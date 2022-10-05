COMCAST OPENS XFINITY STORE IN BEAVERTON, OREGON

·2 min read

Open Daily, the New Store Offers Customers Best-in-Class Products and Services

Portland, OR --News Direct-- Comcast Oregon / SW Washington

Comcast is hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, October 7th for its new Xfinity store in Beaverton, Oregon. The 2,480 square foot store is located at 2597 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Suite 105, Beaverton. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 2:00 p.m. with the festivities running until 4:00 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy beverages, snacks, and giveaways.

This opening marks the 19th Xfinity store in the Oregon/SW Washington region aimed at meeting customer growth. With a welcoming and interactive environment that highlights Comcast’s entertainment and technology offerings, customers will be able to buy cell phones, pay bills, return equipment, and demo the company’s latest residential and business product offerings.

Xfinity store employees will happily demonstrate the X1 entertainment platform, show how to use xFi tools to manage home internet functions (like shutting it down at dinnertime or bedtime, or ensuring the security of your network), as well as educate customers on the free mobile apps available so you can take your saved TV programs and movies on the go with you wherever you are.

Jacob Mitchell, Comcast Oregon/SW Washington’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing is excited about opening the new store. “We are beyond thrilled with our new store in Cedar Hills Crossing.” He went on to say, “Xfinity has such a compelling story to tell with our unbeatable internet, as well as the fastest mobile with the lowest prices. A new, exciting physical location for our customers to come in and hear about our products is the right investment to make.”

The new store will employ eight people, and will offer customer-friendly hours, open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

