Bravo

Add Porsha Williams to the list of Real Housewives who are closing out summer in some seriously impressive travel looks. On Labor Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared a peek at the outfit she'd pulled together for a flight with her beau Simon Guobadia — and the queenly vibes were undeniable. Posing with Simon outside a private jet, Porsha wore a gorgeous red maxi dress that was covered in prints. Decked in black leopard spots and a bright floral trim, the frock had a plunging t