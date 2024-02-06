Comcast awards $15,000 to support South Bend classroom needs for teachers and students

The kindergarteners in Bethany Helms' class at Kennedy Primary Academy have new classroom items because of a fulfilled Teacher Wish List

SOUTH BEND—The South Bend Education Foundation received a $15,000 grant from Comcast to support teacher, student and classroom needs throughout the year.

The grant money will assist the Teacher Wish List Program, where South Bend Community School Corporation teachers can apply for mini grants of up to $300 for classroom needs, and the Teacher Store, which provides free school supplies to teachers throughout the year.

In 2022, the AEP Foundation Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) awarded the foundation a $25,000 grant. In 2023, AEP provided a challenge grant of $25,000, which Comcast's grant helps to match and exceed.

South Bend Education Foundation Executive Director Steve Funk thanked Comcast in a press release, emphasizing the vital importance of the Teacher Wish List Program and the Teacher Store to provide more resources for teachers and students.

As a son of a teacher, Carl Jones Jr. the regional vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region, said in a press release that he knows the amount of dedication and passion that goes into education.

"Teachers can make an immeasurable impact on your life,” he said. “Comcast is proud to support the great educators that are helping to shape the futures of South Bend’s youth.”

