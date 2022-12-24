What Is Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Comcast’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Comcast Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 28.11x is currently well-above the industry average of 12.6x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Comcast’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Comcast generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Comcast's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CMCSA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CMCSA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMCSA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CMCSA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Comcast, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Comcast, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Comcast, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

