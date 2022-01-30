Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.27

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) will increase its dividend on the 27th of April to US$0.27. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Comcast

Comcast's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Comcast's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Comcast Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.23, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Comcast has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Comcast's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Comcast is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Comcast that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.