisting arrest in December 2020 when police went to arrest him for a bond violation. All would have been concurrent time to the CSC sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Combs sentenced 10 to 15 years for grooming teen for sex