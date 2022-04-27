Comcast and Charter team up to launch a new streaming platform for U.S. consumers

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

U.S. cable TV giants have a new plan to stake their claim in the streaming wars. This morning, Comcast and Charter announced they will team up to develop a streaming platform, based on Comcast's Flex and including its free streaming service Xumo, which they'll offer to consumers nationwide through new devices and smart TVs. The 50/50 joint venture will see Comcast licensing Flex, contributing its retail business for XClass TVs, and contributing Xumo, a streaming service offering over 200 free channels that it acquired in 2020. Charter, meanwhile, will make an initial contribution of $900 million to the joint venture, funded over multiple years.

The companies say their next-gen streaming platform will be offered on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs -- an effort that would put the offering in more direct competition with other streaming device providers that are today eating into cable TV's market share, like Roku and Amazon. The operators also promise consumers the platform will include a "world-class user experience and navigation," as well as all the top apps viewers have come to expect.

Because the new platform is based on Flex, it will be able to deliver on its apps promise. Flex today already provides access to top streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+, YouTube, Starz, Cinemax, and others, as well as music services like Spotify and Pandora.

Image Credits: Comcast's Flex

Of course, cable TV providers' failure to innovate on user interface design in years past was among the many factors that led so many U.S. consumers to cut the cord with traditional pay TV in the first place, alongside their desire to cut costs and the demand for a la carte access to programming -- something picking and choosing from streaming apps can provide. And while Comcast's Flex, launched in 2019, helped address those issues, it entered late into a market where other streaming device makers had already established their respective customer bases.

Today, Roku and Amazon dominate U.S. connected device market share, where the two companies are tied with an approximate 36% share, per the most recent Parks Associates data (via CNBC). Apple TV and Chromecast trail at 12% and 8%, respectively, and everyone else in the "other" category amounts to a 6% share.

This new joint venture indicates how serious of a concern the cord-cutting trend has become to traditional pay-TV providers. An eMarketer forecast estimates that by the year 2024, more than one-third of U.S. households (46.6 million) will have cut the cord with pay TV, up from 24.6 million in 2019.

Comcast, in an announcement, says the XClass TVs featuring the new streaming platform will be sold through national retail partners and potentially direct to consumers by itself and Charter. Charter will then begin to see the 4K streaming devices and accompanying voice remotes starting in 2023.

In the meantime, Comcast will continue to offer its Flex streaming platform and Xumo -- the latter will continue to operate as a free service through the joint venture's products and third-party devices, it says. The two companies' broadband and cable video businesses are not a part of this venture, and will remain independent, they said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Charter to bring this platform and its award-winning experience to millions of new customers. These products are all designed to make search and discovery across live, on-demand and streaming video seamless and incredibly simple for consumers,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable, in a statement. “This partnership uniquely brings together more than a decade of technical innovation, national scale and new opportunities to monetize our combined investment.”

“Our new venture will bring a full-featured operating platform, new devices, and smart TVs with a robust app store providing a more streamlined and aggregated experience for the customer,” added Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO. “As the video landscape continues to evolve, this venture will increase retail consumer options, compete at scale with established national platforms, and join our existing lineup of options for the Spectrum TV App available on most customer-owned streaming devices.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast, Charter Form Joint Venture to Launch Nationwide Streaming Platform

    Comcast and Charter Communications, the two biggest cable operators in the U.S., are joining forces in the streaming wars. The two companies announced a 50-50 joint venture to develop and launch a “next-generation streaming platform” on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs to reach customers in major markets across the country. […]

  • Charter and Comcast ink 50-50 streaming media joint venture

    Charter Communications Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay $900 million to Comcast Corp. as part of a new 50/50 joint venture to develop and offer a streaming platform for branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. Comcast will license its streaming platform Flex to the joint venture and contribute the retail business for XClass TV. Comcast will also contribute Xumo, a streaming service it acquired in 2020. The XClass TVs will be available through retail partners and potentially direct from Co

  • Apple's Self Service Repair program is now open to iPhone owners in the US

    Apple has launched its do-it-yourself repair service program in the US, and you can even rent toolkits if necessary.

  • Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

    Ether has promised to do better. It has promised to go to the next level, edging out crypto rivals and even outshining the godfather, bitcoin. The No.2 cryptocurrency was supposed to be weeks away from the "merge", a transformative June upgrade of its blockchain Ethereum to make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry, holding out the prospect of a meaner and cleaner crypto future.

  • ‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

    Computer monitoring software is helping companies spy on their employees to measure their productivity – often without their consent Your bosses could be tracking your every move online. Illustration: Ben Hickey When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home becam

  • How to stream ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3

    Everything you need to know about how to watch Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+, including when the new season is expected to premiere.

  • Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investments

    Computers using light rather than electric currents for processing, only years ago seen as research projects, are gaining traction and startups that have solved the engineering challenge of using photons in chips are getting big funding. In the latest example, Ayar Labs, a startup developing this technology called silicon photonics, said on Tuesday it had raised $130 million from investors including chip giant Nvidia Corp.

  • Your Smartphone Could Be Emitting Dangerous Levels of Radiation

    These are the top offending smartphones based on research from Germany’s Federal Office for Radiation Protection.

  • This genius gadget removes years worth of lint from your dryer — and it’s down to $11

    Save 45% now — and money and energy later — with this dryer vent cleaning kit at Amazon.

  • GTA V Next-Gen Quietly Gets A Bunch Of Welcome Boosts, Improvements

    Rockstar Games quietly patched Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, adding a handful of small but highly requested tweaks to the next-gen version of the nearly decade-old game. Players have also noticed new files added to the PC version of the game hinting that next-gen improvements will soon be available there as well.

  • Your Phone Is a Cesspool of Germs. Here’s How to Actually Clean It

    Your phone is a cesspool of germs. If you want to clean it and stay clean, Clorox won’t work, but this method will.

  • South Korean researchers develop first-ever computer that can save data without power

    A research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea announced on Monday that they have developed the first computer that can save data without the use of a power supply. Led by KAIST electrical engineering professor Jung Myoung-soo, the research team created the Lightweight Persistence Centric System, also known as Light PC, reported The Korea Herald. In the case of a power shutdown, the device converts data into a non-volatile state which allows the computer’s information to remain as it is without losing data.

  • How an NFT creator lost $34 million due to a smart contract error

    Smart contracts are an essential aspect of NFT sales, but flaws in the code could have dire consequences—from lost money to entire crypto communities dissolving.

  • Top iPhone deals today include an iPhone SE 2 for under $285

    If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone, but don’t want to pay a huge amount for a brand new iPhone 13, you’ve likely looked for deals at all kinds of outlets. One place that may not come immediately to mind is GameStop. But there are some great iPhone deals available there, including one for an … The post Top iPhone deals today include an iPhone SE 2 for under $285 appeared first on BGR.

  • Nvidia Lovelace Gaming GPUs may be more powerful than AMD’s RDNA 3

    Rumors continue to abound about the next set of graphics cards Nvidia and AMD are expected to put out. This time, though, the rumors appear to be leaning towards Nvidia. The new rumors point towards future Nvidia Lovelace gaming GPUs utilizing TSMC’s 4N process node. If true, this could give it a slight advantage over … The post Nvidia Lovelace Gaming GPUs may be more powerful than AMD’s RDNA 3 appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple opens Self Service Repair to US iPhone users

    After dropping the news last November, Apple has officially opened the service to users in the U.S. "Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 3,000 Independent Repair Providers," the company notes in a release. As a result, in the US, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.

  • Need a new laptop? Or a tablet? The Lenovo Flex 5 is $270 off right now — its lowest price ever

    It's a laptop, a tablet (with pen!) and everything in between, and it's never been cheaper.

  • iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 on Tuesday, April 26th. With WWDC 2022 scheduled to start on June 6th, it’s possible that iOS 15.5 will be the final major update for iOS 15 ahead of the debut of iOS 16 this fall. All of the devices that were supported … The post iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • The 30 Best MacBook Pro Accessories To Help You Get the Most Out of Your Laptop

    From camera covers to wireless mice, Bluetooth keyboards and more, we’ve rounded up our favorite must-have MacBook Pro accessories.

  • Early Money: A San Francisco startup is hoping to lure new people into home swapping

    Kindred isn't aiming to be the next Airbnb. Instead, it's focusing on people who want to join a network of home swappers.