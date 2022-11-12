Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$34.02 apiece for US$44.50

Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock rose 9.7% last week, but insiders who sold US$397k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$44.50, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Comcast

The Executive VP, Daniel Murdock, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$397k worth of shares at a price of US$44.50 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$34.02. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Daniel Murdock was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Comcast

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Comcast insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Comcast Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Comcast shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Comcast insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Comcast has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

