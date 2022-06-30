Comcast’s Xfinity TV Streaming App Now Available on Apple TV Devices

Comcast launched the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD — which can now act as a substitute for your cable TV set-top box.

Xfinity Stream on Apple TV gives Xfinity TV customers another option to access their video services, including all live, on-demand, and DVR programming within their home (i.e., at the location associated with their cable TV account).

According to Comcast, the Xfinity Stream app has been redesigned with a “more intuitive” user interface, and the new UI is launching first on the Apple TV platform. The Stream app provides editorial content recommendations along with a personalization algorithm. Customers can download the Xfinity Stream app from the App Store on Apple TV.

The deal looks like a quid pro quo: Earlier this year, Comcast and Apple collaborated to bring the Apple TV+ app to Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

In addition to now being available on Apple TV boxes, the Xfinity Stream app is available on Apple iOS devices, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, LG and Samsung smart TVs, and Roku devices. Xfinity Stream keeps track of where users left off watching TV shows and movies, so they can pick up the stream on other platforms or devices.

“With today’s launch of the Stream app on Apple TV, our customers now have a new device option for accessing their Xfinity TV subscription in the home, and they will be the first to enjoy a new, streamlined UI designed to make it easier to find something to watch – whether that means getting back to a favorite show or movie, or finding something new,” Michael Delciello, SVP of strategic development at Comcast, said in a statement.

